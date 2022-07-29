Cristiano Ronaldo to miss Atletico Madrid friendly to 'focus on fitness'

www.90min.com
Transfer rumours: Liverpool continue Bellingham talks; Juventus interested in Martial
Saturday's transfer rumours, including Liverpool's interest in Jude Bellingham & Anthony Martial's links to Juventus.
Lucy Staniforth signs new 12-month Man Utd contract
Man Utd midfielder Lucy Staniforth has signed a new contract with the cub after her old deal expired.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea to hijack De Jong move; Man Utd's Ronaldo replacement
Monday's transfer rumours, with updates on Frenkie de Jong, Cristiano Ronaldo & Timo Werner.
Chelsea reveal agreement to sign Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa
Chelsea have reached an agreement with Aston Villa to sign young midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka.
Phil Neville says Inter Miami 'defended like little boys' against FC Cincinnati
Inter Miami managed a chaotic 4-4 draw against FC Cincinnati on Saturday night at DRV PNK Stadium, as goals from Chris McVey and Gonzalo Higuain equalized the efforts of Brenner and Brandon Vazquez. But head coach Phil Neville was not impressed with the score, lamenting his team’s poor defensive performance...
MLS・
Adama Traore hoping to leave Wolves; Tottenham & Chelsea interested
Adama Traore is hoping to secure a move away from Wolves before the end of the summer transfer window, 90min understands.
Jurgen Klopp reacts to Diogo Jota's new Liverpool contract
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given his reaction to Diogo Jota's new contract at Anfield.
Cristiano Ronaldo confirms return to Man Utd training
Cristiano Ronaldo has posted a picture on social media to confirm that he has resumed training with Manchester United.
Gareth Bale: LAFC teammate claims winger 'only wants to speak Spanish'
LAFC midfielder Ilie Sanchez has admitted that new signing Gareth Bale goes out of his way to speak Spanish with him and the South American players in the squad. Bale's time at Real Madrid was littered with accusations that, despite living in the country for eight years, he had refused to learn Spanish and declined the chance to communicate with his teammates as a result.
West Ham learn potential Europa Conference League play-off opposition
West Ham United will face either Danish side Viborg or Faroese outfit B36 Torshavn in the play-off round of the Europa Conference League.
Jordan Henderson & Andy Robertson hail Darwin Nunez's Liverpool debut
Liverpool duo Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson were both impressed by Darwin Nunez's debut from the bench in Saturday's 3-1 Community Shield win against Manchester City.
Roberto Firmino wants to stay at Liverpool
Roberto Firmino has spoken about his Liverpool future amid ongoing background interest from Juventus.
Chelsea hold talks with Inter over Denzel Dumfries
Chelsea have held talks with Inter over a move for right-back Denzel Dumfries.
Christian Eriksen reveals talks with three ex-Man Utd managers regarding move
Christian Eriksen has revealed that he discussed a potential move to Manchester United with each of the club's last three permanent managers.
Neymar slams Lionel Messi critics after Trophee des Champions masterclass
Neymar has defended Lionel Messi after the Argentine's superb performance in the Trophee des Champions.
Sarina Wiegman: We changed society with Euro 2022 win
Sarina Wiegman spoke about the wider impact of Euro 2022 and her touching tribute to her late sister.
Erik ten Hag insists Man Utd are 'ready' for Premier League season
Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag insists team are ready for Premier League season despite pre-season results tailing off.
Gabriel Slonina agrees six-year Chelsea contract
Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina has agreed to join Chelsea and will sign a contract until 2028 before heading back to Major League Soccer. Slonina is one of MLS' most exciting talents, keeping ten clean sheets so far this season from 23 starts, and has been linked with some of Europe's top clubs.
MLS・
Sadio Mane scores on debut and targets more Bayern Munich silverware
Sadio Mane scores on his Bayern Munich debut and says he wants to win more silverware in Munich.
Euro 2022 provides deserved moment for England's tournament stalwarts
England's Euro 2022 victory was a huge moment for Ellen White, Jill Scott and Lucy Bronze, who have suffered multiple major tournament near misses.
