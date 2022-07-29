The Eli House at 815 State Street is a charming East Rock townhouse, conveniently located where Downtown New Haven and East Rock meet. Conveniently located in lower East Rock, the Eli House is only a short walk away from the aisle of gourmet restaurants that include Da Legna and Modern Apizza, plenty of cafes to study in and conveniently close to Yale University.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO