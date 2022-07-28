ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

North Las Vegas Police explorer program allowing non-citizens to participate

erienewsnow.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.erienewsnow.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Las Vegas, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
North Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
State
Nevada State
County
Clark County, NV
Clark County, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Fox5 KVVU

Ukrainian refugee students prepare to start at Las Vegas-area schools

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - FOX5 is hearing from Ukrainian refugee teenagers enrolled at local schools who are getting ready to start a new chapter with a new language. Rada Rudenko fled Ukraine in April with her husband and stepdaughter Sophie. The move felt temporary but now Rudenko is unsure when they will be able to return. Sophie is now having to adjust to life in the valley. She’ll be entering Western High School where her biggest fear, is not speaking English.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police looking for driver in alleged deadly hit-and-run crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a driver in an alleged deadly hit-and-run crash Saturday night. LVMPD said the crash happened July 30 around 9:40 p.m. at W. Charleston Boulevard west of Essex Drive. According to police, a male pedestrian was walking northbound across Charleston outside a marked crosswalk when a dark colored sedan hit the pedestrian.
LAS VEGAS, NV
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Las Vegas Strip Has a Pot Problem (but a Solution Is Coming)

You can't have your cake and eat it too. And in Las Vegas, you can't have your full legal cannabis and smoke it too. That's because the Nevada law that legalized marijuana/cannabis possession did not actually account for consuming it. You can't smoke pot in a Las Vegas Strip hotel room or anyplace in the city except in a private home.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explorer
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police: Man shot, killed at basketball court near Owens, Nellis

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a homicide early Monday morning. LVMPD Lt. David Gordon said the incident took place at an apartment complex at 1750 Marion Dr., near Owens Avenue and Nellis Boulevard. Homicide Lt. Jason Johansson said the shooting took place around 4:08...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Missing 16-year-old’s bike found behind dumpster in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A local family is pleading for the public’s help as they search for a missing teenager. Chase Williamson, 16, was last seen on Friday, and his mother said she’s looking for any information that could help bring him home. “We just need information,” said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
knpr

An interview with Ruby Duncan, welfare activist (aired 2012)

We're doing a summer series, looking back at some of the interesting people and topics we've talked about on State of Nevada over last several years. Orphaned by age 4, a school dropout by the ninth grade, and a cotton-picker in rural Louisiana, Ruby Duncan moved to Las Vegas for a better life. Instead, she found her aunt living with other poor African Americans in a cardboard shack in the desert.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas plasma center sees rise in residents donating to cover costs

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More people are donating plasma to cover costs, new donors can receive $100 per donation. Grifols operates a network of plasma donation centers. One of their newest locations is Biomat USA Plasma Center off Tropicana in Las Vegas. Center Manager, Janay Thomas, says when the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Nevada Independent

Dealmaking, lobbying and delays: Inside the political fight over homes at Red Rock

As a lawsuit over a Red Rock housing project makes its way through federal court, the case filings read as a who’s who of Las Vegas politics. They shed light on the transactional nature of the Clark County Commission and how one of the state’s most powerful local governments decides land-use questions. The post Dealmaking, lobbying and delays: Inside the political fight over homes at Red Rock appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8newsnow.com

Deadly hit-and-run crash leaves 1 dead in central Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in a deadly hit and run crash on Saturday evening, according to Metro police. The incident occurred around 9:40 p.m. on West Charleston Boulevard, at the intersection of Essex Drive. According to police and witness statements, a pedestrian was walking northbound across all lanes of West Charleston Boulevard, outside of a marked crosswalk.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boston 25 News WFXT

Las Vegas man stabbed wife more than 30 times, police say

LAS VEGAS — Investigators said a Las Vegas man attacked his wife and stabbed her 30 times after she asked him for a divorce. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told The Associated Press that Clifford Jacobs, 60, is facing charges of attempted murder and domestic battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Comments / 0

Community Policy