North Las Vegas Police explorer program allowing non-citizens to participate

Shaq's son signs a 6 figure contract to play for Henderson's IgniteEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
In-N-Out vs. Shake Shack: Who makes Henderson's best fast food burger?Eugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Swedish House Mafia x Wynn Residency360 MagazineLas Vegas, NV
California man leaves Husky puppy in a hot car so he can gambleCheryl E PrestonLas Vegas, NV
New non-traditional CCSD high school opens near north end of Las Vegas Strip
Clark County School District leaders hosted a ribbon cutting on the grounds of the school district's latest high school to open this year.
Suspect in attempted robbery, murder in Las Vegas arrested in Arizona
A man recently arrested in Arizona is suspected of an attempted robbery and attempted murder in Las Vegas last week, police said.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police say suspect arrested in connection with attack on elderly man at Summerlin home
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a suspect has been arrested in connection with the attack on an elderly man at his Summerlin home. According to police, Armondo Dangerfield, 28, is accused in the attempted murder that occurred last month at a home in Sun City Summerlin.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas shelter for women, children asking community for food donations
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas shelter for women and children is asking the community for food donations to benefit its clients. According to a news release, amid rising food costs, the Shade Tree is experiencing a decline in needed food donations. As a result, the shelter is...
news3lv.com
Legacy Traditional Schools to host staffing event at all three Nevada campuses
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Legacy Traditional Schools is looking to hire for a range of administrative positions as the new school year approaches. The tuition-free public schools will hold a job fair on Monday, August 1, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those interested can head over to...
Fox5 KVVU
Ukrainian refugee students prepare to start at Las Vegas-area schools
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - FOX5 is hearing from Ukrainian refugee teenagers enrolled at local schools who are getting ready to start a new chapter with a new language. Rada Rudenko fled Ukraine in April with her husband and stepdaughter Sophie. The move felt temporary but now Rudenko is unsure when they will be able to return. Sophie is now having to adjust to life in the valley. She’ll be entering Western High School where her biggest fear, is not speaking English.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police looking for driver in alleged deadly hit-and-run crash
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a driver in an alleged deadly hit-and-run crash Saturday night. LVMPD said the crash happened July 30 around 9:40 p.m. at W. Charleston Boulevard west of Essex Drive. According to police, a male pedestrian was walking northbound across Charleston outside a marked crosswalk when a dark colored sedan hit the pedestrian.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Las Vegas Strip Has a Pot Problem (but a Solution Is Coming)
You can't have your cake and eat it too. And in Las Vegas, you can't have your full legal cannabis and smoke it too. That's because the Nevada law that legalized marijuana/cannabis possession did not actually account for consuming it. You can't smoke pot in a Las Vegas Strip hotel room or anyplace in the city except in a private home.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Man shot, killed at basketball court near Owens, Nellis
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a homicide early Monday morning. LVMPD Lt. David Gordon said the incident took place at an apartment complex at 1750 Marion Dr., near Owens Avenue and Nellis Boulevard. Homicide Lt. Jason Johansson said the shooting took place around 4:08...
8newsnow.com
Missing 16-year-old’s bike found behind dumpster in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A local family is pleading for the public’s help as they search for a missing teenager. Chase Williamson, 16, was last seen on Friday, and his mother said she’s looking for any information that could help bring him home. “We just need information,” said...
Gambler Left Puppy in Vehicle Amid Intense Las Vegas Heat While He Went to Casino: Police
A man left his husky locked in his vehicle while he went gambling in Las Vegas, Nevada, say local police. The temperature that day July 20 hit a high of 113 degrees Fahrenheit with a low of 92, according to Accuweather. As seen on body cam footage, the arresting officer...
Man found murdered in parked vehicle in east Las Vegas
Las Vegas police are searching for the killer of a man found shot to death in a parked vehicle near Nellis Boulevard and Carey Avenue on Sunday, July 31, 2022.
8newsnow.com
UPDATE: Suspicious vehicle report in Las Vegas becomes homicide investigation
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A report of a suspicious vehicle is now being investigated by homicide detectives, according to police. Police said they received reports of a suspicious vehicle at 4994 East Cartier Avenue just before noon on Sunday. Officers found a man suffering from multiple apparent gunshot wounds in...
knpr
An interview with Ruby Duncan, welfare activist (aired 2012)
We're doing a summer series, looking back at some of the interesting people and topics we've talked about on State of Nevada over last several years. Orphaned by age 4, a school dropout by the ninth grade, and a cotton-picker in rural Louisiana, Ruby Duncan moved to Las Vegas for a better life. Instead, she found her aunt living with other poor African Americans in a cardboard shack in the desert.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police seek sedan involved in fatal hit-and-run crash near Charleston, Decatur
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a vehicle involved in a fatal central valley hit and run crash Saturday night. The incident happened around 9:40 p.m. at the intersection of Charleston Blvd and Essex Drive, near Decatur Blvd.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas plasma center sees rise in residents donating to cover costs
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More people are donating plasma to cover costs, new donors can receive $100 per donation. Grifols operates a network of plasma donation centers. One of their newest locations is Biomat USA Plasma Center off Tropicana in Las Vegas. Center Manager, Janay Thomas, says when the...
Dealmaking, lobbying and delays: Inside the political fight over homes at Red Rock
As a lawsuit over a Red Rock housing project makes its way through federal court, the case filings read as a who’s who of Las Vegas politics. They shed light on the transactional nature of the Clark County Commission and how one of the state’s most powerful local governments decides land-use questions. The post Dealmaking, lobbying and delays: Inside the political fight over homes at Red Rock appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
8newsnow.com
Deadly hit-and-run crash leaves 1 dead in central Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in a deadly hit and run crash on Saturday evening, according to Metro police. The incident occurred around 9:40 p.m. on West Charleston Boulevard, at the intersection of Essex Drive. According to police and witness statements, a pedestrian was walking northbound across all lanes of West Charleston Boulevard, outside of a marked crosswalk.
WEB EXTRA: Clark County Education Association Executive Director John Vellardita
LAS VEGAS KLAS)– Politics Now host John Langeler interviews CCEA head John Vellardita about school safety measures, trying to hire more qualified teachers, what he is going to ask for in the legislative session, and the union’s relationship with CCSD and the Board of Trustees.
Las Vegas man stabbed wife more than 30 times, police say
LAS VEGAS — Investigators said a Las Vegas man attacked his wife and stabbed her 30 times after she asked him for a divorce. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told The Associated Press that Clifford Jacobs, 60, is facing charges of attempted murder and domestic battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.
