Henrico cosmetologists, stylists offer mixed reviews of planned reduced licensing standards

In a decision that has received mixed reviews from cosmetologists and stylists in Henrico, the Virginia Board for Barbers and Cosmetology voted to chop the number of hours required to obtain a cosmetology license by 33% – from 1,500 to 1,000 – at its July 11 meeting

Lowering the number of hours needed to get a cosmetology license is part of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s plan to reduce regulatory burdens on Virginia businesses by 25%, according to a press release.

“Reducing regulatory obstacles that get in the way of both businesses and talented Virginians from entering the workforce has been a priority of mine since day one,” Youngkin said. “Not only will this allow individuals to get to work sooner and help businesses find skilled workers, but it even reduces the amount of student loans a graduate will have to take on.”

The board found that the education needed for a cosmetology license costs more than $16,000 and takes almost a year to complete. The change to 1,000 training hours still must undergo several regulatory steps, including public comment, before becoming final. While the hours are being reduced, the training program will have a greater focus on public protection topics like infection control and chemical safety.

Though reducing the number of training hours is meant to help people access jobs and economic opportunities more easily, cosmetologists and stylists in Henrico are split about the move.

It’s important that cosmetologists have a sufficient amount of training, because they not only need to understand hair but the whole body, according to Patricia Gordon Breggs of Uptown Design Salon & Spa.

“It’s so much you have to learn in cosmetology you have to learn about the nervous system,”Breggs said. “The bones, skeleton systems, electrolytes and disorders of nails and skin and hair. . . Sometimes when the government comes into our industry, they interfere with the knowledge that people need to know about cosmetology, that’s why a lot of people get into it. Then they get back out of it because they didn’t learn a lot of the basic things that you need to know.”

While Tishawna Pritchett of Shawn’s Hair and More understands the benefits of having more cosmetologists licensed and able to work, she worries that it could do more harm to business if those cosmetologists are not fully trained.

“I don’t think the issue is getting licensed, I think the issue is just being confident in their work,” Pritchett said. “It definitely also affects our credibility. Because if we have more people coming out of school early and not getting enough knowledge, not just with styling but with the actual health of someone’s hair and scalp, then we will cause another problem.”

Tony Saad of Tony’s Hair supported the decision to reduce training hours because it will give cosmetologists a chance to get more time to learn from experience in a salon, he said.

“I’d like to see more working behind the chair because when you go to school, you learn theory. But in this kind of work, you have to really put it into practice,” Saad said.

Wendy Shaban of Layers Hair Salon said that while she understands Youngkin’s goal of helping stylists get to work, she still suggests all employees she hires out of school spend a few months as an apprentice.

