Rehoboth Beach, DE

Everyone’s a loser in Clear Space debacle

By Editorials
Cape Gazette
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Cape Gazette

Kudos to Pam Bounds for summer crush column

I just finished reading Pam Bounds' Around Town feature “A fond look back on a summer crush.” What a delightful, sweet, nostalgic reminiscence on life growing up in Sussex County! Not only is it well-written, it's a good read, evoking all the emotions and flavors a slice-of-life piece should embody. Anyone growing up during that era can easily relate to many of her emotions and antics that bring not only a chuckle, but a tear to the reader as well. In this time of rages and rants on social media, Pam's column is a welcome respite from the slings and arrows we deal with on a daily basis. Please keep Pam Bounds around to abound!
Cape Gazette

Residents appeal Coral Lakes approval

A group of residents has filed two separate appeals of Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission’s recent preliminary approval of the Coral Lakes cluster subdivision on Robinsonville Road. Sussex P&Z voted 3-1-1 June 23 to approve the 304-unit community planned on 152 acres west of Lewes. The vote was...
Cape Gazette

Farewell to Rehoboth; no e-bikes on trails

Well, it's time to say goodbye to Delaware. Born and raised upstate, Rehoboth was a frequent stop my entire life. My earliest vacation memories are flying a box kite in Dewey and running around with some other kids I met here. I also remember climbing over the destroyed Boardwalk after the ’62 hurricane. And we had family here. My aunt lived on Canal Street behind McQuay’s Market and next door to Roopes Cottages. She ran a bar on First Street in the spot housing the Frogg Pond for so many years.
Cape Gazette

News Briefs 8/2/22

The City of Lewes will host Lewes National Night Out from 5 to 7 p.m. at George H.P. Smith Park on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Celebrations are set to take place at Blockhouse Pond, located within the park, and will feature music from DJ Spig-1, Copy Cat face painting, a bounce house, giveaways, and food.
Cape Gazette

CoWork Reho cuts ribbon on Rehoboth Boardwalk

Rehoboth Beach Main Street Ribbon hosted a ribbon cutting July 1 for CoWork Reho, a new business located in the Henlopen Hotel & Condos building along the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk. Owner Jared Bowers said, "As Sussex County's only co-working space, we hope to fill the need for a quiet and...
Cape Gazette

Milton planners to debate YourSpace application

Milton Planning and Zoning Commission will resume discussion at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2, on a special-use permit for a 123,000-square-foot storage facility proposed on Route 16. The matter was tabled after questions were raised about possible conditions to be attached to the permit. Maryland-based Peak Management is seeking to...
Cape Gazette

DNREC removing weeds from Milton’s Wagamons Pond

In response to the growth of a large amount of aquatic weeds, Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has begun removing those weeds with its large algae harvester. Work began the last week of July. The weeds can be seen in patches throughout the pond, but a significant...
Delaware LIVE News

Sussex GOP denounces ‘racist’ mailer sent by conservative group

The Sussex County Republican Committee has denounced a mailer sent by a conservative political action committee attacking a Black GOP candidate for county office. The mailer, sent by the 35th Representative District Conservative Committee, criticizes Greg Fuller of Lincoln, a candidate for Register of Wills.  A long-time Democrat, Fuller became a Republican in 2021 after the party “left [him] behind,” ... Read More
capemayvibe.com

Photos from Cape May Whale Watcher's post

Our Grand Lighthouse Cruise takes you to nine lighthouses on Delaware Bay and we include a buffet breakfast and lunch with purchase. Many photography opportunities await you along with a rich history of the lights! Next trip August 13, 2022 and two dates in September. Check out the schedule. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/294222/grand-lighthouse-cruise.
Cape Gazette

Lewes approves demolition of Franklin Avenue structures

Michael Finkle, owner of Timeless Finds LLC, is the owner of both 126 and 130 Franklin Ave. in Lewes. The former is the site of a home under renovation to be his personal residence, while the latter comprises a caved-in shed and a magenta/purple one-story house. Franklin Avenue features Victorian- and Federal-style homes, as well as a few bungalows – the one-story house at 130 Franklin Ave. is none of these styles. Neither the home nor the shed is considered a contributing structure; they have gained approval to be demolished following the July 14 meeting of the historic preservation architectural review commission.
Cape Gazette

NEW S’mores Poke Bars, Cake Pops & more at Lewes Coffee!

Grab the week by the cone with this delicious handheld delight!. Available in Chocolate and Vanilla for a limited time only!. S’mores Poke Bars, Handmade Cinnamon Rolls, Strawberry Danishes, Blueberry Streusel, Choco Chip & Apple Crumb Muffins,. Plus NEW Charcuteries, Kiddocuteries, Brunch Boxes & more!. ￼￼. Enjoy our...
Cape Gazette

Lewes couple bestows donation to assist future pilots

A Lewes couple has bestowed the largest cash donation to the Delaware State University aviation program in its 36-year history. Bob and Karen Fischer said they had no idea at the time that their $100,000 gift was the largest the program had received. A commercial pilot for more than 40...
Cape Gazette

Sussex menu: Fresh produce, scrapple, crabs, chicken

What is your favorite food unique to Sussex County?. It's hard to pin a certain food to a geographical area because it's not always easy to track down the history. But, there are some foods accepted as official Sussex County delicacies no matter where they originated. At the top of...
Cape Gazette

Thompson Island dinner to toast Tröegs lager collab Aug. 3

Thompson Island Brewing Company in Rehoboth Beach, part of SoDel Concepts, and Tröegs Independent Brewing in Hershey, Pa., have joined forces to brew Summer Lager. Tröegs owner John Trogner will be the special guest at a four-course beer dinner featuring Summer Lager at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 3, at Thompson Island Brewing. Cost is $60 per person. For tickets, go to thompsonislandbrewing.com.
capemayvibe.com

Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along th…

Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along the Cape May beachfront. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.112728004.195479365.1659054102-1520751517.1656455519. #whales #humpbackwhales #whalewatching #newjersey #njwhales #nj #wildwoodnj #wildwood #stoneharbornj #avalonnj #capemaywhalewatcher. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape...
