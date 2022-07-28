Five Cavaliers Invited to USA Field Hockey Selection Camps

IRVINE, Calif. – Virginia had six swimmers compete in the finals on the fourth night at the Phillips 66 National Championships in Irvine, Calif. Gretchen Walsh and Claire Tuggle both picked up top-five finishes to lead the Cavaliers. Walsh finished fifth in the 100-meter backstroke with a time of 1:00.03. Walsh set a UVA LCM record in the 100 back with a time of 59.80 in prelims.

