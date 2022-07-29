Unlocking the access to oxidized coenzyme A via a single-step green membrane-based purification

www.nature.com
Retraction Note: One-step assembly of 2H-1T MoS:Cu/reduced graphene oxide nanosheets for highly efficient hydrogen evolution
Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep45608, published online 13 April 2017. After publication of this paper concerns were raised about unusually high level of similarity in the background noise for two different samples in FigureÂ 3B, as well as for two sets of samples in FigureÂ 3A. The Author was able to provide data for this figure, but these did not resolve the Editors' concerns. The Author is also not able to provide the original data for the other figures. Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the results reported in this study.
Intrinsic magnetism in superconducting infinite-layer nickelates
The discovery of superconductivity in Nd0.8Sr0.2NiO2 (ref. 1) introduced a new family of layered nickelate superconductors that has now been extended to include a range of strontium doping2,3, praseodymium or lanthanum in place of neodymium4,5,6,7, and the five-layer compound Nd6Ni5O12 (ref. 8). A number of studies have indicated that electron correlations are strong in these materials9,10,11,12,13,14,15, a feature that often leads to the emergence of magnetism. Here we report muon spin rotation/relaxation studies of a series of superconducting infinite-layer nickelates. Regardless of the rare earth ion or doping, we observe an intrinsic magnetic ground state arising from local moments on the nickel sublattice. The coexistence of magnetism-which is likely to be antiferromagnetic and short-range ordered-with superconductivity is reminiscent of some iron pnictides16 and heavy fermion compounds17, and qualitatively distinct from the doped cuprates18.
Single-crystal structure determination of nanosized metal"“organic frameworks by three-dimensional electron diffraction
Metal"“organic frameworks (MOFs) have attracted considerable interest due to their well-defined pore architecture and structural tunability on molecular dimensions. While single-crystal X-ray diffraction (SCXRD) has been widely used to elucidate the structures of MOFs at the atomic scale, the formation of large and well-ordered crystals is still a crucial bottleneck for structure determination. To alleviate this challenge, three-dimensional electron diffraction (3D ED) has been developed for structure determination of nano- (submicron-)sized crystals. Such 3D ED data are collected from each single crystal using transmission electron microscopy. In this protocol, we introduce the entire workflow for structural analysis of MOFs by 3D ED, from sample preparation, data acquisition and data processing to structure determination. We describe methods for crystal screening and handling of crystal agglomerates, which are crucial steps in sample preparation for single-crystal 3D ED data collection. We further present how to set up a transmission electron microscope for 3D ED data acquisition and, more importantly, offer suggestions for the optimization of data acquisition conditions. For data processing, including unit cell and space group determination, and intensity integration, we provide guidelines on how to use electron and X-ray crystallography software to process 3D ED data. Finally, we present structure determination from 3D ED data and discuss the important features associated with 3D ED data that need to be considered. We believe that this protocol provides critical details for implementing and utilizing 3D ED as a structure determination platform for nano- (submicron-)sized MOFs as well as other crystalline materials.
Efficient perpendicular magnetization switching by a magnetic spin Hall effect in a noncollinear antiferromagnet
Current induced spin-orbit torques driven by the conventional spin Hall effect are widely used to manipulate the magnetization. This approach, however, is nondeterministic and inefficient for the switching of magnets with perpendicular magnetic anisotropy that are demanded by the high-density magnetic storage and memory devices. Here, we demonstrate that this limitation can be overcome by exploiting a magnetic spin Hall effect in noncollinear antiferromagnets, such as Mn3Sn. The magnetic group symmetry of Mn3Sn allows generation of the out-of-plane spin current carrying spin polarization collinear to its direction induced by an in-plane charge current. This spin current drives an out-of-plane anti-damping torque providing the deterministic switching of the perpendicular magnetization of an adjacent Ni/Co multilayer. Due to being odd with respect to time reversal symmetry, the observed magnetic spin Hall effect and the resulting spin-orbit torque can be reversed with reversal of the antiferromagnetic order. Contrary to the conventional spin-orbit torque devices, the demonstrated magnetization switching does not need an external magnetic field and requires much lower current density which is useful for low-power spintronics.
Deposition chamber technology as building blocks for a standardized brain-on-chip framework
Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 86 (2022) Cite this article. The in vitro modeling of human brain connectomes is key to exploring the structure-function relationship of the central nervous system. Elucidating this intricate relationship will allow better studying of the pathological mechanisms of neurodegeneration and hence result in improved drug screenings for complex neurological disorders, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson diseases. However, currently used in vitro modeling technologies lack the potential to mimic physiologically relevant neural structures. Herein, we present an innovative microfluidic design that overcomes one of the current limitations of in vitro brain models: their inability to recapitulate the heterogeneity of brain regions in terms of cellular density and number. This device allows the controlled and uniform deposition of any cellular population within unique plating chambers of variable size and shape. Through the fine tuning of the hydrodynamic resistance and cell deposition rate, the number of neurons seeded in each plating chamber can be tailored from a thousand up to a million. By applying our design to so-called neurofluidic devices, we offer novel neuro-engineered microfluidic platforms that can be strategically used as organ-on-a-chip platforms for neuroscience research. These advances provide essential enhancements to in vitro platforms in the quest to provide structural architectures that support models for investigating human neurodegenerative diseases.
Levels of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies among fully vaccinated individuals with Delta or Omicron variant breakthrough infections
SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern have continuously evolved and may erode vaccine induced immunity. In this observational cohort study, we determine the risk of breakthrough infection in a fully vaccinated cohort. SARS-CoV-2 anti-spike IgG levels were measured before first SARS-CoV-2 vaccination and at day 21"“28, 90 and 180, as well as after booster vaccination. Breakthrough infections were captured through the Danish National Microbiology database. incidence rate ratio (IRR) for breakthrough infection at time-updated anti-spike IgG levels was determined using Poisson regression. Among 6076 participants, 127 and 364 breakthrough infections due to Delta and Omicron variants were observed. IRR was 0.29 (95% CI 0.15"“0.56) for breakthrough infection with the Delta variant, comparing the highest and lowest quintiles of anti-spike IgG. For Omicron, no significant differences in IRR were observed. These results suggest that quantitative level of anti-spike IgG have limited impact on the risk of breakthrough infection with Omicron.
Ortholog genes from cactophilic Drosophila provide insight into human adaptation to hallucinogenic cacti
Cultural transformations of lifestyles and dietary practices have been key drivers of human evolution. However, while most of the evidence of genomic adaptations is related to the hunter-gatherer transition to agricultural societies, little is known on the influence of other major cultural manifestations. Shamanism is considered the oldest religion that predominated throughout most of human prehistory and still prevails in many indigenous populations. Several lines of evidence from ethno-archeological studies have demonstrated the continuity and importance of psychoactive plants in South American cultures. However, despite the well-known importance of secondary metabolites in human health, little is known about its role in the evolution of ethnic differences. Herein, we identified candidate genes of adaptation to hallucinogenic cactus in Native Andean populations with a long history of shamanic practices. We used genome-wide expression data from the cactophilic fly Drosophila buzzatii exposed to a hallucinogenic columnar cactus, also consumed by humans, to identify ortholog genes exhibiting adaptive footprints of alkaloid tolerance. Genomic analyses in human populations revealed a suite of ortholog genes evolving under recent positive selection in indigenous populations of the Central Andes. Our results provide evidence of selection in genetic variants related to alkaloids toxicity, xenobiotic metabolism, and neuronal plasticity in Aymara and Quechua populations, suggesting a possible process of gene-culture coevolution driven by religious practices.
A multi modal approach to microstructure evolution and mechanical response of additive friction stir deposited AZ31B Mg alloy
Current work explored solid-state additive manufacturing of AZ31B-Mg alloy using additive friction stir deposition. Samples with relative densities â‰¥ 99.4% were additively produced. Spatial and temporal evolution of temperature during additive friction stir deposition was predicted using multi-layer computational process model. Microstructural evolution in the additively fabricated samples was examined using electron back scatter diffraction and high-resolution transmission electron microscopy. Mechanical properties of the additive samples were evaluated by non-destructive effective bulk modulus elastography and destructive uni-axial tensile testing. Additively produced samples experienced evolution of predominantly basal texture on the top surface and a marginal increase in the grain size compared to feed stock. Transmission electron microscopy shed light on fine scale precipitation of Mg\(_{17}\)Al\(_{12}\) within feed stock and additive samples. The fraction of Mg\(_{17}\)Al\(_{12}\) reduced in the additively produced samples compared to feed stock. The bulk dynamic modulus of the additive samples was slightly lower than the feed stock. There was a \(\sim\,\) 30 MPa reduction in 0.2% proof stress and a 10"“30 MPa reduction in ultimate tensile strength for the additively produced samples compared to feed stock. The elongation of the additive samples was 4"“10% lower than feed stock. Such a property response for additive friction stir deposited AZ31B-Mg alloy was realized through distinct thermokinetics driven multi-scale microstructure evolution.
Multi-modal Dataset of a Polycrystalline Metallic Material: 3D Microstructure and Deformation Fields
The development of high-fidelity mechanical property prediction models for the design of polycrystalline materials relies on large volumes of microstructural feature data. Concurrently, at these same scales, the deformation fields that develop during mechanical loading can be highly heterogeneous. Spatially correlated measurements of 3D microstructure and the ensuing deformation fields at the micro-scale would provide highly valuable insight into the relationship between microstructure and macroscopic mechanical response. They would also provide direct validation for numerical simulations that can guide and speed up the design of new materials and microstructures. However, to date, such data have been rare. Here, a one-of-a-kind, multi-modal dataset is presented that combines recent state-of-the-art experimental developments in 3D tomography and high-resolution deformation field measurements.
Inactive and active state structures template selective tools for the human 5-HT receptor
Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2022)Cite this article. Serotonin receptors are important targets for established therapeutics and drug development as they are expressed throughout the human body and play key roles in cell signaling. There are 12 serotonergic G protein-coupled receptor members encoded in the human genome, of which the 5-hydroxytryptamine (5-HT)5A receptor (5-HT5AR) is the least understood and lacks selective tool compounds. Here, we report four high-resolution (2.73"“2.80"‰Ã…) structures of human 5-HT5ARs, including an inactive state structure bound to an antagonist AS2674723 by crystallization and active state structures bound to a partial agonist lisuride and two full agonists, 5-carboxamidotryptamine (5-CT) and methylergometrine, by cryo-EM. Leveraging the new structures, we developed a highly selective and potent antagonist for 5-HT5AR. Collectively, these findings both enhance our understanding of this enigmatic receptor and provide a roadmap for structure-based drug discovery for 5-HT5AR.
Stable solar water splitting with wettable organic-layer-protected silicon photocathodes
Protective layers are essential for Si-based photocathodes to achieve long-term stability. The conventionally used inorganic protective layers, such as TiO2, need to be free of pinholes to isolate Si from corrosive solution, which demands extremely high-quality deposition techniques. On the other hand, organic hydrophobic protective layers suffer from the trade-off between current density and stability. This paper describes the design and fabrication of a discontinuous hybrid organic protective layer with controllable surface wettability. The underlying hydrophobic layer induces the formation of thin gas layers at the discontinuous pores to isolate the electrolyte from Si substrate, while allowing Pt co-catalyst to contact the electrolyte for water splitting. Meanwhile, the surface of this organic layer is modified with hydrophilic hydroxyl groups to facilitate bubble detachment. The optimized photocathode achieves a stable photocurrent of 35"‰mA/cm2 for over 110"‰h with no trend of decay.
Robust antiviral activity of commonly prescribed antidepressants against emerging coronaviruses: in vitro and in silico drug repurposing studies
During the current coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, symptoms of depression are commonly documented among both symptomatic and asymptomatic quarantined COVID-19 patients. Despite that many of the FDA-approved drugs have been showed anti-SARS-CoV-2 activity in vitro and remarkable efficacy against COVID-19 in clinical trials, no pharmaceutical products have yet been declared to be fully effective for treating COVID-19. Antidepressants comprise five major drug classes for the treatment of depression, neuralgia, migraine prophylaxis, and eating disorders which are frequently reported symptoms in COVID-19 patients. Herein, the efficacy of eight frequently prescribed FDA-approved antidepressants on the inhibition of both SARS-CoV-2 and MERS-CoV was assessed. Additionally, the in vitro anti-SARS-CoV-2 and anti-MERS-CoV activities were evaluated. Furthermore, molecular docking studies have been performed for these drugs against the spike (S) and main protease (Mpro) pockets of both SARS-CoV-2 and MERS-CoV. Results showed that Amitriptyline, Imipramine, Paroxetine, and Sertraline had potential anti-viral activities. Our findings suggested that the aforementioned drugs deserve more in vitro and in vivo studies targeting COVID-19 especially for those patients suffering from depression.
Main-group metal elements as promising active centers for single-atom catalyst toward nitric oxide reduction reaction
Npj 2D Materials and Applications volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 52 (2022) Cite this article. Current research efforts on single-atom catalysts (SACs) exclusively focus on nonmetal or transition-metal atoms as active centers, while employing main-group metal elements is seemingly excluded because their delocalized s/p-bands are prone to yield a broadened resonance for the interaction with adsorbates. Here, we use high-throughput first-principles calculations to investigate the possible incorporation of Mg, Al, and Ga to form graphene-based SACs for NO reduction reaction (NORR) toward NH3. 51 SAC candidates with different metal coordination environments have been computationally screened employing a rationally designed four-step process, yielding six SACs with high catalytic activity and NORR selectivity. The performance is rationalized by the modulation of s/p-band filling of the main-group metals. The adsorption free energy of NO is identified as an efficient descriptor for such SACs. The underlying physical mechanism is revealed and generally applicable to other main group metal SACs. These fundamental insights extend NORR SACs to main-group metal elements.
Chromosome-level assembly of Gymnocypris eckloni genome
Gymnocypris eckloni is widely distributed in isolated lakes and the upper reaches of the Yellow River and play significant roles in the trophic web of freshwater communities. In this study, we generated a chromosome-level genome of G. eckloni using PacBio, Illumina and Hi-C sequencing data. The genome consists of 23 pseudo-chromosomes that contain 918.68"‰Mb of sequence, with a scaffold N50 length of 43.54"‰Mb. In total, 23,157 genes were annotated, representing 94.80% of the total predicted protein-coding genes. The phylogenetic analysis showed that G. eckloni was most closely related to C. carpio with an estimated divergence time of ~34.8 million years ago. For G. eckloni, we identified a high-quality genome at the chromosome level. This genome will serve as a valuable genomic resource for future research on the evolution and ecology of the schizothoracine fish in the Qinghai-Tibetan Plateau.
A simultaneous electroencephalography and eye-tracking dataset in elite athletes during alertness and concentration tasks
The dataset of simultaneous 64-channel electroencephalography (EEG) and high-speed eye-tracking (ET) recordings was collected from 31 professional athletes and 43 college students during alertness behavior task (ABT) and concentration cognitive task (CCT). The CCT experiment lasting 1"“2"‰hours included five sessions for groups of the Shooting, Archery and Modern Pentathlon elite athletes and the controls. Concentration targets included shooting target and combination target with or without 24 different directions of visual distractors and 2 types of music distractors. Meditation and Schulte Grid trainings were done as interventions. Analysis of the dataset aimed to extract effective biological markers of eye movement and EEG that can assess the concentration level of talented athletes compared with same-aged controls. Moreover, this dataset is useful for the research of related visual brain-computer interfaces.
Coherent helicity-dependent spin-phonon oscillations in the ferromagnetic van der Waals crystal CrI
The discovery of two-dimensional systems hosting intrinsic magnetic order represents a seminal addition to the rich landscape of van der Waals materials. CrI3 is an archetypal example, where the interdependence of structure and magnetism, along with strong light-matter interactions, provides a new platform to explore the optical control of magnetic and vibrational degrees of freedom at the nanoscale. However, the nature of magneto-structural coupling on its intrinsic ultrafast timescale remains a crucial open question. Here, we probe magnetic and vibrational dynamics in bulk CrI3 using ultrafast optical spectroscopy, revealing spin-flip scattering-driven demagnetization and strong transient exchange-mediated interactions between lattice vibrations and spin oscillations. The latter yields a coherent spin-coupled phonon mode that is highly sensitive to the driving pulse's helicity in the magnetically ordered phase. Our results elucidate the nature of ultrafast spin-lattice coupling in CrI3 and highlight its potential for applications requiring high-speed control of magnetism at the nanoscale.
Author Correction: Traps and transport resistance are the next frontiers for stable non-fullerene acceptor solar cells
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-31326-z, published online 01 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 2, in which three data sets (represented by circles, squares and triangles, respectively) were shifted along the x-axis by one data point, leading to an incorrect representation of the "Exp. suns-Voc" data (the symbols) in Fig. 2a and 2b. The correct version of Fig. 2 is:
On-the-fly investigation of XUV excited large molecular ions using a high harmonic generation light source
We present experiments where extreme ultraviolet femtosecond light pulses are used to photoexcite large molecular ions at high internal energy. This is done by combining an electrospray ionization source and a mass spectrometer with a pulsed light source based on high harmonic generation. This allows one to study the interaction between high energy photons and mass selected ions in conditions that are accessible on large-scale facilities. We show that even without anÂ ion trapping device, systems as large as a protein can be studied. We observe light induced dissociative ionization and proton migration in model systems such as reserpine, insulin and cytochrome c. These results offer new perspectives to perform time-resolved experiments with ultrashort pulses at the heart of the emerging field of attosecond chemistry.
A conflict between spatial selection and evidence accumulation in area LIP
The lateral intraparietal area (LIP) contains spatially selective neurons that help guide eye movements and, according to numerous studies, do so by accumulating sensory evidence in favor of one choice (e.g., look left) or another (look right). To examine this functional link, we trained two monkeys on an urgent motion discrimination task, a task with which the evolution of both the recorded neuronal activity and the subject's choice can be tracked millisecond by millisecond. We found that while choice accuracy increased steeply with increasing sensory evidence, at the same time, the LIP selection signal became progressively weaker, as if it hindered performance. This effect was consistent with the transient deployment of spatial attention to disparate locations away from the relevant sensory cue. The results demonstrate that spatial selection in LIP is dissociable from, and may even conflict with, evidence accumulation during informed saccadic choices.
Enantioselective synthesis of Î³-butenolides through Pd-catalysed C5-selective allylation of siloxyfurans
Metal-catalysed asymmetric allylic alkylation reactions have played a pivotal role in the construction of chiral compounds. When applied to the synthesis of butenolides, a common moiety present in many biologically active compounds, this reaction has always provided the C3-allylated products and only traces of the C5-allylated analogues. Here we report a Pd-catalysed C5-selective method that provides direct and highly enantioselective (up to >99% e.e.) access to a wide range of substituted butenolides using 2-substituted allyl acetates as the allylic partner. Mechanistic studies supported by density functional theory calculations have shown that the C5-selectivity observed is the result of a steric constraint induced by the substituent on the central carbon of the Ï€"“allyl complex forcing the reactive dienolate intermediate to expose its C5-reactive centre. The practicality, scalability and synthetic utility of the process was demonstrated through the total synthesis of three O-terpenoidal natural products: excavacoumarin B, D and E.
