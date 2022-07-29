ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

RealHartford

A Little Something (August 2022)

Here is your curated Hartford event calendar for August 2022. What makes this list? Events that I would either attend or recommend to a good friend. Check with each venue for information about Covid protection procedures and to verify that an event is still happening. If I think a venue’s Covid protection policies are soft, its indoor events are not listed.
HARTFORD, CT
RealHartford

Beyond Hartford: Shelburne Falls

I was just passing through. After spending so much of 2020 and 2021 isolated, I needed more time alone. I’d booked a cabin — no indoor plumbing — in Massachusetts, and figured that while I had gone through the trouble of renting a car, I would make a few other stops along the way, not knowing when I would be back in this direction.
SHELBURNE FALLS, MA
RealHartford

Beyond Hartford: Simsbury

What to do when it’s too hot to be bothered making a fuss over anything?. The bus stop is on Iron Horse Boulevard, steps from the Farmington Canal [Heritage] Trail. If you live in the area and own a bicycle, you’ve probably ridden on part of the Farmington Canal Trail — it goes from Suffield to Southington, there’s a gap, and then resumes from Meriden to New Haven.
SIMSBURY, CT
RealHartford

Car-Free Diaries: Week 34

Instead of screaming into the void of Twitter, I bring you a weekly highlight reel of what it’s like going places in Greater Hartford when one is gloriously car-free. These posts are on a slight time delay because nobody needs to know exactly where I am when I am there.
HARTFORD, CT
RealHartford

Down By The River

Today, or rather, last weekend, Hartford smelled like trash. You can’t smell that through this photo. This looks like everything is just fine. This was taken during the food truck festival, days before the trash incinerator was officially closed. In recent years there have been days when the fumes from piled up, rotting garbage reached Asylum Hill.
HARTFORD, CT
RealHartford

Beyond Hartford: Manchester

—whoosh!– Much of its life was pretty much sucked right out during that era, not unlike how cities experienced financial strain when their upwardly mobile classes fled for the suburbs in the decades before. It’s not that there was nothing at all remaining. Had that been the case,...
MANCHESTER, CT
RealHartford

East Coast Greenway

Today, Hartford smells like bad manners. This is an ongoing battle. Every year, this event organizer decides that despite downtown having an overabundance of parking, they will fence off a portion of a public park — for several days — to use for storing private vehicles. It doesn’t...
HARTFORD, CT
RealHartford

Beyond Hartford: Branford

An egret wades in the salt marsh right next to the Branford train station. I regret to say that the train does not drop you off in walking distance of a Thimble Island cruise, though five miles from the station by bicycle may be doable, and if so, is recommended. . . because islands are neat and because this is where to find the Thimble Island Ocean Farm which offers a shellfish and seaweed CSA program. You’d be standing there basically just staring at water, but there’s nothing wrong with that.
BRANFORD, CT
RealHartford

West Hartford’s ‘Outstanding’ Public Safety

Prominently on the Town of West Hartford’s website, its mayor is quoted as saying:. Our residents are enriched by excellent public schools, outstanding public safety, vibrant public spaces, and programs and services for all ages. Is public safety outstanding? Can we call public spaces vibrant when they’re challenging to...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
RealHartford

