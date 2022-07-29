Boonville Police Department to host special meeting August 11 to discuss public nuisance abatement law

VILLAGE OF WEST CARTHAGE-An alleged domestic incident in the Village of West Carthage led to the arrest of a West Carthage man early Saturday morning. New York State Police from the Carthage Barracks charged 31 year old Robert E. Rivera with one each of Menacing in the 2nd Degree-Menacing; Criminal Obstruction of Breathing; and Unlawful Imprisonment in the 2nd Degree: all Class A misdemeanors. Rivera with issued an appearance ticket and will answer the charges in the Village of West Carthage Court at a later date. The incident was pending investigation as of press time.

3 DAYS AGO