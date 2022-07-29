An egret wades in the salt marsh right next to the Branford train station. I regret to say that the train does not drop you off in walking distance of a Thimble Island cruise, though five miles from the station by bicycle may be doable, and if so, is recommended. . . because islands are neat and because this is where to find the Thimble Island Ocean Farm which offers a shellfish and seaweed CSA program. You’d be standing there basically just staring at water, but there’s nothing wrong with that.

BRANFORD, CT ・ 20 DAYS AGO