More States Back Offshore Wind, Citing Economic Potential

MI: Michigan Supreme Court: Law bans discrimination based on sexual orientation. Michigan law bans businesses, landlords and others from discriminating based on whether a person is gay, transgender or otherwise identifies as a member of the LGBTQ community, according to a landmark ruling from the Michigan Supreme Court. The 5-2 decision will have a sweeping impact in the state, where for decades, landlords could evict someone or business owners could fire someone solely because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO