Etsy’s Q2 Results Impress, Stock Poised for Upside Says Analyst

Down More Than 50%: Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Say Analysts
Whether markets move up or down, every investor loves a bargain. There’s a thrill in finding a valuable stock at low, low price – and then watching it appreciate in the mid- to long-term. Portfolio growth of that sort is one of the reasons investors are in the investing game to begin with.
3 Bruised Dividend Stocks with Upside Potential, According to Analysts
Wall Street remains incredibly upbeat on the following hard-hit dividend payers going into the second half. Though recession looms, the following companies seem well-equipped enough to pole-vault over the now lowered earnings bars ahead of them. Dividend stocks have been quite steady in the first-half bout of market turbulence. Though...
Here’s Why AVYA Stock Closed 57% Down on Friday
Avaya sinks following the release of preliminary third-quarter results and the removal of its CEO. Shares of technology company Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) plunged 57% on Friday after it reported preliminary results for the fiscal third quarter (ended June 30) and announced the ouster of CEO Jim Chirico. Meanwhile,...
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
Investors can use these insights to trade with precision today. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Monday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. Seattle-based Getty Images Holdings (NYSE: GETY) topped the list on Monday, with its shares...
3 “Strong Buy” Stocks to Consider from UBS’ Conviction List
UBS Group (UBS) recently released a list of top-conviction plays, as it believes the broader economic state calls for investors to divert from a broad-based equities portfolio. Conviction investing is a tactical approach, which means that investors overweight a small number of stocks in the short run, and it can be profitable if done correctly. Here are three high-conviction plays contracted from UBS’ list that I’m bullish on.
Expert Analyst Jason Seidl Says Canadian Rail Stocks Will Recover; What About CP and CNR?
Our “Expert Analyst” believes that the Canadian rail sector is poised for volume recovery in the second half of the year, boosted by higher grain output and coal production. Let’s look at his views on two of Canada’s leading railway stocks. In today’s “Expert Spotlight,” we...
This Insider Bought Beacon Stock Worth $5.99M Just Days before Results
A corporate insider bagged $5.99 million worth of BECN stock last week. The insider activity spiked investors’ interest and the stock inched up 0.7% on July 29. Last week, CD&R Boulder Holdings, L.P. bought shares of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) worth $5.99 million. This attracted investors’ attention and shares of Beacon rose 0.7% to close at $60.02 on Friday.
Stock Market Today – Monday, Aug 01: What You Need to Know
The stock market ended July with remarkable gains amid mounting worries of a recession. However, stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red. Meanwhile, the manufacturing sector is slowing down across the world. Stocks Finish Monday’s Session in Negative Territory. Last Updated 4:15PM EST. Stock indices finished...
Newly-Listed Braze Could Be a Treat for Long-Term Investors
Within months of listing, customer engagement platform Braze has made it into the good books of TipRanks’ analysts. The company has the potential to become a hot pick for investors with a long-term vision. New York-based Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRZE) enhances the communication experience between brands and consumers via...
The Trade Desk Could Ride Out the Macro Volatility, Says Top Analyst
Shares of The Trade Desk have nearly halved in value due to macro concerns. However, top-rated analyst Shweta Khajuria, with a 54% success rate, believes that the stock will be able to rise to this challenging environment. Top Evercore analyst Shweta Khajuria remains bullish about The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD)...
Colgate-Palmolive Raises Organic Sales Outlook on Record Q2 Growth
Colgate-Palmolive posted a record 9% organic growth, the highest in over ten years, on the back of higher pricing and robust performance across all segments. Colgate-Palmolive (CL) reported stronger-than-expected Q2 results, topping both earnings and revenue estimates, driven by robust performance across all segments. Furthermore, the company posted a record 9% organic growth and increased its FY2022 outlook for organic sales growth.
Intuit Stock May See Valuation Headwinds despite Predictable Business Model
Intuit’s cloud-based accounting and tax preparation software solutions have the ability to generate predictable cash flows. As a result, the company should wrap up fiscal 2022 with robust momentum. Although the company’s stock trades at a premium due to Intuit’s unique qualities, it should still make for a solid long-term investment.
Procter & Gamble Drops 6% on Mixed Q4 Results
Investors were not enthused about Procter & Gamble’s earnings, which missed estimates. However, the company’s revenue growth amid supply chain constraints was impressive. Consumer goods major The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) reported mixed results for the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2022. Although revenues surpassed the estimates, earnings failed to do so. Consequently, shares of the company declined by almost 6%.
Raymond James Analyst Bullish on These Oil and Gas Stocks
The TipRanks Expert Center brings to you the top picks of an experienced analyst from the basic materials sector. According to this top analyst, these two stocks are poised to grow significantly in the near term. The volatile economic situation prevalent globally has not spared the basic materials industry. However,...
Centrica brought dividends back as rising energy prices lifted its profits
British energy solution provider Centrica’s profits soared along with the prices of gas and power. The company made the shareholders happy by returning dividend payments after the pandemic. Centrica (GB:CNA) posted its interim results for H1 2022, which ended on June 30. The profits jumped to £1.3 Billion in...
What Does Falling Food Prices Mean for These Stocks?
A drop in food prices may be a positive sign for those hoping for inflation to cool down. However, it may squeeze the profit margins of some companies in the food supply chain. The global prices of major food commodities such as wheat and corn have declined in recent weeks...
AbbVie Stock Declined 4.2% on Friday Despite Upbeat Q2 Performance
Setting aside a significant portion of funds for litigation may have hurt investors’ confidence, which also impacted ABBV stock on Friday. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has reported encouraging results for the second quarter of 2022. However, following the results, shares of the company declined 4.2% on Friday. This could be due to weakness in the company’s hematologic oncology and aesthetics portfolios, and its decision to set aside $2.20 billion for litigation.
Apple’s Growth & Demand Story Playing Out Well, Says Top Analyst
Apple delivered robust Q3 results in a tough macroeconomic environment. Top-rated analyst Daniel Ives with a 54% success rate remains bullish about the stock. Top-rated Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives cheered Apple’s fiscal Q3 results and commented that the growth and demand story remained robust for this Cupertino technology giant.
American Tower Stock: Valuation Stretched; Small Cells Could Pose Risk
American Tower has been a relative pillar of stability in this market. That said, with such a high multiple and potential disruption from small cells, the cell-tower giant may be destined for subpar returns, moving forward. The recent bout of market volatility calls for high-quality defensive dividend payers like American...
Weekly Market Review: Ending the Month on a High Note
The broader U.S. market averages rallied last week, even after the Federal Reserve increased interest rates. The S&P 500 gained more than 4%, led by the Energy sector, closing its best month since November 2020. The FOMC again raised interest rates by 75 basis-points on Wednesday. The Fed has been...
