In Kentucky, at least 8 people are dead after torrential rains flood Appalachia

As tribal nations debate what it means to be Native American, the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe is considering removing a rule that requires members to have 25% tribal blood.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO