Five Cavaliers Invited to USA Field Hockey Selection Camps

Cavaliers Conclude Night Four at Phillips 66 National Championships
IRVINE, Calif. – Virginia had six swimmers compete in the finals on the fourth night at the Phillips 66 National Championships in Irvine, Calif. Gretchen Walsh and Claire Tuggle both picked up top-five finishes to lead the Cavaliers. Walsh finished fifth in the 100-meter backstroke with a time of 1:00.03. Walsh set a UVA LCM record in the 100 back with a time of 59.80 in prelims.
UVA Soccer Teams Earn Team Academic Award
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Both the Virginia men’s and women’s soccer teams have been named as recipients of the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award it was announced by the organization with the release of the annual award on Friday (July 29). Virginia is one of 130 schools...
