Councilmember Katz: Wolf Was ‘Just a Good, Nice Person’

Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott’s ActionTom Handy
Glossier Opens New Location In Washington D.C.Bryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
Popular cannabis dispensary opens a third store location in VirginiaKristen WaltersVirginia State
5 Things to Know Today, Aug. 1, In Montgomery County
Today is Monday, Aug. 1 and here’s the 10 day weather forecast. Here are five things to know happening in Montgomery County today. 1. Council Happenings: The Council is in recess until after Labor Day, with the next Council Session scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 9 a.m. The Council passed numerous bills, held public hearings on proposed legislation and took other actions last week. Here’s a few:
Celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 2
Block parties, cookouts, safety demonstrations, seminars, and visits from emergency personnel will bring residents and law enforcement officials together to campaign for safe neighborhoods. National Night Out is an annual event celebrated by millions of people across the United States that focuses on enhancing the relationship between law enforcement and...
Woman who has called DC, MD and VA home celebrates 108th birthday; shares secret to staying young
LAUREL, Md. - A happy belated to a woman who truly represents the entire D.C. region! Maryland resident Mrs. Sally Washington turned 108-years-old over the weekend. She was born in 1914 in Franklin County, Virginia and moved to the District in the 1930s -- where she lived for eight decades!
SafeSplash Swim School to Open in Montgomery Village
SafeSplash Swim School has signed on to take over a big space in the newly renovated Montgomery Village Center. It will be located on the new Centerway Rd extension, behind Suburban air and Linda’s Nails. This will be SafeSplash Swim School’s second Montgomery County location after opening the area’s first SafeSplash facility, located within LA Fitness on Rockville Pike in Rockville.
2772 WASHINGTON STREET, Adamstown, Frederick County, MD, 21710
Listed by Nathan Johnson with Keller Williams Capital Properties. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. **OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 7/30, 12-2PM AND SUNDAY 7/31, 2-4PM!! JUST STOP BY!!**Welcome to this Historical 1800’s Home (Green Manor) located in Charming Adamstown! This home is tucked away, yet EASY access to Montgomery County and short drive to downtown Frederick. Green Manor is important to the town of Adamstown as the past residence of two of the most important prominent citizens in the town’s history, Adam Kohlenberg Jr and Jacob Kline. Green Manor sits on over 3 acres and features a pool, 2 car garage, 2 story barn, over 6k sq ft of living space, 5 bedrooms on 2nd floor and 6 bathrooms, freshly painted, remodeled kitchen, new roof, 2 sunrooms, roof top area, multiple fireplaces, massive great room, Finish off the loft or basement for a 6th and 7th bedroom, beautiful hard wood flooring, and crown molding galore- just to name a few! Close to community parks, Harpers Ferry, Wineries & Breweries, Commuter Routes & Marc Train, Shopping, and restaurants! Don’t miss out on this rare opportunity!
Maryland public schools trying to fill vacancies as school year approaches
But a lot of school systems across the country and around the state are still looking to fill open positions.
Zoning Measure Expands Biohealth in Transit-Oriented Areas
The Montgomery County Council recently voted and unanimously approved a new zoning measure to expand the biohealth sector in transit-oriented areas. Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 22-02 Density and Height Limits, Parking- Biohealth, “will allow additional height and increased flexibility in density allocation for urban biohealth facilities in recognition of the unique mechanical challenges of biohealth buildings,” according to a County press release.
Registration for Planning Conference Available
The Montgomery Planning Board announced that registration for the Makeover Montgomery 5 Conference is open. To register, click here. From Sept 22-24, the three-day conference seeks to find solutions that will better the economy, neighborhoods, infrastructure, and environment of the county. The event is in partnership with The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC) and University of Maryland’s National Center for Smart Growth.
Haire Wins GOP Primary for County Executive, McMillan Concedes
We now know who will face off against County Executive Steuart Pittman in November’s election. After all the mail-in ballots were counted, current District 7 Councilwoman, Jessica Haire, prevailed over former Delegate Herb McMillan. The final tally was 16,358 (44.35%) votes for Haire and 14,292 (38.75%) for McMillan. Shortly...
Birds of prey find Md. mall parking lot as an unlikely ‘alternative’ home
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Fresh seafood is on special this summer at the Westfield Annapolis Mall. As many shoppers and diners have noticed in recent weeks, a pair of osprey are raising a chick on a lighting fixture outside the former Macaroni Grill, near the intersection of Generals Highway and Bestgate Road.
‘Shame on you’: Fired Allentown teacher who went to D.C. on Jan. 6 confronts school board
The Allentown School District has fired a teacher who was suspended after going to Washington, D.C. for the so-called “Stop the Steal” rally, which became a deadly insurrectionist riot that took over the capitol building. Jason Moorehead, who taught at Raub Middle School, addressed the school board Thursday...
1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour: Day 30 Sitting for crab cake with Governor Hogan at The Boatyard in Annapolis
On the 30th and final day of the 2021 Maryland Crab Cake Tour, Nestor invited the leader of The Free State for a traditional meal and a stories crab cake in Eastport just over the bridge in Annapolis at The Boatyard. The Governor covered a lot of political ground in...
August 2022 Daily Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings
During the month of July Baltimore City recorded 27 homicides and 64 non-fatal shootings. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city.
Teacher who attended Jan. 6 'Stop the Steal' rally fired from ASD
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School District Board of Directors on Thursday night terminated a social studies teacher who attended a political rally last year. Jason Moorehead, a former social studies teacher at Raub Middle School, attended former President Donald Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally, which took place before supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Moorehead had been placed on leave from the district just a few weeks after the incident.
Blair & Elrich – It’s A Squeaker: The Latest
Businessman David Blair still leads incumbent Marc Elrich in the Democratic race for County Executive. But the race among the Democratic candidates couldn’t be much tighter. The Board of Elections latest results posted Sunday morning show Blair in the lead by 21 votes. Blair has 47,980 votes to Elrich’s 47,959 votes which is just a 0.02% difference.
Families of Flight 3407 head to Washington D.C.
The FAA is honoring all of the families who pushed for more safety measures with a plaque dedication in Washington D.C. We caught up with one family at the airport.
4 people facing federal charges for mail theft in Bethesda
BETHESDA, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from July 2022 about six mail carriers robbed in D.C. and Maryland in less than 24 hours. Four people from Maryland are facing federal charges for mail theft and possession of United States Postal Service keys, according to the Department of Justice.
County Reopens Applications for COVID-19 Rent Relief
The county has reopened applications for COVID-19 rent from county renters who didn’t complete a previously submitted application, or want to submit a new application for review, officials announced. The program, originally begun in May 2020, is intended to provide help to those hit with financial hardship due to...
Victim robbed in Rockville parking lot
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a robbery in a Rockville parking lot early yesterday morning. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 12000 block of Parklawn Drive at 12:30 AM Sunday. A weapon other than a firearm was employed in the robbery.
