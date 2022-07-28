North Las Vegas Police explorer program allowing non-citizens to participate

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - FOX5 is hearing from Ukrainian refugee teenagers enrolled at local schools who are getting ready to start a new chapter with a new language. Rada Rudenko fled Ukraine in April with her husband and stepdaughter Sophie. The move felt temporary but now Rudenko is unsure when they will be able to return. Sophie is now having to adjust to life in the valley. She’ll be entering Western High School where her biggest fear, is not speaking English.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 13 HOURS AGO