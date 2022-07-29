ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
August Primary Election: Today is the last day to postmark, submit applications in person

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

New York is less than a month away from the August Primary Election with congressional and state senate nominations on the line.

Today is the last day to mail those applications in. They must be postmarked no later than today and received by the Board of Elections by Wednesday for those who want to vote in the primary.

Organizers say this election is especially important to the borough park community because of the recently redrawn congressional districts.

Executive Director Alexander Rapaport told News 12 it's also important in low-income, and predominantly immigrant communities, to get people to the polls .

Here are some important dates that voters need to know:

  1. Last day to postmark or submit in person is July 29, 2022
  2. The early voting period is Aug. 13 - 21, 2022
  3. The congressional and state senate primary election will be held on Aug. 23, 2022

