themaconcountynews.com
Related
3 minors arrested following pursuit in Greenville
The pursuit was continued onto a dead-end street where multiple on-foot chases continued.
Maryville caregiver charged with rape of vulnerable adult
Maryville man has been charged with rape following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving an employee of a home caregiver service in Knox County.
1 dead following shooting at birthday party in Greenville
One person is dead following a shooting at a birthday party early Saturday morning in Greenville.
counton2.com
Suspect arrested following officer-involved shooting in Greenville
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said a suspect is in custody Saturday following an officer-involved shooting. Officers responded to Stratham Place Apartments located at Shaw Street close to 7:30 a.m. Officers searched for a suspect that was located in the middle of the complex. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville Co. officials reopen Conestee Park following search for suspect
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said Conestee Park was temporarily closed Sunday afternoon while authorities search for a wanted suspect. According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:09 a.m. deputies receives a call about an endangered missing person. The person went missing from the area of West Belvede Road and […]
my40.tv
Barn destroyed in overnight Canton fire; investigation underway
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — An overnight fire that kept crews busy for hours early Monday is under investigation. The North Canton Fire Department confirms with News 13 that crews were dispatched to Beaverdam Street near Thompson Street Monday, Aug. 1, just before 4 a.m. Crews from Canton, Clyde, Center...
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing woman
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing woman. Deputies say 44-year-old Lori Lynn Wood was last seen on Thursday, July 28 in Bethel, NC driving a gray Jeep Cherokee with a North Carolina plate: FKN5320. Wood is five-feet-nine inches tall, weighs...
1 dead after shooting at birthday party in South Carolina
One person is dead following a shooting at a birthday party early Saturday morning in Greenville.
RELATED PEOPLE
accesswdun.com
FBI continues investigations of bomb threats directed at area colleges
Last week’s bomb threats targeting North Georgia Technical College’s Clarkesville campus on Monday and Currahee Campus in Stephens County on Tuesday were among several similar threats last week. The Federal Bureau of Investigation has joined state and local investigators in the probe of those incidents. "The FBI is...
FOX Carolina
6 arrested on multiple gun, drug charges
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Six people were arrested on various gun and drug charges as well as open warrants, according to the Asheville Police Department. According to police, the arrests happened while they were conducting crime prevention measures in western and central Asheville Thursday afternoon. Avante Jaheim Finley, 20,...
fox5ny.com
South Carolina men arrested for 'horrific' planned and filmed attacks on homeless: police
Four men in South Carolina are facing criminal charges, including attempted murder, after videos surfaced showing them brutally beating homeless people, according to authorities. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, which released the video to the public, says the four men committed the beatings over a nine-month period and discovered the...
WYFF4.com
Police identify suspect who they say fired shots at a Greenville officer
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a shooting in Greenville County involving an officer. The Greenville Police Department said the shooting happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning on Shaw Street at the Stratham Place Apartments. Chief Howie Thompson said officers in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 juveniles charged with autobreaking in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Three juveniles were arrested Thursday in reference to autobreaking in Greenville. The Greenville Police Department said around 3 a.m. officers responded to an apartment complex on Innovation Drive. Upon arrival, police found three people kneeling beside a vehicle. Officers learned that they were juveniles and were in possession of items that […]
FOX Carolina
1 hurt, 1 dead after fight, shooting in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police say they are investigating after a fight and shooting led to a death on Saturday morning. According to police, at about 12:30 a.m., a fight broke out inside the Good Times establishment on Liberty Lane. Police say outside shots were fired in the...
1 dead in South Carolina after car hits dump truck
One person died and another was injured following a two-vehicle crash in Greenville County Monday morning.
nowhabersham.com
GA 365 rollover wreck sends 5 to the hospital
Habersham EMS transported five people to the hospital after a wreck Saturday afternoon on GA 365 North at Mt. Zion Road. At 3:17 p.m., Habersham County E-911 dispatched emergency units to the scene of a rollover wreck in Alto with people possibly trapped inside the wreckage. “Upon arrival, units found...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two wanted suspects captured
CHAPPELLS — On Wednesday, July 20, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Greenville Sheriff’s Office arrested two wanted people off Catfish Cove in Chappells. Sheriff Lee Foster advised that Greenville County Sheriff’s Office had information that a person with outstanding felony...
my40.tv
One person killed after fight breaks out at Upstate SC venue
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — One person is dead and another wounded after a fight led to shots being fired outside of a venue in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville Police Department says the fight broke out around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, outside of the Good Times establishment located at 28 Liberty Lane. They say shots were fired in the parking lot, injuring two people.
WIS-TV
GRAPHIC: Suspects planned, filmed ‘extremely disturbing’ attacks on homeless, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Four men have been charged after “extremely disturbing” videos surfaced showing them brutally beating homeless people over the course of nine months, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office says during an investigation into a homicide near Poe Mill...
Large tree falls on Powdersville home 2 women inside, firefighters say
POWDERSVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A large tree fell on a Powdersville mobile home trapping two women inside, according to the Powdersville Fire Department. The fire department and EMS were on the scene on Jeese Drive Saturday. Powdersville Fire said two women were on opposite ends of the home when the tree fell. When firefighters arrived […]
Comments / 0