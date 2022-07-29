Today Only! Dunkin in Yonkers to give away free coffee for a year

If you need a cup of coffee to wake up this morning, a Dunkin in Yonkers is giving away coffee for free today to a select group of guests!

The location on Yonkers Avenue is reopening today.

The first 100 guests to arrive will be lucky enough to get free coffee for one year.

Again, the giveaway only applies to the first 100 customers.

All you have to do is get there before 9 a.m. and the deal will go until 11 a.m.

Although, the early bird catches the bird, so all interested are advised to arrive early.