Maryland State

More States Back Offshore Wind, Citing Economic Potential

By Alex Brown
Stateline
Stateline
 4 days ago
Stateline

Searing Heat Spotlights West’s Long-Term Water Woes

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Located near the resort community of Wimberly, just 45 miles southwest of Austin, Jacob’s Well has earned a near-legendary reputation as one of the most popular swimming holes in the Central Texas Hill Country. Hundreds come to the artesian spring each summer to dip into blue-green waters that flow from an underground cavern system more than 140 feet deep.
TEXAS STATE
Stateline

What We're Reading: Top State Stories 7/29

MI: Michigan Supreme Court: Law bans discrimination based on sexual orientation. Michigan law bans businesses, landlords and others from discriminating based on whether a person is gay, transgender or otherwise identifies as a member of the LGBTQ community, according to a landmark ruling from the Michigan Supreme Court. The 5-2 decision will have a sweeping impact in the state, where for decades, landlords could evict someone or business owners could fire someone solely because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.
MICHIGAN STATE
Stateline

North Carolina and Florida Become Southern Abortion Havens

Stateline coverage on how states are either protecting or curbing access to abortions. In the month since the U.S. Supreme Court ended the federal right to abortion, red states in the Deep South have been one-by-one criminalizing nearly all abortions. As of this week, most abortions are banned in Alabama,...
FLORIDA STATE
Stateline

As Prices Rise, the Push to End Diaper Taxes Grows

To help inflation-plagued and struggling families ease the burden of buying necessities, several states are scrapping the sales tax on infant and adult diapers. Colorado and Iowa have both agreed since May to get rid of the state tax on all diapers, beginning in 2023. Florida and Maryland’s laws took effect in July.
OHIO STATE
Stateline

Racial Justice, Pedestrian Safety Fuel Jaywalking Debate

For nearly a century, jaywalking has been illegal in most states and localities. But several recent reports have shown that police in some areas disproportionately ticket people of color. And critics say citing people for crossing at the wrong place just gives them another reason to drive instead of walk.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Stateline

Abortion Rights Hacktivists Strike States with Bans

An abortion rights hacktivist group says it launched cyberattacks against Arkansas and Kentucky state governments and leaked files from their servers to protest their bans on abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The group, which calls itself SiegedSec, said it hacked the...
KENTUCKY STATE
ABOUT

Stateline provides daily reporting and analysis on trends in state policy.

 https://www.pewtrusts.org/en/research-and-analysis/blogs/stateline

