Alert Center: Frontier airlines debuts limited $19 flight deal

For a limited time only, and for as low as $19, travelers can fly on Frontier Airlines for nonstop domestic flights.

Tickets must be purchased by Aug. 1 and all travelers must fly by Oct. 5.

The discount is valid for travel only on select days of the week for nonstop domestic travel to destinations throughout the United States, Caribbean and Latin America.

A seven-day advance purchase is required for the travel hack.

Also, it may require membership into the Frontier Discount Den travel club.

For any Hudson Valley travelers interested in utilizing the travel deal, the airline flies out of Stewart International in Orange County.