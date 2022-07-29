ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alert Center: State health commissioner declares monkeypox imminent threat

The state health commissioner has declared monkeypox an imminent threat to New York residents.

This means local health departments, like Westchester, will be able to access additional State reimbursement to mitigate the spread of monkeypox.

This news came just minutes after the governor announced the White House was sending 110,000 monkeypox vaccine doses to New York.

New York now has one-quarter of all monkeypox cases in the United States.

As a reminder, anyone can contract monkeypox, especially as the number of cases continue to steadily increase statewide.

