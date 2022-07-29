ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Today Only! Dunkin in Yonkers to give away free coffee for a year

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

If you need a cup of coffee to wake up this morning, a Dunkin in Yonkers is giving away coffee for free today to a select group of guests!

The location on Yonkers Avenue is reopening today.

The first 100 guests to arrive will be lucky enough to get free coffee for one year.

Again, the giveaway only applies to the first 100 customers.

All you have to do is get there before 9 a.m. and the deal will go until 11 a.m.

Although, the early bird catches the bird, so all interested are advised to arrive early.

CC Ruiz
2d ago

9-11a and the message pops up at 11:24a. I'm glad I don't drink coffee or I'd be disappointed. congratulations to the 1st 100 customers 👏

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

