Led Zeppelin Tribute Coming to Salina

Arlene Elizabeth Anna Gerhardt
Arlene Elizabeth Anna Gerhardt, 97, of Salina, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022. She was born May 22, 1925, on the Grefe dairy farm in Ottertail, MN. She worked for USD 305 at Central High School as a Food Service worker. Affectionately known as a “cafeteria lady.”. She had...
Kay Coleen Hanchett
Kay Coleen Hanchet, 64, of Salina, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022. She was born June 11, 1958. She was the 3rd daughter born to Earl and Coleen Hanchett. She is survived by two older sisters, Linda (Hanchett) Schrag and Tara (Hanchett) Cupps, brother-in-laws, Jerry Schrag and Terry Cupps, niece Jody Schrag McCoy and nephew Troy Schrag; great nieces, Gracie, Jada, Trey Childs, and Sidney Schrag; Susan Wensink/family, and Sarah Macalus/family.
Trailer stolen south of Salina found in western Kansas
A trailer that was stolen from a residence south of Salina between July 16-18 has been recovered in western Kansas. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that the black Karavan trailer, valued at $2,800 was recovered on Friday in Trego County. Items that remain missing include the following.
There will be an opportunity for a free train ride
There will be special free train rides on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 2. on the Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad. The excursion railroad will offer free rides on a first-come, first-served basis to passengers who come to the Rock Island Depot at 200 SE 5th in Abilene between 4:00 and 7:00 p.m. that day.
For The Good Times
This week, Abilene, Kansas is rodeo central. That’s because over 325 cowboys and cowgirls will descend on the town, for the annual Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo. One cowgirl won’t have far to travel. Sarah Irvine, from Chapman, will compete in the barrel racing during the Saturday, August 6...
Catalytic converter stolen in broad daylight at Salina events center
Another catalytic converter has been stolen during the day, this time in the west parking lot of Tony's Pizza Events Center. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that sometime between 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, someone cut the catalytic converter off of a 2001 Ford Excursion belonging to a 44-year-old Minneapolis man.
Salina Animal Services offering special pricing for Clear the Shelters
Salina Animal Services is participating in Clear the Shelters. The Salina Animal Shelter is located at 329 N. Second Street. Clear the Shelter 2022 Starts 8-1-2022 Thru 8/31/2022. Adult dogs $45.00. Puppies $75.00. Adult cats $5.00. Kittens $10.00. Please consider adopting an animal in need of love and a forever...
New KWU Foundation Board Members
The Kansas Wesleyan University Foundation has announced a pair of new board members, as Jandrea Blumanhourst ’89 and Jenell Hulse join the group of esteemed leaders. The appointments took effect July 1. Hulse, the construction division manager and a commercial loan officer at Bank VI, hails from nearby Lindsborg....
State Farm Insurance agent LaDonna Junghans retires
LaDonna Junghans, Junction City, wrapped up a 31-year career as a State Farm Insurance Agent on Friday. "I feel really good looking back and my heart is full. " Junghans referred to her brother who was a State Farm agent, as she remembered her start in the business. "It seems like every time I saw him I had more questions for him. " He eventually steered her to State Farm's human resources department.
2 hospitalized after SUV travels off I-135 entrance ramp
MCPHERSON COUNTY — Two people were injured in an accident just after 10:30 a.m. Monday in McPherson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Toyota RAV 4 driven by 69-year-old Cecil Toews of Box Island, Alberta, Canada, was eastbound on Kansas 61 attempting to exit onto northbound Interstate 135.
Saline County Booking Activity, July 29
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Atencio, Arthur Eugene; 47; St. Peters, Missouri. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving While Suspended.
Brookville couple among finalists for Kansas Leopold Conservation Award
A Brookville couple is among four finalist for the 2022 Kansas Leopold Conservation Award. Given in honor of conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes farmers, ranchers, forestland owners, and other landowners who inspire others with their dedication to land, water and wildlife resources in their care, according to information from the Sand County Foundation.
Hutch man arrested, accused of strangling woman
A Hutchinson man was arrested on Saturday after police responded to reports of a woman who had been strangled.
Geary County Booking Photos July 29
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes...
One dead in Junction City fire Wednesday night
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – According to the Junction City KS Fire Department’s social media page, one man is dead after a fire in the 700 block of West 7th. The Junction City Post is reporting that crews arrived to find a structure on fire and a man threatening first responders. The Post reported the fire […]
WIBW
Truck driver rushed to hospital with serious injuries after Osage Co. crash
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver from Newton was rushed to a hospital in Overland Park with suspected serious injuries after a crash in Osage Co. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that officials were called to the area of mile marker 167 on Interstate 35, about three miles south of Williamsburg, around 2:50 a.m. on Thursday, July 28.
Salina Police Log 8-1-22 – Three Thefts
Salina Police are investigating three separate thefts that have happened in the past week. Capt. Paul Forrester provided the details to KSAL News. On July 23 at 6:30 a.m., a Dragon’s Ascent video game machine was broken into at the Pilot travel stop on N. Ninth Street. A suspect placed a sticker on store cameras, removed the top panel from the game and stole $4,600.
Remembering the Buffalo Soldiers, a Kansas connection
KANSAS (KSNT) – July 28 marks National Buffalo Soldiers Day. It’s a day to honor African-American regiments formed after the Civil War. The 10th Cavalry Regiment formed in 1866 at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Consisting solely of African-American soldiers, the regiment served on the western frontier in a variety of roles following the end of the […]
Salina roofer fined $40,000, temporarily shut down
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Salina man and his roofing company cannot do business for a while. According to the Kansas Attorney General’s office, a judge has temporarily banned Shaun Costello and Low Overhead Exterior LLC from performing roofing services. Attorney General Derek Schmidt alleges that Costello and his company did not have a valid […]
Hutchinson woman among 2 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash
HARVEY COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 2p.m. Friday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 GMC Sierra 1500 driven by Margaret Elizabeth Gase, 26, Huthinson, was southbound on River Park. The driver disobeyed the stop sign at Dutch Avenue and and traveled...
