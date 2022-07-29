Plant-derived tormentic acid alters the gut microbiota of the silkworm (Bombyx mori)

www.nature.com
Levels of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies among fully vaccinated individuals with Delta or Omicron variant breakthrough infections
SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern have continuously evolved and may erode vaccine induced immunity. In this observational cohort study, we determine the risk of breakthrough infection in a fully vaccinated cohort. SARS-CoV-2 anti-spike IgG levels were measured before first SARS-CoV-2 vaccination and at day 21"“28, 90 and 180, as well as after booster vaccination. Breakthrough infections were captured through the Danish National Microbiology database. incidence rate ratio (IRR) for breakthrough infection at time-updated anti-spike IgG levels was determined using Poisson regression. Among 6076 participants, 127 and 364 breakthrough infections due to Delta and Omicron variants were observed. IRR was 0.29 (95% CI 0.15"“0.56) for breakthrough infection with the Delta variant, comparing the highest and lowest quintiles of anti-spike IgG. For Omicron, no significant differences in IRR were observed. These results suggest that quantitative level of anti-spike IgG have limited impact on the risk of breakthrough infection with Omicron.
Antidepressants promote the spread of extracellular antibiotic resistance genes via transformation
The development of antibiotic resistance as an unavoidable consequence of the application of antimicrobials is a significant concern for human health. Antidepressants are being increasingly consumed globally. Human gut microbial communities are frequently exposed to antidepressants, yet little is known about the interaction between antidepressants and antibiotic resistance. This study aimed to investigate whether antidepressants can accelerate the dissemination of antibiotic resistance by increasing the rate of the horizontal transfer of antibiotic resistance genes (ARGs). Results demonstrated that some of the commonly-prescribed antidepressants (Duloxetine, Sertraline, Fluoxetine and Bupropion) at clinically relevant concentrations can significantly (n"‰="‰9; padj"‰<"‰0.01) promote the transformation of extracellular ARGs into Acinetobacter baylyi ADP1 for a maximum of 2.3-fold, which is primarily associated with the overproduction of reactive oxygen species. The increased cell membrane permeability and porosity, stimulated transcription and translation of competence, SOS response, universal stress response and ATP synthesis-related genes are also associated with antidepressants-enhanced transformation. This study demonstrated that some antidepressants can speed up the spread of antibiotic resistance by promoting theÂ transformationÂ of ARGs, which emphasizes the necessity to assess the potential risks of antidepressants in spreading antibiotic resistance during clinical antidepressant applications.
Mesopic conditions optimise the detection of visual function loss in drivers with simulated media opacity
Drivers have different visual demands across varying contrast and luminance conditions. However, vision assessments for driving are typically conducted under photopic conditions. This study investigated the sensitivity of photopic and mesopic conditions to detect contrast sensitivity (CS) loss in drivers with simulated media opacities. CS was measured in forty-seven healthy drivers aged 18"“50Â years (mean"‰Â±"‰SD: 25.5"‰Â±"‰6.5) under photopic and mesopic-adapted luminance levels with the Pelli-Robson chart and the Mesotest II (without glare). Media opacities were simulated using white-opacity containing Lee Fog filters (1"“5) and CS measured in a randomised order. A significant (p"‰<"‰0.001) reduction in photopic CS (logCS) was measured with the Pelli-Robson chart only when media opacity was simulated with Fog filter 5 (1.53"‰Â±"‰0.15, 2.8 triplets reduction) compared to baseline (1.95"‰Â±"‰0.03). Mean mesopic CS demonstrated a significant (all p"‰<"‰0.001) reduction from baseline (1.67"‰Â±"‰0.14) for Fog filters 3 (1.4 triplets, 1.45"‰Â±"‰0.16), 4 (2.4 triplets, 1.31"‰Â±"‰0.14) and 5 (4.3 triplets, 1.02"‰Â±"‰0.15). For Mesotest II, only Fog filter 5 produced a significant reduction (0.10"‰Â±"‰0.09; p"‰<"‰0.001) in mean mesopic CS from baseline (0.30"‰Â±"‰0.01). Mesopic CS is more vulnerable to different levels of simulated media opacity, hence should be considered clinically when assessing visual function in older drivers at risk of media opacity.
(+)-Usnic acid and its salts, inhibitors of SARS"CoV"2, identified by using in silico methods and in vitro assay
The pandemic caused by severe acute respiratory Coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) has been ongoing for over two years, and treatment for COVID-19, other than monoclonal antibodies, is urgently required. Accordingly, we have investigated the inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2 protein targets by high-throughput virtual screening using a marine natural products database. Considering the calculated molecular properties and availability of the compounds, (+)-usnic acid was selected as a suitable hit. In the in vitro antiviral assay of (+)-usnic acid by the immunofluorescence method, IC50 was 7.99Â Î¼M, which is similar to that of remdesivir used as a positive control. The generalized Born and surface area continuum solvation (MM/GBSA) method was performed to find the potent target of (+)-usnic acid, and the Mpro protein showed the most prominent value, âˆ’52.05Â kcal/mol, among other SARS-CoV-2 protein targets. Thereafter, RMSD and protein"“ligand interactions were profiled using molecular dynamics (MD) simulations. Sodium usnate (NaU) improved in vitro assay results with an IC50 of 5.33Â Î¼M and a selectivity index (SI) of 9.38. Additionally, when (+)-usnic acid was assayed against SARS-CoV-2 variants, it showed enhanced efficacy toward beta variants with an IC50 of 2.92Â Î¼M and SI of 11.1. We report the in vitro anti-SARS-CoV-2 efficacy of (+)-usnic acid in this study and propose that it has the potential to be developed as a COVID-19 treatment if its in vivo efficacy has been confirmed.
Robust antiviral activity of commonly prescribed antidepressants against emerging coronaviruses: in vitro and in silico drug repurposing studies
During the current coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, symptoms of depression are commonly documented among both symptomatic and asymptomatic quarantined COVID-19 patients. Despite that many of the FDA-approved drugs have been showed anti-SARS-CoV-2 activity in vitro and remarkable efficacy against COVID-19 in clinical trials, no pharmaceutical products have yet been declared to be fully effective for treating COVID-19. Antidepressants comprise five major drug classes for the treatment of depression, neuralgia, migraine prophylaxis, and eating disorders which are frequently reported symptoms in COVID-19 patients. Herein, the efficacy of eight frequently prescribed FDA-approved antidepressants on the inhibition of both SARS-CoV-2 and MERS-CoV was assessed. Additionally, the in vitro anti-SARS-CoV-2 and anti-MERS-CoV activities were evaluated. Furthermore, molecular docking studies have been performed for these drugs against the spike (S) and main protease (Mpro) pockets of both SARS-CoV-2 and MERS-CoV. Results showed that Amitriptyline, Imipramine, Paroxetine, and Sertraline had potential anti-viral activities. Our findings suggested that the aforementioned drugs deserve more in vitro and in vivo studies targeting COVID-19 especially for those patients suffering from depression.
New evidence hints at the role of gut microbiota in autistic spectrum disorder
Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurological and developmental condition that affects how humans communicate, learn new things and behave. Symptoms of ASD can include difficulties in interacting with others and adapting to changes in routine, repetitive behaviors, irritability and restricted or fixated interests for specific things. While symptoms of...
Author Correction: Evaluation of reproductive performances of the common octopus (Octopus vulgaris) reared in water recirculation systems and fed different diets
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-72151-y, published online 17 September 2020. This Article contained an error in that it included a number for an ethical approval for another study. Under relevant national and European Union regulations, the research described in this paper does not require authorisation from an ethics committee, which was confirmed by the Animal Welfare Committee of the University of Bologna.
Adiponectin receptor agonist AdipoRon modulates human and mouse platelet function
Adiponectin, an adipokine secreted by adipocytes, has anti-atherosclerotic and antithrombotic activities. AdipoRon is synthetic small molecule adiponectin receptor agonist. In this study, we investigated the effect of AdipoRon on platelet activation and thrombus formation. Washed human platelets were prepared from the peripheral blood of healthy donors. In a series of in vitro platelet functional assays, pre-treatment with AdipoRon (10, 20, 40"‰Âµg/mL) dose-dependently inhibited the aggregation, granule secretion and spreading of washed human platelets. We showed that AdipoRon (20, 40"‰Âµg/mL) significantly inhibited AMPK, Syk, PLCÎ³2, PI3K, Akt, p38-MAPK and ERK1/2 signalling pathways in washed human platelets. In addition, we demonstrated that the phosphorylation of CKII at Tyr255 was an important mechanism of the integrin Î±IIbÎ²3-mediated platelet activation. Meanwhile, AdipoR1 deficiency impaired the inhibitory effect of AdipoRon on mouse platelets. In ferric chloride-induced carotid injury model, injection of AdipoRon (5 or 12.5"‰mg/kg, iv) significantly attenuated arterial thrombosis. In conclusion, AdipoRon attenuates platelet function via the AdipoR1/AMPK/CKII/PI3K/AKT signalling pathways, while exerting a protective effect against arterial thrombosis. This study offers new insights into the fields of cardiovascular disease and antiplatelet drug discovery.
Run! White blood cells cued by a motor brain under stress
You have full access to this article via your institution. A recent study by Poller et al. published in Nature explores brain control of leukocyte distribution following acute stress and implicates motor circuits in promoting neutrophilia. Startled with an unexpected danger, animals often freeze and then run away or fight...
Ortholog genes from cactophilic Drosophila provide insight into human adaptation to hallucinogenic cacti
Cultural transformations of lifestyles and dietary practices have been key drivers of human evolution. However, while most of the evidence of genomic adaptations is related to the hunter-gatherer transition to agricultural societies, little is known on the influence of other major cultural manifestations. Shamanism is considered the oldest religion that predominated throughout most of human prehistory and still prevails in many indigenous populations. Several lines of evidence from ethno-archeological studies have demonstrated the continuity and importance of psychoactive plants in South American cultures. However, despite the well-known importance of secondary metabolites in human health, little is known about its role in the evolution of ethnic differences. Herein, we identified candidate genes of adaptation to hallucinogenic cactus in Native Andean populations with a long history of shamanic practices. We used genome-wide expression data from the cactophilic fly Drosophila buzzatii exposed to a hallucinogenic columnar cactus, also consumed by humans, to identify ortholog genes exhibiting adaptive footprints of alkaloid tolerance. Genomic analyses in human populations revealed a suite of ortholog genes evolving under recent positive selection in indigenous populations of the Central Andes. Our results provide evidence of selection in genetic variants related to alkaloids toxicity, xenobiotic metabolism, and neuronal plasticity in Aymara and Quechua populations, suggesting a possible process of gene-culture coevolution driven by religious practices.
P-type electrical contacts for two-dimensional transition metal dichalcogenides
We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Digital logic circuits are based on complementary pairs of...
Inactive and active state structures template selective tools for the human 5-HT receptor
Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2022)Cite this article. Serotonin receptors are important targets for established therapeutics and drug development as they are expressed throughout the human body and play key roles in cell signaling. There are 12 serotonergic G protein-coupled receptor members encoded in the human genome, of which the 5-hydroxytryptamine (5-HT)5A receptor (5-HT5AR) is the least understood and lacks selective tool compounds. Here, we report four high-resolution (2.73"“2.80"‰Ã…) structures of human 5-HT5ARs, including an inactive state structure bound to an antagonist AS2674723 by crystallization and active state structures bound to a partial agonist lisuride and two full agonists, 5-carboxamidotryptamine (5-CT) and methylergometrine, by cryo-EM. Leveraging the new structures, we developed a highly selective and potent antagonist for 5-HT5AR. Collectively, these findings both enhance our understanding of this enigmatic receptor and provide a roadmap for structure-based drug discovery for 5-HT5AR.
Intrinsic magnetism in superconducting infinite-layer nickelates
The discovery of superconductivity in Nd0.8Sr0.2NiO2 (ref. 1) introduced a new family of layered nickelate superconductors that has now been extended to include a range of strontium doping2,3, praseodymium or lanthanum in place of neodymium4,5,6,7, and the five-layer compound Nd6Ni5O12 (ref. 8). A number of studies have indicated that electron correlations are strong in these materials9,10,11,12,13,14,15, a feature that often leads to the emergence of magnetism. Here we report muon spin rotation/relaxation studies of a series of superconducting infinite-layer nickelates. Regardless of the rare earth ion or doping, we observe an intrinsic magnetic ground state arising from local moments on the nickel sublattice. The coexistence of magnetism-which is likely to be antiferromagnetic and short-range ordered-with superconductivity is reminiscent of some iron pnictides16 and heavy fermion compounds17, and qualitatively distinct from the doped cuprates18.
Approach to non-vigorous infants born through meconium-stained amniotic fluid-differences between randomized and observational studies
Manzar S. Non-vigorous newborn infants and role of tracheal suctioning. J Perinat: Off J Calif Perinat Assoc. 2022. Wyckoff MH, Weiner CGM. Neonatal Life Support C. 2020 International Consensus on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation and Emergency Cardiovascular Care Science With Treatment Recommendations. Pediatrics 2021;147(Suppl 1).
Modifying the yeast very long chain fatty acid biosynthetic machinery by the expression of plant 3-ketoacyl CoA synthase isozymes
Eukaryotes express a multi-component fatty acid elongase to produce very long chain fatty acids (VLCFAs), which are building blocks of diverse lipids. Elongation is achieved by cyclical iteration of four reactions, the first of which generates a new carbon"“carbon bond, elongating the acyl-chain. This reaction is catalyzed by either ELONGATION DEFECTIVE LIKE (ELO) or 3-ketoacyl-CoA synthase (KCS) enzymes. Whereas plants express both ELO and KCS enzymes, other eukaryotes express only ELOs. We explored the Zea mays KCS enzymatic redundancies by expressing each of the 26 isozymes in yeast strains that lacked endogenous ELO isozymes. Expression of the 26 maize KCS isozymes in wild-type, scelo2 or scelo3 single mutants did not affect VLCFA profiles. However, a complementation screen of each of the 26 KCS isozymes revealed five that were capable of complementing the synthetically lethal scelo2; scelo3 double mutant. These rescued strains express novel VLCFA profiles reflecting the different catalytic capabilities of the KCS isozymes. These novel strains offer a platform to explore the relationship between VLCFA profiles and cellular physiology.
Repeated methamphetamine administration produces cognitive deficits through augmentation of GABAergic synaptic transmission in the prefrontal cortex
Methamphetamine (METH) abuse is associated with the emergence of cognitive deficits and hypofrontality, a pathophysiological marker of many neuropsychiatric disorders that is produced by altered balance of local excitatory and inhibitory synaptic transmission. However, there is a dearth of information regarding the cellular and synaptic mechanisms underlying METH-induced cognitive deficits and associated hypofrontal states. Using PV-Cre transgenic rats that went through a METH sensitization regime or saline (SAL) followed by 7"“10 days of home cage abstinence combined with cognitive tests, chemogenetic experiments, and whole-cell patch recordings on the prelimbic prefrontal cortex (PFC), we investigated the cellular and synaptic mechanisms underlying METH-induce hypofrontality. We report here that repeated METH administration in rats produces deficits in working memory and increases in inhibitory synaptic transmission onto pyramidal neurons in the PFC. The increased PFC inhibition is detected by an increase in spontaneous and evoked inhibitory postsynaptic synaptic currents (IPSCs), an increase in GABAergic presynaptic function, and a shift in the excitatory-inhibitory balance onto PFC deep-layer pyramidal neurons. We find that pharmacological blockade of D1 dopamine receptor function reduces the METH-induced augmentation of IPSCs, suggesting a critical role for D1 dopamine signaling in METH-induced hypofrontality. In addition, repeated METH administration increases the intrinsic excitability of parvalbumin-positive fast spiking interneurons (PV"‰+"‰FSIs), a key local interneuron population in PFC that contributes to the control of inhibitory tone. Using a cell type-specific chemogenetic approach, we show that increasing PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity in the PFC is necessary and sufficient to cause deficits in temporal order memory similar to those induced by METH. Conversely, reducing PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity in the PFC of METH-exposed rats rescues METH-induced temporal order memory deficits. Together, our findings reveal that repeated METH exposure increases PFC inhibitory tone through a D1 dopamine signaling-dependent potentiation of inhibitory synaptic transmission, and that reduction of PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity can rescue METH-induced cognitive deficits, suggesting a potential therapeutic approach to treating cognitive symptoms in patients suffering from METH use disorder.
Deposition chamber technology as building blocks for a standardized brain-on-chip framework
Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 86 (2022) Cite this article. The in vitro modeling of human brain connectomes is key to exploring the structure-function relationship of the central nervous system. Elucidating this intricate relationship will allow better studying of the pathological mechanisms of neurodegeneration and hence result in improved drug screenings for complex neurological disorders, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson diseases. However, currently used in vitro modeling technologies lack the potential to mimic physiologically relevant neural structures. Herein, we present an innovative microfluidic design that overcomes one of the current limitations of in vitro brain models: their inability to recapitulate the heterogeneity of brain regions in terms of cellular density and number. This device allows the controlled and uniform deposition of any cellular population within unique plating chambers of variable size and shape. Through the fine tuning of the hydrodynamic resistance and cell deposition rate, the number of neurons seeded in each plating chamber can be tailored from a thousand up to a million. By applying our design to so-called neurofluidic devices, we offer novel neuro-engineered microfluidic platforms that can be strategically used as organ-on-a-chip platforms for neuroscience research. These advances provide essential enhancements to in vitro platforms in the quest to provide structural architectures that support models for investigating human neurodegenerative diseases.
Key role of Rho GTPases in motor disorders associated with neurodevelopmental pathologies
Growing evidence suggests that Rho GTPases and molecules involved in their signaling pathways play a major role in the development of the central nervous system (CNS). Whole exome sequencing (WES) and de novo examination of mutations, including SNP (Single Nucleotide Polymorphism) in genes coding for the molecules of their signaling cascade, has allowed the recent discovery of dominant autosomic mutations and duplication or deletion of candidates in the field of neurodevelopmental diseases (NDD). Epidemiological studies show that the co-occurrence of several of these neurological pathologies may indeed be the rule. The regulators of Rho GTPases have often been considered for cognitive diseases such as intellectual disability (ID) and autism. But, in a remarkable way, mild to severe motor symptoms are now reported in autism and other cognitive NDD. Although a more abundant litterature reports the involvement of Rho GTPases and signaling partners in cognitive development, molecular investigations on their roles in central nervous system (CNS) development or degenerative CNS pathologies also reveal their role in embryonic and perinatal motor wiring through axon guidance and later in synaptic plasticity. Thus, Rho family small GTPases have been revealed to play a key role in brain functions including learning and memory but their precise role in motor development and associated symptoms in NDD has been poorly scoped so far, despite increasing clinical data highlighting the links between cognition and motor development. Indeed, early impairements in fine or gross motor performance is often an associated feature of NDDs, which then impact social communication, cognition, emotion, and behavior. We review here recent insights derived from clinical developmental neurobiology in the field of Rho GTPases and NDD (autism spectrum related disorder (ASD), ID, schizophrenia, hypotonia, spastic paraplegia, bipolar disorder and dyslexia), with a specific focus on genetic alterations affecting Rho GTPases that are involved in motor circuit development.
A multi modal approach to microstructure evolution and mechanical response of additive friction stir deposited AZ31B Mg alloy
Current work explored solid-state additive manufacturing of AZ31B-Mg alloy using additive friction stir deposition. Samples with relative densities â‰¥ 99.4% were additively produced. Spatial and temporal evolution of temperature during additive friction stir deposition was predicted using multi-layer computational process model. Microstructural evolution in the additively fabricated samples was examined using electron back scatter diffraction and high-resolution transmission electron microscopy. Mechanical properties of the additive samples were evaluated by non-destructive effective bulk modulus elastography and destructive uni-axial tensile testing. Additively produced samples experienced evolution of predominantly basal texture on the top surface and a marginal increase in the grain size compared to feed stock. Transmission electron microscopy shed light on fine scale precipitation of Mg\(_{17}\)Al\(_{12}\) within feed stock and additive samples. The fraction of Mg\(_{17}\)Al\(_{12}\) reduced in the additively produced samples compared to feed stock. The bulk dynamic modulus of the additive samples was slightly lower than the feed stock. There was a \(\sim\,\) 30 MPa reduction in 0.2% proof stress and a 10"“30 MPa reduction in ultimate tensile strength for the additively produced samples compared to feed stock. The elongation of the additive samples was 4"“10% lower than feed stock. Such a property response for additive friction stir deposited AZ31B-Mg alloy was realized through distinct thermokinetics driven multi-scale microstructure evolution.
