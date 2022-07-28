Man Sentenced for Stealing Motorcycles, Pickups in Central MN

minnesotasnewcountry.com
Related
Cars careen into buildings in St. Paul
ST PAUL, Minn. — Inspectors are assessing damage and a handful of residents are unable to access their homes after a crash sent two vehicles careening into a pair of buildings in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood Sunday evening. St. Paul police say officers responded around 10 p.m. to reports...
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
SOMERSET, Wis. — (AP) — A Minnesota teenager died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river, authorities said. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson the victims and suspect, a 52-year-old Prior Lake, Minnesota man, were all on the Apple River when the attack happened Saturday afternoon. Knudson said investigators were working to determine what led to the stabbings and whether the victims and suspect knew each other. They were tubing with two different groups that included about 20 people.
WDIO-TV
Barricaded suspect in custody after three hour standoff
A barricaded suspect was arrested by the St. Louis County Emergency Response team after a three hour standoff Sunday night. It happened on the 3600 of Mallard Drive around 6:30 p.m. on July 31st. It was reported that a man had made threats to kill his family after a domestic assault.
14 rail cars derail north of Cook, Minnesota
COOK, Minn. -- Officials in St. Louis County say more than a dozen rail cars derailed north of Cook, Minnesota Saturday evening.According to the county sheriff's office, the derailment was reported by Canadian National Railway around 7:47 p.m., about 7 miles north of Cook. A train was traveling northbound with 123 rail cars when 14 of those rail cars - near the rear of the train - derailed. Some tipped over on their sides. The sheriff's office says there are no reported injuries, leaks or spills at this time. However, since some of the derailed cars contain hazardous materials, an emergency management team from the county responded. The location of the derailment was in a non-residential swampy area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sartell Police Holding Car Seat Check Clinic
SARTELL -- Is your child's car seat or booster seat installed correctly?. The Sartell police department is holding a Car Seat Check Up event on August 10th at the Sartell Public Safety Facility. Officers will check all types of seats designed for newborns to kids who have graduated to a...
boreal.org
Buffalo MN man charged with murdering father in Aitkin County cabin
A 24-year-old man was charged with the murder of his father after he was found dead inside their Aitkin County cabin. Ronald Bzdok, 24, was charged with second-degree murder after law enforcement found his father, Daniel Bzdok, 62, on Wednesday with a single gunshot wound to the back of his head, according to the criminal complaint.
WEAU-TV 13
UPDATE: Teen dead, 4 others hurt in St. Croix County stabbings
TOWN OF SOMERSET, Wis. (WEAU) - A 17-year-old boy from Minnesota is dead and four other people are hurt after stabbings in Somerset Saturday. The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on the Apple River. The victims’ conditions range from serious to critical. The Sheriff said...
Sheriff: Teen flees officers at 120+ mph, crashes into two cars
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The sheriff's department says a teenage suspect is in custody after they fled officers and crashed into two cars while going over 120 mph in St. Paul.The Ramsey County Sheriff's Department says a deputy found a car with no license plates on Friday evening. The deputy followed the car but the suspect began to flee at 120 mph along Maryland Avenue.Officers tried to apply stop sticks, but the suspect went over a hill on Barclay street and hit the back of another car. That collision launched the victim's car into a front yard. Then, the suspect crashed into another car, at which time it came to a stop.The crashes injured two other drivers, the sheriff's office said on Saturday afternoon. The suspect, a 16-year-old boy, had a gun with him, the sheriff's office says. He has a previous criminal history and was unconscious, but breathing at the scene. He was taken to the hospital.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Get a $50 Tattoo For a Good Cause in St. Cloud Sept. 17th
Get some fresh ink in St. Cloud and help a good cause in the process with Fresh Skin Tattoos in Downtown. Fresh Skin is hosting "Get Tattooed for a Cause" on Saturday September 17th starting at 10 AM:. Get a $50 tattoo in support of a good cause. A portion...
One Hurt, One Cited in Stearns County Crash
HOLDING TOWNSHIP -- One person was hurt and another was cited after a two-vehicle crash in Stearns County Friday morning. The sheriff's office says it happened at around 6:20 a.m. in Holding Township. An SUV driven by Scott DeZurik was going east on 395th Street when deputies say a car...
WDIO-TV
Three people hit by vehicle, driver arrested for Hit and Run
At approximately 12:15 a.m.on Saturday July 30, Duluth Police Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of E 4th St. Three individuals were hit by a vehicle that left the scene. All three were injured. One victim, a 53-year-old male, sustained a broken leg. Another victim, a 41-year-old male, sustained...
2 Minnesota Men Sent to Federal Prison For Illegal Gun Purchases
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two Minnesota men have been sent to federal prison for their participation in a "straw buyer" scheme to supply guns to people who are prohibited from owning or possessing firearms. The US Attorney's Office for Minnesota says 23-year-old Geryiell Walker and 32-year-old Jeffrey Jackson worked...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man Charged in South St. Cloud Shooting
ST. CLOUD -- Authorities have arrested and charged at least one man in a south St. Cloud shooting earlier this month that injured four people. Court records show 26-year-old Bryant Garth II is one of three people who fired multiple gunshots into a crowd of people near the intersection of 11th Avenue South and 6th Street South on July 6th.
Deputy, three officers injured after suspect barricades self into basement
A standoff between police and a suspect who had barricaded himself in a basement resulted in injuries on Friday morning. The Virginia Police Department says it was called to a burglary in process on the 300 block of 1st Street in Virginia just before 10 a.m. Friday, with the 911 caller reporting the suspect had barricaded himself in the basement/garage area.
lptv.org
Man Sustains Injuries in Two-Vehicle Collision South of Little Falls
A two-vehicle crash about 30 minutes south of Little Falls sent one to the hospital with injuries today. According to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 6:18 A.M. on July 29th, emergency services learned of a crash in the Holding Township. Upon arriving on the scene, deputies found a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2008 Saturn Aura with damage.
Minnesotan Falls Victim To Scary Kidnapping Scam
There are a lot of scams going around at any given time but this one is incredibly scary. A kidnapping scam has been reported in a city just a few hours from the Twin Ports. Like I said, there seems to be so many scams going around Minnesota and Wisconsin over the past few years. A recent scam was reported in Wisconsin, targeting residents via voicemail.
Son in custody after father found fatally shot inside northern Minnesota cabin
AITKIN, Minn. – A Buffalo man is in custody in connection to the shooting death of his father, who was found dead inside his northern Minnesota cabin.The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office says the 62-year-old father, also from Buffalo, was reported missing on July 26 after he hadn't been heard from in three days.The father and his 24-year-old son had gone up to their cabin in Aitkin County on July 22. The father's other son went to the cabin after making "numerous unanswered calls," and found no vehicles around, and the cabin's main door padlocked.Deputies were called in to search around the cabin, and soon saw a dead man inside through a window. After a search warrant was granted, investigators went inside and confirmed the victim was the father, who had "a single gunshot wound to the back of the head." The 24-year-old son is awaiting criminal charges in the Aitkin County Jail. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.WCCO does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.
Body recovered from Como Lake in St. Paul
Authorities in St. Paul recovered a body from Como Lake early Thursday morning. According to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, the body is believed to be that of a 31-year-old St. Paul man. Deputies responded to a welfare check at the Como Regional Park around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according...
Zebra Mussels Found in a Popular Stearns County Lake
PAYNESVILLE -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced that another Stearns County lake has zebra mussels. The invasive species was found in Lake Koronis near Paynesville. On July 8th, a fishing guide snagged an adult zebra mussel on a hook and reported it to the DNR. Aquatic invasive...
redlakenationnews.com
Trial begins for Minnesota woman who sued after being denied morning-after pill
In a case believed to be the first of its kind in the nation, an Aitkin County jury this week will decide whether the human rights of a rural Minnesota woman were violated when her local pharmacist refused to fill a prescription for emergency contraception. Andrea Anderson, a mother of...
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
St. Cloud, MN
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://minnesotasnewcountry.com
Comments / 0