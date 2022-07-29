ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Led Zeppelin Tribute Coming to Salina

 4 days ago
Arlene Elizabeth Anna Gerhardt

Arlene Elizabeth Anna Gerhardt, 97, of Salina, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022. She was born May 22, 1925, on the Grefe dairy farm in Ottertail, MN. She worked for USD 305 at Central High School as a Food Service worker. Affectionately known as a “cafeteria lady.”. She had...
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

Kay Coleen Hanchett

Kay Coleen Hanchet, 64, of Salina, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022. She was born June 11, 1958. She was the 3rd daughter born to Earl and Coleen Hanchett. She is survived by two older sisters, Linda (Hanchett) Schrag and Tara (Hanchett) Cupps, brother-in-laws, Jerry Schrag and Terry Cupps, niece Jody Schrag McCoy and nephew Troy Schrag; great nieces, Gracie, Jada, Trey Childs, and Sidney Schrag; Susan Wensink/family, and Sarah Macalus/family.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Trailer stolen south of Salina found in western Kansas

A trailer that was stolen from a residence south of Salina between July 16-18 has been recovered in western Kansas. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that the black Karavan trailer, valued at $2,800 was recovered on Friday in Trego County. Items that remain missing include the following.
SALINA, KS
Little Apple Post

There will be an opportunity for a free train ride

There will be special free train rides on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 2. on the Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad. The excursion railroad will offer free rides on a first-come, first-served basis to passengers who come to the Rock Island Depot at 200 SE 5th in Abilene between 4:00 and 7:00 p.m. that day.
For The Good Times

This week, Abilene, Kansas is rodeo central. That’s because over 325 cowboys and cowgirls will descend on the town, for the annual Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo. One cowgirl won’t have far to travel. Sarah Irvine, from Chapman, will compete in the barrel racing during the Saturday, August 6...
ABILENE, KS
Salina Post

Catalytic converter stolen in broad daylight at Salina events center

Another catalytic converter has been stolen during the day, this time in the west parking lot of Tony's Pizza Events Center. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that sometime between 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, someone cut the catalytic converter off of a 2001 Ford Excursion belonging to a 44-year-old Minneapolis man.
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

New KWU Foundation Board Members

The Kansas Wesleyan University Foundation has announced a pair of new board members, as Jandrea Blumanhourst ’89 and Jenell Hulse join the group of esteemed leaders. The appointments took effect July 1. Hulse, the construction division manager and a commercial loan officer at Bank VI, hails from nearby Lindsborg....
SALINA, KS
JC Post

State Farm Insurance agent LaDonna Junghans retires

LaDonna Junghans, Junction City, wrapped up a 31-year career as a State Farm Insurance Agent on Friday. "I feel really good looking back and my heart is full. " Junghans referred to her brother who was a State Farm agent, as she remembered her start in the business. "It seems like every time I saw him I had more questions for him. " He eventually steered her to State Farm's human resources department.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, July 29

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Atencio, Arthur Eugene; 47; St. Peters, Missouri. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving While Suspended.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Brookville couple among finalists for Kansas Leopold Conservation Award

A Brookville couple is among four finalist for the 2022 Kansas Leopold Conservation Award. Given in honor of conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes farmers, ranchers, forestland owners, and other landowners who inspire others with their dedication to land, water and wildlife resources in their care, according to information from the Sand County Foundation.
BROOKVILLE, KS
JC Post

Geary County Booking Photos July 29

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

One dead in Junction City fire Wednesday night

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – According to the Junction City KS Fire Department’s social media page, one man is dead after a fire in the 700 block of West 7th. The Junction City Post is reporting that crews arrived to find a structure on fire and a man threatening first responders. The Post reported the fire […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

Truck driver rushed to hospital with serious injuries after Osage Co. crash

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver from Newton was rushed to a hospital in Overland Park with suspected serious injuries after a crash in Osage Co. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that officials were called to the area of mile marker 167 on Interstate 35, about three miles south of Williamsburg, around 2:50 a.m. on Thursday, July 28.
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
ksal.com

Salina Police Log 8-1-22 – Three Thefts

Salina Police are investigating three separate thefts that have happened in the past week. Capt. Paul Forrester provided the details to KSAL News. On July 23 at 6:30 a.m., a Dragon’s Ascent video game machine was broken into at the Pilot travel stop on N. Ninth Street. A suspect placed a sticker on store cameras, removed the top panel from the game and stole $4,600.
SALINA, KS
KSNT News

Remembering the Buffalo Soldiers, a Kansas connection

KANSAS (KSNT) – July 28 marks National Buffalo Soldiers Day. It’s a day to honor African-American regiments formed after the Civil War. The 10th Cavalry Regiment formed in 1866 at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Consisting solely of African-American soldiers, the regiment served on the western frontier in a variety of roles following the end of the […]
KSN News

Salina roofer fined $40,000, temporarily shut down

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Salina man and his roofing company cannot do business for a while. According to the Kansas Attorney General’s office, a judge has temporarily banned Shaun Costello and Low Overhead Exterior LLC from performing roofing services. Attorney General Derek Schmidt alleges that Costello and his company did not have a valid […]
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson woman among 2 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

HARVEY COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 2p.m. Friday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 GMC Sierra 1500 driven by Margaret Elizabeth Gase, 26, Huthinson, was southbound on River Park. The driver disobeyed the stop sign at Dutch Avenue and and traveled...

