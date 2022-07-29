Boonville Police Department to host special meeting August 11 to discuss public nuisance abatement law

flackbroadcasting.com
Man arrested for allegedly yelling obscenities, refusing to leave local police station
OLD FORGE- A resident from Lewis County is accused of yelling obscenities and refusing to leave a local police station in the Western Adirondacks, authorities say. Frank D. Schwab, 47, of Lyons Falls, NY was arrested and charged Friday by the Town of Webb Police with counts of disorderly conduct, trespass and resisting arrest.
Oswego County Legislature Celebrates Sheriff’s Department Retirement
Oswego – The Oswego County Legislature’s Public Safety Committee honored Oswego County Correction Officer Billy Fantom’s retirement during the July 14 County Legislature meeting. The Committe presented Fantom with a certificate of appreciation for his 30 years of service with the county. Fantom is retiring from his...
Man arrested after refusing to leave town of Webb police station
TOWN OF WEBB, N.Y. – A man was arrested in the town of Webb late last week after authorities say he tried to get into the police station despite being ordered to leave. According to town of Webb police, 47-year-old Frank Schwab, of Lyons Falls, became belligerent when he was asked to leave, yelling obscenities and causing a disturbance in the parking lot of the police station.
BREAKING NEWS: Multiple Agency Police Presence in Frankfort, Herkimer County
NOTE: This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is available. UPDATE: 08/01/2022 0937 Sources are confirming that the original incident was an armed robbery on Acme Road in Frankfort. No information has yet been officially released, including whether there were any injuries. Police are actively searching for at least one suspect in the case.
WARNING: Lowville Police urge residents to be vigilant amidst numerous reports of "prowlers" lurking and scouting out property to steal
LOWVILLE- Authorities in Lowville, NY are warning residents to be on the lookout for thieves scouting out property. According to officials with the Lowville Police Department, there have been several reports recently of “prowlers” attempting to gain access to parked vehicles in home driveways and businesses. The village...
Caught, but released: Suspect in Lewis County meth bust let go under state's bail reform law
MARTINSBURG- A local man is faced with a list of accusations stemming from a Lewis County drug bust early Monday, authorities say. Members via the county’s Drug Task Force have announced the arrest of Tyler J. Moroughan, 29, of Martinsburg, NY. He is officially charged with a felony count of criminally possessing a controlled substance in the third-degree, along with two misdemeanor counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second-degree and one misdemeanor count of criminally possessing a weapon in the fourth-degree.
Webb Police: Boating while Intoxicated charges issued to Boonville man in wake of Fourth Lake incident
WEBB- A man from Northern Oneida County is accused of operating a vessel while intoxicated in the wake of a boating accident in the Western Adirondacks over the weekend. Dylan T. Lyon, 30, of Boonville, NY is officially charged with operating a vessel while intoxicated and having a BAC greater than .08%, according to Town of Webb Police.
State Police Report Fatal Construction Accident In New Haven
NEW HAVEN, NY – On Friday, July 29, 2022, at around 8:55 a.m., members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a fatal construction accident in the area of Hurlbut Road and Johnson Road in the Town of New Haven. The investigation at the construction site...
Oswego County landfill catches fire; smoke seen for miles
Volney, N.Y. — Firefighters spent three hours battling a challenging fire Monday evening at Bristol Hill Landfill in Oswego County. Smoke was visible at least seven or eight miles from the county landfill in Volney after a half-acre of trash there caught fire. People in the area saw the smoke and called 911 at 5:18 p.m., dispatchers said.
Arrest in Fort Plain fountain vandalism
Fort Plain police have made an arrest in connection with vandalism at Haslett Park. The top of the historic cast-iron fountain came off earlier this month, as well as a bird at the bottom. The mayor said the fountain means a lot to many people in the area. Police say...
Accident in Alder Creek pending investigation, State Police says
ONEIDA COUNTY- An accident over the weekend in Alder Creek, NY blocked several lanes of traffic, emergency officials say. It was shortly after 12:30 p.m. Saturday when 9-1-1 dispatchers began taking calls about an accident, with personal injuries, at State Route 28 and State Dam Road intersection. We reached out...
Man crushed to death by water pipes in Oswego County, deputies say
New Haven, N.Y. — A man was crushed to death by water pipes on a construction site in Oswego County, deputies announced Monday. Nenad Kocmar, 30, of Chicago, was working at a construction site near Hurlbut and Johnson roads in the town of New Haven at 8:55 a.m Friday when the accident happened., said Lt. Andy Bucher, a spokesperson for the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.
Two sent to area hospitals in wake of weekend collision in town of Lee
ONEIDA COUNTY- Two residents from Oneida County were sent to local hospitals following reports of a collision over the weekend. It happened at around 9:40 a.m. Saturday on Lee Center-Taberg Road, town of Lee. Sheriff’s Deputies determined Lisabeth Iglesias, 59, from Rome, NY was heading west in a 2004 Buick...
Boonville man facing domestic dispute charges in Williamstown: NYSP
WILLIAMSTOWN- A local man is faced with accusations that stem from complaints of a domestic dispute in a neighboring county, authorities say. David A. Talerico, 48, of Boonville, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Pulaski) Sunday afternoon at 2:15 p.m. He is formally charged with one felony...
Utica Woman Indicted For Theft And Misappropriation Of Funds
A Utica woman has been indicted for theft and misappropriation of funds as a fiduciary. The U.S. Attorney’s Office say 54-year-old Trina Gigliotti is charged with misappropriating the funds of the legally incompetent spouse of a deceased veteran. She’s also accused of stealing from the U.S Department of Veteran’s...
West Carthage Man facing charges following Domestic
VILLAGE OF WEST CARTHAGE-An alleged domestic incident in the Village of West Carthage led to the arrest of a West Carthage man early Saturday morning. New York State Police from the Carthage Barracks charged 31 year old Robert E. Rivera with one each of Menacing in the 2nd Degree-Menacing; Criminal Obstruction of Breathing; and Unlawful Imprisonment in the 2nd Degree: all Class A misdemeanors. Rivera with issued an appearance ticket and will answer the charges in the Village of West Carthage Court at a later date. The incident was pending investigation as of press time.
Interview: Phyllis White talks pre-sale tickets and parade registration for the upcoming 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days
BOONVILLE- Fair season is over for Lewis and Oneida Counties, which means it's time now to look forward to the 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days. Aimed for the weekend of Friday, August 19 - Sunday, August 21 at the Boonville-Oneida County Fairgrounds, the world known event returns following a two-year hiatus from COVID.
Battle of Oriskany: Civil War in the Mohawk Valley
During this program, Terry McMaster will look at how the Revolutionary War in the Mohawk Valley was largely a civil war between neighbors, between siblings, and between fathers and sons, depending on who sided with the Revolutionaries and who with the Royalist cause. McMaster will look at the circumstances that...
Van Hornesville Woman Killed in One-Car Herkimer County Crash
A woman from a hamlet in Herkimer County is dead following a one-car crash in German Flatts. Authorities are investigating after emergency responders from the New York State Police, Mohawk Fire Department, German Flatts Fire Department, Van Hornsville Fire Department, MOVAC, and Mercy Flight were called to the scene on Aney Road/Route 116 at approximately 6:02pm on Friday, July 29, 2022.
Traffic alert: lane of Route 31 westbound in Cicero reopened after fiery crash
Update as of 12:05: The portion of Route 31 previously closed by a crash has reopened, according to the State Department of Transportation. Cicero, N.Y. — A portion of Route 31 westbound is closed while first responders are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident Sunday, according to the Department of Transportation.
