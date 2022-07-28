ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

At least 8 dead in eastern Kentucky flooding, and ‘hundreds will lose their homes,’ governor says

By CNN Newsource
KESQ
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kesq.com

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ

14 Oregon deaths may be heat-related as 13 million people in the Northwest sweltered under heat alerts

The searing heat that has baked the Northwest is suspected to have led to at least 14 deaths in Oregon, officials there said. The most recent death was reported Saturday. An “elderly male who died was in his home that had a non-functioning air conditioner,” Clackamas County said in a news release. The medical examiner’s office is investigating the official cause of that death.
OREGON STATE
KESQ

Gov Newsom declares State of Emergency in Response to California’s monekeypox outbreak

Governor Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency in response to the Monkeypox outbreak. The governor said the move will help bolster the state’s vaccination efforts. The proclamation supports the work underway by the California Department of Public Health and others in the administration to coordinate a whole-of-government response to Monkeypox, seek additional vaccines and lead outreach and education efforts on accessing vaccines and treatment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
City
Hindman, KY
City
Buckhorn, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
City
Whitesburg, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
Manchester, KY
State
West Virginia State
KESQ

Monsoonal moisture for the week ahead

Conditions remain similar to weekend as we kick off the workweek. Chances for thunderstorms regionally, especially for areas of higher elevation, continue into Monday. Thick, muggy air will continue to filter into the Coachella Valley for the week ahead. Chances for thunderstorms return late in the week and into the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy