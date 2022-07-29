Cool Cars Cruise Through Salina

www.ksal.com
Another Dragon's Ascent game falls victim to theft in Salina
Another popular video game has been broken into in Salina, and this time the haul was $4,660. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that at approximately 6:30 a.m. on July 23, the Dragon's Ascent video game at the Pilot Travel Center, 1944 N. Ninth Street, was broken into and $4,660 stolen from its cash box.
Trailer stolen south of Salina found in western Kansas
A trailer that was stolen from a residence south of Salina between July 16-18 has been recovered in western Kansas. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that the black Karavan trailer, valued at $2,800 was recovered on Friday in Trego County. Items that remain missing include the following.
Catalytic converter stolen in broad daylight at Salina events center
Another catalytic converter has been stolen during the day, this time in the west parking lot of Tony's Pizza Events Center. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that sometime between 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, someone cut the catalytic converter off of a 2001 Ford Excursion belonging to a 44-year-old Minneapolis man.
🎥Watch video of the KKOA Sundown Cruise in Salina Thursday night
We had some issues with our live stream of the Kustom Kemps of America Sundown Cruise on Santa Fe Avenue Thursday night, but we were able to record the event.
Leadsled Spectacular in town; watch KKOA Sundown Cruise live on Salina Post
The 42nd annual Leadsled Spectacular opens on Thursday with the Sundown Cruise through downtown Salina. If you can't make it downtown, you can watch the Kustom Kemps of America (KKOA) Sundown Cruise live on Salina Post at 7 p.m. Thursday. The America’s oldest and biggest custom car and truck event,...
2 hospitalized after SUV travels off I-135 entrance ramp
MCPHERSON COUNTY — Two people were injured in an accident just after 10:30 a.m. Monday in McPherson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Toyota RAV 4 driven by 69-year-old Cecil Toews of Box Island, Alberta, Canada, was eastbound on Kansas 61 attempting to exit onto northbound Interstate 135.
Kay Coleen Hanchett
Kay Coleen Hanchet, 64, of Salina, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022. She was born June 11, 1958. She was the 3rd daughter born to Earl and Coleen Hanchett. She is survived by two older sisters, Linda (Hanchett) Schrag and Tara (Hanchett) Cupps, brother-in-laws, Jerry Schrag and Terry Cupps, niece Jody Schrag McCoy and nephew Troy Schrag; great nieces, Gracie, Jada, Trey Childs, and Sidney Schrag; Susan Wensink/family, and Sarah Macalus/family.
Salina Police Log 8-1-22 – Three Thefts
Salina Police are investigating three separate thefts that have happened in the past week. Capt. Paul Forrester provided the details to KSAL News. On July 23 at 6:30 a.m., a Dragon’s Ascent video game machine was broken into at the Pilot travel stop on N. Ninth Street. A suspect placed a sticker on store cameras, removed the top panel from the game and stole $4,600.
Butler County sheriff’s deputy Stephen Evans to be honored with end of watch ride
BURNS, Kan. (KSNW) – Butler and Marion Counties announced that the “End of Watch – Ride to Remember” will be coming to Burns on August 13, 2022, in honor of the life and service of Butler County Sheriff Deputy and City of Burns Chief of Police Stephen Evans. Evans lost his life in a crash […]
Salina Animal Services offering special pricing for Clear the Shelters
Salina Animal Services is participating in Clear the Shelters. The Salina Animal Shelter is located at 329 N. Second Street. Clear the Shelter 2022 Starts 8-1-2022 Thru 8/31/2022. Adult dogs $45.00. Puppies $75.00. Adult cats $5.00. Kittens $10.00. Please consider adopting an animal in need of love and a forever...
For The Good Times
This week, Abilene, Kansas is rodeo central. That’s because over 325 cowboys and cowgirls will descend on the town, for the annual Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo. One cowgirl won’t have far to travel. Sarah Irvine, from Chapman, will compete in the barrel racing during the Saturday, August 6...
Emancipation Day Activities this Weekend in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON – One of the oldest traditions in Hutchinson, Annual Emancipation Day activities happen this weekend. The celebration marks the anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation, which declared “that all persons held as slaves” within the rebellious states “are, and henceforward shall be free.”. Activities get underway...
Arlene Elizabeth Anna Gerhardt
Arlene Elizabeth Anna Gerhardt, 97, of Salina, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022. She was born May 22, 1925, on the Grefe dairy farm in Ottertail, MN. She worked for USD 305 at Central High School as a Food Service worker. Affectionately known as a “cafeteria lady.”. She had...
Kay Marlene Hembrough
Kay M. Hembrough, 72, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at her home in rural Hutchinson, Kansas. Kay’s lifelong love for animals began as a young girl. She participated in 4-H, competed in Lil’ Britches Rodeo and High School Rodeo. Later, as a young woman, she also worked polo horses at the Wichita Polo Club. She grew up near Wichita and graduated from Derby High School in 1967. After graduating, Kay started her accounting career as a bookkeeper at an area car dealership. In addition to accounting, she drove a school bus for Wichita Public Schools and later, Hesston Public Schools.
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 1
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Allman, Curtis Everette ; 40; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Criminal Damage to Property;...
Truck driver rushed to hospital with serious injuries after Osage Co. crash
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver from Newton was rushed to a hospital in Overland Park with suspected serious injuries after a crash in Osage Co. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that officials were called to the area of mile marker 167 on Interstate 35, about three miles south of Williamsburg, around 2:50 a.m. on Thursday, July 28.
State Farm Insurance agent LaDonna Junghans retires
LaDonna Junghans, Junction City, wrapped up a 31-year career as a State Farm Insurance Agent on Friday. "I feel really good looking back and my heart is full. " Junghans referred to her brother who was a State Farm agent, as she remembered her start in the business. "It seems like every time I saw him I had more questions for him. " He eventually steered her to State Farm's human resources department.
Suicidal man found dead inside burning Junction City home
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One man who threatened to shoot first responders and then himself was found dead inside a Junction City home engulfed in flames on Wednesday night. The Junction City Fire Department says around 7:25 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, crews were called to a fire at...
Storms bring strong winds, damage to north central Kansas
Damage is reported in north central Kansas after strong thunderstorms brought high winds to the area early Thursday. The winds brought down trees and power lines in Minneapolis, in Ottawa County, with damage reported to homes and outbuildings. Power was knocked out to the community and some streets were impassable because of downed trees. No injuries were reported.
Salina roofer fined $40,000, temporarily shut down
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Salina man and his roofing company cannot do business for a while. According to the Kansas Attorney General’s office, a judge has temporarily banned Shaun Costello and Low Overhead Exterior LLC from performing roofing services. Attorney General Derek Schmidt alleges that Costello and his company did not have a valid […]
