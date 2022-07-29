In Kentucky, at least 8 people are dead after torrential rains flood Appalachia

www.capradio.org
Related
capradio.org
Flood cleanup is slow going in Kentucky as rescue efforts are still underway
In eastern Kentucky, the search continues for people missing following severe flooding. The death toll has risen to 28, and the governor says he expects it to keep climbing. The death toll from flash flooding in eastern Kentucky is now over two dozen. ASMA KHALID, HOST:. And the governor expects...
capradio.org
The Red Cross is in Kentucky helping flood victims find food and shelter
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Eastern Kentucky is braced for more rain after floods that killed at least 28 people. NPR's A Martinez talks to Misty Thomas, who is the Western Kentucky executive director for the Red Cross. Transcript. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. In eastern Kentucky, more than...
capradio.org
Here are the key primary election results from Missouri
Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. Missouri's top race is an open contest for U.S. Senate following the retirement of Republican Roy Blunt. Polls open in Missouri at 6 a.m. CT and close at 7 p.m. CT. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
capradio.org
A Capitol rioter has received the most severe punishment to date
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Texas oil worker Guy Reffitt has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison for his role at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The judge declined to add more punishment for domestic terrorism. Follow us for more stories like this.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
capradio.org
Here are the key primary election results from Washington
Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. In Washington, two Republicans who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump in the wake of the Capitol insurrection are aiming to fend off primary opponents. Washington's top-two primary system puts all candidates on one ballot and advances the top...
capradio.org
Some Californians are ripping out their lawns as the state’s drought continues to worsen
California is in the midst of its driest period in at least 1,200 years, according to a recent study in the journal Nature Climate Change. And, climatologists say early predictions point toward yet another below-average rainy season in the coming months that would only worsen the already extreme drought conditions.
capradio.org
Northern California wildfires: Where to find updates on air quality, evacuations, and official information
To get updates on your phone, including push notifications of major announcements, download our mobile app for iOS or Android. Two people were found dead inside a burned vehicle in the path of the McKinney Fire Sunday, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office has announced. The vehicle was discovered in a...
capradio.org
Chippewa Tribe members in Minnesota consider whether to continue blood quantum
As tribal nations debate what it means to be Native American, the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe is considering removing a rule that requires members to have 25% tribal blood. CapRadio provides a trusted source of news because of you. As a nonprofit organization, donations from people like you sustain the journalism that allows us to discover stories that are important to our audience. If you believe in what we do and support our mission, please donate today.
RELATED PEOPLE
capradio.org
Lake Tahoe report suggests historic rise in algae and surging microplastics are reasons to take action
UC Davis' annual State of the Lake report on the health of Lake Tahoe has found massive changes since last year. Among them include a “collapse” of zooplankton, a dramatic rise in algae, which zooplankton eat; and a corresponding decline in the lake’s clarity. Murkier lake waters make it harder for ultraviolet rays to reach life below the surface that thrives on it. These issues also affect Lake Tahoe’s renowned blue hue.
Comments / 0