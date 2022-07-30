ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bright skies and less humidity all weekend before isolated showers Monday morning

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

NEW: Nice weekend ahead - less humidity, with mostly sunshine and warm temperatures in the mid-80s.

NEXT: Isolated showers for Monday morning, with temperatures set to return to the 90s by midweek.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Rich Von Ohlen says to enjoy that summer sun this weekend before some isolated showers Monday morning and a return to 90-degree weather by midweek.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers possible after 3 p.m. with higher chances starting at 8 p.m. Best chance of steady rain between 10 p.m. - 3 a.m. Lows down to 71.

TOMORROW: Few morning clouds give way to a sunny and beautiful afternoon! Highs near 87. Lows down to 70.

SUNDAY: More of the same! Plenty of sun and not humid. Late-day clouds. Highs near 86. Lows down to 73. A shower or two possible after 3 a.m.

MONDAY: An isolated shower in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. Highs near 87. Lows around 74.

TUESDAY: Morning sun gives way to afternoon clouds. Hot. Highs near 90. Lows down to 76. Isolated shower or storm can't be ruled out late.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds give way to midday sun. Hot. Highs near 91. Lows around 78.

THURSDAY - HEAT ALERT potential: Hazy, hot and humid. Highs near 95. Lows near 80.

1390 Granite City Sports

Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight

UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Tornado packing 115 mph winds hits northwestern New York

JAVA, N.Y. (AP) — A tornado packing winds of about 115 miles per hour (185 kilometers per hour) touched down in upstate New York on Thursday, leaving downed trees and power lines and a destroyed barn in its wake. The National Weather Service said it struck the town of Java, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Buffalo, at about 10:40 a.m. and moved about 10 miles eastward on the ground for 15 minutes before petering out. The funnel’s maximum width reached 200 yards (meters), according to the weather service. The tornado hurled some trees onto residences and a barn suffered extensive damage, with a portion displaced by about 30 yards. Photos posted online showed a barn with most of its upper portion gone and the rest barely standing. Its owner, Sam Marlett, said cows and horses were in the barn at the time but weren’t harmed as the wind and rain passed through.
JAVA, NY
