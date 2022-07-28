At least 8 dead in eastern Kentucky flooding, and ‘hundreds will lose their homes,’ governor says

kesq.com
14 Oregon deaths may be heat-related as 13 million people in the Northwest sweltered under heat alerts
The searing heat that has baked the Northwest is suspected to have led to at least 14 deaths in Oregon, officials there said. The most recent death was reported Saturday. An “elderly male who died was in his home that had a non-functioning air conditioner,” Clackamas County said in a news release. The medical examiner’s office is investigating the official cause of that death.
Elmo 2 Fire grows to nearly 13,000 acres, at 0% containment as winds pick up in western Montana
The Elmo 2 Fire in western Montana has burned 12,975 acres, according to Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 7. The fire grew just over 2,000 acres on Sunday and is still 0% contained, incident commander John Thompson said in a news release Monday. Thompson says winds are expected to reach...
Northern California wildfire exacerbated by weather, causing significant growth
A wildfire raging in Northern California was exacerbated by winds from thunderstorms this weekend, causing significant growth, officials said. The fire, known as the McKinney fire, has burned more than 51,000 acres as of Sunday afternoon, according to CAL FIRE. It is 0% contained. Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state...
Gov Newsom declares State of Emergency in Response to California’s monekeypox outbreak
Governor Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency in response to the Monkeypox outbreak. The governor said the move will help bolster the state’s vaccination efforts. The proclamation supports the work underway by the California Department of Public Health and others in the administration to coordinate a whole-of-government response to Monkeypox, seek additional vaccines and lead outreach and education efforts on accessing vaccines and treatment.
Father accused of stabbing, tossing toddler off cliff pleads not guilty
A registered sex offender accused of fatally slashing his year-old daughter before throwing her off a cliff in the mountains south of the Coachella Valley, and also attacking the child's mother and a good Samaritan, pleaded not guilty today to murder and other charges. Adam Slater, 50, is charged with...
Monsoonal moisture for the week ahead
Conditions remain similar to weekend as we kick off the workweek. Chances for thunderstorms regionally, especially for areas of higher elevation, continue into Monday. Thick, muggy air will continue to filter into the Coachella Valley for the week ahead. Chances for thunderstorms return late in the week and into the...
