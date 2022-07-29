ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scribe

260 Dwight Street

Bright 3 Bedroom, Close Walk to Yale Campus - Open concept 3-bedroom 1-bathroom apartment located steps from Broadway and all it has to offer! Live less than 3 blocks from Yale's Law School, School of Architecture, Art School, coffee shops, stores, restaurants, bars, entertainment, and so much more!. This apartment...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Scribe

26 High St Apt 2

Free Heat & Hot Water! 2nd Floor - 1 Bedroom 1 bath in Classic Victorian! Kitchen with Stove & Refrigerator. Hardwood Floors Thru-Out. Walk in Closet. Shared Coin-Op Washer & Dryer. 1 Off Street Parking. Please call 203-496-0896. (Urban Connections Realty) Location. 26 High St Apt 2, Norwalk, CT. Address...
NORWALK, CT
Scribe

1384 State Street

1 Bed 1 Bath Apartment on State Street! Easy Access To Highway and Eateries! - 1384 State street. Unique building structure makes this unit a must see!. Opportunity for a living/dining area or eat in kitchen!. Conveniently located near Highways. Ask about our pet policy. Application fee $50/month. Security deposit...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Scribe

380 Mather St

2 Bed/ 2 Bath over looking Pond with Gazebo!!! - Interior features include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, Kohler plumbing fixtures, vinyl plank flooring and washer/dryers. Community amenities include a salt water swimming pool with cabanas, 24-hour fitness center, business center with free WiFi, storage room, package acceptance room, fenced in dog park and a pet grooming station. Gas grills and fire pits are located throughout the community.
HAMDEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hamden, CT
Real Estate
Hamden, CT
Business
City
Hamden, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
Hamden, CT
Society
Local
Connecticut Business
Local
Connecticut Real Estate
Scribe

Beautiful building at Intersection of Downtown + East Rock!

The Eli House at 815 State Street is a charming East Rock townhouse, conveniently located where Downtown New Haven and East Rock meet. Conveniently located in lower East Rock, the Eli House is only a short walk away from the aisle of gourmet restaurants that include Da Legna and Modern Apizza, plenty of cafes to study in and conveniently close to Yale University.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Scribe

2155 Fairfield Beach Rd

Fairfield- DIRECT WATERFRONT - Property Id: 162681. RARE OPPORTUNITY TO RENT THE LAST COUPLE OF WEEKS THIS AUGUST. STARTING AUGUST 13, 2022, THROUGH THE END OF THE MONTH. PLEASE CONTACT FOR DETAILS: 203-331-6792. VOTED BEST ROOFTOP DECK ON FAIRFIELD BEACH! Feels like living on a boat from the comfort of...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Scribe

The Residences at Quarry Walk

An environmentally friendly residential and retail community developed in Oxford’s uniquely designated “Village Center Mixed Use District”, offering single floor living that features one and two bedroom accommodations. Nestled among the rock faces, The Residences at Quarry Walk provides modern day comfort within each living space and an abundance of conveniences literally footsteps away.
OXFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy