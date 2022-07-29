Second Sight Medical (EYES) Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger with Nano Precision Medical

www.streetinsider.com
StreetInsider.com
Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c
Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ: CSWC) reported Q2 EPS of $0.50, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.48.
StreetInsider.com
Sterling Construction (STRL) Tops Q2 EPS by 12c, Offers Guidance
Sterling Construction (NASDAQ: STRL) reported Q2 EPS of $0.86, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.74. Revenue for the quarter came in at $510.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $480 million.
StreetInsider.com
Rambus (RMBS) Misses Q2 EPS by 9c
Rambus (NASDAQ: RMBS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.31, $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.40. Revenue for the quarter came in at $121.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $137.2 million.
StreetInsider.com
Clarus (CLAR) Tops Q2 EPS by 19c, $50M Buyback Plan
Clarus (NASDAQ: CLAR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.33, $0.19 better than the analyst estimate of $0.14. Revenue for the quarter came in at $114.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $110.16 million.
StreetInsider.com
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) Earnings
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) PT Raised to $36 at Needham & Company; 'POMC Phase 3 Data Slip to 3Q19, but LEPR Ahead of Schedule'. June 15, 2018 7:22 AM. May 14, 2018 8:11 AM.
StreetInsider.com
Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Averaged 124 Drilling Rigs in June 2022
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ: PTEN) today reported that for the month of June 2022, the Company had an average of 124 drilling rigs operating in the United States. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company had an average of 121 drilling rigs operating in the United States.
StreetInsider.com
Danaos Corporation (DAC) Tops Q2 EPS by $2.10
Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) reported Q2 EPS of $7.59, $2.10 better than the analyst estimate of $5.49. Revenue for the quarter came in at $250.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $208.7 million.
StreetInsider.com
Enact Holdings (ACT) Tops Q2 EPS by 39c
Enact Holdings (NASDAQ: ACT) reported Q2 EPS of $1.26, $0.39 better than the analyst estimate of $0.87. Revenue for the quarter came in at $273.54 million versus the consensus estimate of $251.61 million.
StreetInsider.com
TransMedics Group (TMDX) Misses Q2 EPS by 6c, Revenues Beat; Raises FY Revenue Guidance
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.41), $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.35). Revenue for the quarter came in at $20.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $16.2 million.
StreetInsider.com
Kiwa Bio-tech Products Group Corporation (WBT) Earnings
Like Kiwa Bio-tech Products Group Corporation (WBT) Earnings? Also look at MIDD, MCD, NUS, HLIO.
StreetInsider.com
Varonis Systems (VRNS) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c
Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.00, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.01). Revenue for the quarter came in at $111.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $111.26 million.
StreetInsider.com
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW) Takeover Starting Point Expected in the Mid-$90s - Stifel
Stifel analyst Frank Galanti III weighed in on Monday's rumor that private equity firm Apollo was in advanced talks to
StreetInsider.com
Avis Budget Group (CAR) Tops Q2 EPS by $4.35
Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR) reported Q2 EPS of $15.94, $4.35 better than the analyst estimate of $11.59. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.24 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion.
StreetInsider.com
Transocean (RIG) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c
Transocean (NYSE: RIG) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.10), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.13). Revenue for the quarter came in at $692 million versus the consensus estimate of $695.67 million.
StreetInsider.com
Axonics, Inc. (AXNX) Tops Q2 EPS by 8c
Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.47), $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.55). Revenue for the quarter came in at $69 million versus the consensus estimate of $59.6 million.
StreetInsider.com
Credit Acceptance (CACC) Tops Q2 EPS by $1.03
Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ: CACC) reported Q2 EPS of $13.92, $1.03 better than the analyst estimate of $12.89. Revenue for the quarter came in at $457.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $454.77 million.
StreetInsider.com
UPDATE: Berenberg Downgrades Teladoc (TDOC) to Hold
Berenberg analyst Ravi Misra downgraded Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) from Buy to
StreetInsider.com
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) Earnings
Like Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) Earnings? Also look at EVA, RMO, FUV, LTHM.
StreetInsider.com
American States Water (AWR) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS
American States Water (NYSE: AWR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.71, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.71.
StreetInsider.com
Leggett & Platt (LEG) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS; Offers FY22 Guidance
Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) reported Q2 EPS of $0.70, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.70. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.33 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion.
