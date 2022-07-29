Second-hand goods that contain lead are easy to find — they're also toxic

www.capradio.org
Related
Whether from an antique shop or discount store, toxic lead items are easy to buy
Lead is regularly found in vintage items more than 40 years old, but also in many new, cheaply made dollar-store goods. Children are especially susceptible to lead-poisoning even at low levels.
Woman sickened when coworkers with smelly feet refuse to keep shoes on
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Working at a call center is hard. Customers don't call because they feel satisfied with a company's services. They call because they feel dissatisfied, and they want to complain. Unfortunately, my job was fielding phone calls from the angriest customers. It made for a very unpleasant workday. I hated it.
Target Shoppers Love This $15 Lululemon Bag Dupe That Carries All Your Essentials ‘Hands-Free’
Click here to read the full article. Belt bags are back in style, and we swear they’re anything but embarrassing nowadays. Whether you call it a fanny pack, crossbody or waist bag, you can’t say “no” to a good 90s trend that makes life incredibly easy. Today, there are many more chic options that even designer brands are taking advantage of, and people other than tourists love to wear them. Celebrities like Kim Kardashian to Sarah Jessica Parker have been spotted wearing this new streetwear fashion must-have. But sometimes luxury goods aren’t always in the budget, so we’ve found a...
Mysterious Metallic Orb Falls on Mexico, May Contain ‘Valuable Information,’ Meteorologist Says
A prominent meteorologist says that a bizarre metal “orb” emblazoned with a secret code and perhaps containing “valuable information inside” fell from the sky onto a tree in Veracruz, Mexico just before midnight Sunday night, creating a firestorm of intrigue on social media and in local media. The meteorologist, Isidro Cano Luna, called on the Mexican Navy to study the orb.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How to wash clothes, sheets, towels and more, according to our laundry experts
Our laundry expert, Jolie Kerr, has more than a decade of experience in the field of fabric care — if something is in need of washing, or a stain needs to be removed, chances are she knows how to do it. To inform this collection of articles, she calls upon her extensive knowledge and seeks out other experts to help you choose the best products and tools for for washing towels, sheets and more right.
The 17 best cleaning products for every inch of your house, from your oven to your bathroom floors
We've tested dozens of cleaning products for our buying guides, from mops to vacuums. These are the best for cleaning every room in your home.
What is laundry stripping? How to strip clothing naturally, with or without borax
If you're seeing and hearing the phrase laundry stripping everywhere and wondering what it means, we're here to clear up the jargon, and give you the scoop on why dousing your linens in a cleaning formula is the way forward. Essentially, stripping your laundry involves soaking your clean clothing and...
I’m a cleaning expert – how to clean your pillows and get rid of bacteria without putting them in the washing machine
PLENTY of people are guilty of not washing their pillows. The job can take a long time plus, you never really see how gross they are once you've got a pillowcase over them. But there are so many reasons you should make it a priority, pillows can harbour bacteria from sweat, saliva and dust.
IN THIS ARTICLE
12 Trends in Home Decor and Design
Experts share the hottest design and home decor trends in 2022. Eugene Colberg, principal architect at Colberg Architecture, says people still love the interconnectedness of more open layouts, especially kitchen areas. (Well, not everyone). But they also increasingly want quieter or more private places to work or relax. He says...
I’m an organizing pro – a weird home item revolutionized my closet & gave me so much space
SHORT of knocking down walls and tacking an extension onto the house, there's not much you can do to add extra closet space to your home. That's why even the strangest space-saving trick is a favorite of pro organizers, like a clever tool that costs just $19. The clever hack...
'Shocking' list of how often you should replace common household items sparks heated debate
A shocking list of how often you should clean household items has caused a furious debate among mums. Facebook group Stockpiling and Budgeting Australia shared the list that instructed people how often they need to clean their everyday items. Among them was small kitchen appliances, which they advised to change...
A Popular Spray-On Sunscreen Is Being Recalled & It May Contain A Cancer-Linked Chemical
Three batches of Banana Boat sunscreen spray are being voluntarily recalled due to a chemical that can cause cancer, the sunscreen's manufacturer says. Edgewell Personal Care Company says some of its Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 may contain traces of benzene, a chemical that can increase the risk of cancer after repeated exposure. The company issued a voluntary nation-wide recall for the sunscreen in the U.S. on July 29.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How To Dispose Of An Expired Fire Extinguisher
Fire extinguishers are a very important safety tool you should always keep on hand in your home, especially in the kitchen. Auto-Out states that there are nearly 5 million cooking fires reported annually, with grease fires resulting in one of every five fatal cooking fires. This is one of the...
SEAL・
6 best heated clothes airers that supercharge drying times
It was always a sad reality that a summer heatwave was never going to last forever. Although one upside is the fact that our homes and workplaces won’t feel like a Swedish sauna for long, we appreciate the days we can hang out damp laundry and know that it will dry in a matter of minutes.Luckily, there’s a genius device that might just change your life: the heated clothes dryer. In a nutshell, it’s a normal clothes dryer that emits a certain amount of heat (typically between 60C and 70C). Keen to supercharge your drying time? Opt for a pod-style...
Linoleum vs. Vinyl Flooring: What’s the Difference?
Linoleum and vinyl are both popular flooring options for kitchens and bathrooms because they’re durable, water-resistant, and easy to clean. Each of these materials are relatively inexpensive when compared with tile or hardwood. Because both are sold in sheet form, they’re often confused for one another. However, there are some major differences between vinyl and linoleum.
kidsactivitiesblog.com
Paper Weaving Craft for Kids
Weaving paper was one of my favorite crafts to do as a kid. It was really fun to see ordinary paper transformed into a paper weaving masterpiece!. Introduce this simple craft to your kids and enjoy the results. This craft is a great way to keep kids busy whether you at home or an art teacher at school and perfect for kids of all ages.
KIDS・
NBC News
Best August sales: Discounts on supplies for school and the office, outdoor items and more
Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. In many places, August heralds the end of...
yankodesign.com
These shoes use 3D printed fabric to make sure kids’ feet grow properly
Buying shoes is often seen as something more related to fashion, especially when it comes to shopping for specific brands or trending styles. On the flip side, some take choosing the right shoes for granted, becoming satisfied as long as the shoe fits or feels comfortable enough. As adults, we have the luxury to choose the shoes we want, but it’s a slightly different matter for kids whose bodies are still rapidly changing and settling in. Young wearers will need footwear that goes beyond just fit and comfort, but one that can also help their feet grow in the proper way, avoiding potential health problems that could arise later in their lives. Such shoes are often labeled “therapeutic” and have expensive price tags, but We|aver+ wants to make this kind of shoes more accessible and easier to make, all thanks to 3D printing.
The Least Expensive Armchairs At Target
If you're interested in taking a look at some of the items Target has to offer, join us in examining some of its least expensive armchairs.
Comments / 0