Kentucky State

In Kentucky, at least 8 people are dead after torrential rains flood Appalachia

capradio.org
 4 days ago
www.capradio.org

capradio.org

The Red Cross is in Kentucky helping flood victims find food and shelter

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Eastern Kentucky is braced for more rain after floods that killed at least 28 people. NPR's A Martinez talks to Misty Thomas, who is the Western Kentucky executive director for the Red Cross. Transcript. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. In eastern Kentucky, more than...
KENTUCKY STATE
capradio.org

Here are the key primary election results from Missouri

Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. Missouri's top race is an open contest for U.S. Senate following the retirement of Republican Roy Blunt. Polls open in Missouri at 6 a.m. CT and close at 7 p.m. CT. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
MISSOURI STATE
capradio.org

A Capitol rioter has received the most severe punishment to date

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Texas oil worker Guy Reffitt has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison for his role at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The judge declined to add more punishment for domestic terrorism. Follow us for more stories like this.
TEXAS STATE
capradio.org

Here are the key primary election results from Washington

Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. In Washington, two Republicans who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump in the wake of the Capitol insurrection are aiming to fend off primary opponents. Washington's top-two primary system puts all candidates on one ballot and advances the top...
MISSOURI STATE
capradio.org

Chippewa Tribe members in Minnesota consider whether to continue blood quantum

As tribal nations debate what it means to be Native American, the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe is considering removing a rule that requires members to have 25% tribal blood. CapRadio provides a trusted source of news because of you. As a nonprofit organization, donations from people like you sustain the journalism that allows us to discover stories that are important to our audience. If you believe in what we do and support our mission, please donate today.
MINNESOTA STATE
capradio.org

Lake Tahoe report suggests historic rise in algae and surging microplastics are reasons to take action

UC Davis' annual State of the Lake report on the health of Lake Tahoe has found massive changes since last year. Among them include a “collapse” of zooplankton, a dramatic rise in algae, which zooplankton eat; and a corresponding decline in the lake’s clarity. Murkier lake waters make it harder for ultraviolet rays to reach life below the surface that thrives on it. These issues also affect Lake Tahoe’s renowned blue hue.
POLITICS

