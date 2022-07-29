ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Motor racing-Alfa Romeo renews F1 partnership with Sauber for 2023

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q5vSv_0gxInBxQ00

MILAN, July 29 (Reuters) - Alfa Romeo has renewed its Formula One partnership with Swiss-based Sauber for next season, Alfa Chief Executive Jean-Philippe Imparato said on Friday.

"I have signed the renewal for 2023 this morning," Imparato said.

He said Formula One was a "school of excellence" and part of its DNA for Alfa Romeo, a brand of Stellantis (STLA.MI), the world's fourth largest carmaker.

"Every year in July we assess the situation. If in the future we realise we are not interested any more (in Formula One) or we don't have returns on our investments, we'll see what to do, but everything will be done in an orderly way," Imparato said.

Sauber, who own and run the team under the Alfa name, are controlled by Islero Investments who are in turn linked to Swedish billionaire Finn Rausing.

U.S. motor racing entrepreneur Michael Andretti, who is looking to enter Formula One, last year held takeover talks with Sauber but said 'control issues' had led to their collapse. read more

The team have more recently been linked with Audi, a Volkswagen Group brand seeking to come in when new engine rules apply from 2026. read more

"For the moment it (the Sauber partnership) is a fantastic, common vision," Imparato told www.the-race.com this month. "If one day something else occurs, it will not be a problem.

"We will develop ourselves in another way, in another world, always based in motorsport, for Alfa Romeo."

Alfa Romeo's current drivers are Finland's Valtteri Bottas and China's Guanyu Zhou.

Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari/Alan Baldwin Editing by Keith Weir and Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Formula 1: Michael Masi reveals death threats after Abu Dhabi finale

Former race director Michael Masi says he received death threats following the controversy that saw Max Verstappen claim his debut world title last year. The 44-year-old failed to apply the regulations correctly in a safety-car period at the end of December's final Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi. It led to...
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson Slams Ferrari As F1 Team Embarrasses Itself During Hungarian GP

Jeremy Clarkson has slammed Ferrari on Twitter as the team’s strategists once again embarrass themselves during the Hungarian Grand Prix this Sunday. Charles Leclerc was looking like he had the pace to potentially take a win this weekend as his Ferrari proves to have the downforce to put some solid laps in at the Hungaroring. But once again, Ferrari let their driver down as they pulled Leclerc in to swap his tyres for hards – a tyre that was proven only moments ago by Alpine to be rubbish.
MOTORSPORTS
SkySports

Charles Leclerc calls Ferrari strategy 'a disaster' after dropping from first to sixth at Hungarian Grand Prix

Leclerc started Sunday's race in second and, after stopping for fresh mediums, appeared to be set for victory after overtaking George Russell on lap 31. But when world championship leader Max Verstappen - charging through the field after starting 10th - stopped for a second time, Ferrari responded by pitting Leclerc early for hard tyres, a compound which other cars had been struggling on at the Hungaroring.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Valtteri Bottas
Person
Michael Andretti
Person
Guanyu Zhou
The Independent

F1 practice: What time is Hungarian Grand Prix today?

The Formula One season has just one race left before the mid-season summer break with Sebastian Vettel’s retirement announcement top of the talking points heading into the Hungarian Grand Prix.The four-time world champion announced on Thursday that he will be retiring from F1 at the end of this season, with just 10 races left of a 16-year career which saw him win world titles at Red Bull from 2010-2013.F1 practice: What time is Hungarian Grand Prix today?Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc will be looking to bounce back in Budapest after his retirement from last weekend’s French Grand Prix, which allowed Max...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

Formula 1: The first confirmed driver change for 2023

Sebastian Vettel’s retirement ensures that a driver not currently competing in Formula 1 will get the opportunity to do so in 2023. Four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel announced that his 15th full season in the sport and second with Aston Martin will be his last, as he has decided that it is time to move on after 2022.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motor Racing#Swiss#Islero Investments#Swedish#Volkswagen Group
BBC

Fernando Alonso to join Aston Martin in 2023

Two-time champion Fernando Alonso is to drive for Aston Martin from 2023 on a multi-year contract. The 41-year-old Spaniard, who has raced for Alpine since 2021, will replace Sebastian Vettel following the German's retirement at the end of the season. Alonso, F1 champion in 2005 and 2006, returned to the...
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 Breaking: Fernando Alonso Will Move To Aston Martin After Sebastian Vettel Retirement

Fernando Alonso, the two-time F1 champion, has confirmed that he will be moving from Alpine to the readily available seat in Aston Martin for a multi-year deal after Sebastian Vettel confirmed that he will be retiring at the end of this season. The seat at Alpine now looks like it’s open to F1 newcomer Oscar […] The post F1 Breaking: Fernando Alonso Will Move To Aston Martin After Sebastian Vettel Retirement appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Carlos Sainz fastest in first practice at Hungarian Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton a lowly seventh

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz finished fastest in opening practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix. The Spaniard led the way from world champion Max Verstappen with Charles Leclerc third. Lewis Hamilton finished seventh for Mercedes.The Hungaroring, 16 miles north of Budapest, is the venue for Formula One’s final race before the traditional summer shutdown. Verstappen heads into Sunday’s race with a commanding 63-point lead as he bids to secure his second title in as many seasons.Leclerc should be closer to the Dutchman, but mistakes by man and machine leave the Monegasque facing an uphill task to end Ferrari’s 15-year championship drought.As...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
China
Yardbarker

Sebastian Vettel’s mark on Formula One

Sebastian Vettel is retiring: A sentence all Formula One fans dreaded hearing. Vettel surprised everyone when he took to social media and announced the news himself on Instagram on Thursday. The announcement was very Vettel like. The German announced his retirement in the first sentence he spoke. Vettel then described...
MOTORSPORTS
Top Speed

Movie Cars: Why They Probably Aren’t Worth The Investment

When it comes to the automotive cinema, there’s no shortage of movies that portray some of our favorite cars. Be it in an action-movie icon like “Bullit” or one dedicated to street racing like the original “Fast and Furious”, they are full of fast cars that are driven, seemingly, at the limit. Sometimes, some of the movie cars used, survive and they are being listed for sale. And while everyone would love to drive something like the 1967 Shelby GT500 “Eleonor” – one of the most replicated movie cars of all time – most of the time, buying something that has been used in a movie isn’t the most brilliant idea, and here’s why.
ENTERTAINMENT
WWD

After 50 Years in Business, Intercos’ Innovation Plans Keep Multiplying

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Fifty years young. That’s the impression one gets of Intercos Group through the words of Dario Ferrari, the visionary entrepreneur who established the Italian cosmetics manufacturer in 1972.More from WWDEye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation AwardsBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule CollectionAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022 “It’s just the beginning, in a certain way,” he said during a lengthy conversation at his office in Agrate Brianza — a 40-minute drive from Milan — where the company is headquartered. Ferrari said it took him all his life to put the firm in a “stronger than ever”...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Ford CEO offers more clues about automaker's ambitious electric vehicle plans

Analysts have questioned whether Ford's plan to profitably build 2 million electric vehicles annually by 2026 is realistic, given tight supplies of batteries and skyrocketing mineral prices. CEO Jim Farley dropped some hints about Ford's plan to meet its goals during Ford's earnings call this past week. Electric vehicle batteries...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

520K+
Followers
346K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy