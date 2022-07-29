Seattle Team HOPE walk at Magnuson Park to benefit Huntington's Disease Society of America

www.shorelineareanews.com
Shoreline Walks: Meridian Park Four Parks Walk Saturday
Meet at Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center, 1900 N 170th St. Walk through the Meridian Park neighborhood of Shoreline. Walk includes a route through four Shoreline City Parks and two schools. Shoreline Walks are designed for adults ages 50+ but open to all ages and abilities, each walk is led...
Seafair celebrations in August include Lake City, Shoreline, and Edmonds
This is Seafair week/month in Seattle with all events of the past years. The Torchlight Parade was Saturday but if you would like a more accessible local parade, go to the Lake City Summer Festival and Parade on Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 11:00am - 9:00pm at NE 125th St, west of Lake City Way NE.
Volunteer opportunities at North Helpline
North Helpline is a big and busy charity serving the Lake City, Bitter Lake, and general north Seattle community. They have food banks in Lake City and Bitter Lake. They help people stay housed, clothed, and fed. They have client services staff who help clients access other available services like reduced fare Orca cards.
Goat Fund Me: Goats to return along the Interurban Trail
Derek Creisler, from Diggin' Shoreline's Midvale Gardens project, announced that he has received permission from Seattle City Light to graze goats on the section of City Light land on the southeast corner of N 192nd and the Interurban Trail in the Echo Lake Neighborhood. The goats are the property of...
VOTE by 8pm Tuesday
If you are reading this before 8pm on Tuesday and you have not yet voted, you may still have time to take your ballot to a drop box - LFP Town Center by the police station; Shoreline Library on 5th and 175th; Shoreline park 'n ride at 192nd and Aurora.
About Shoreline Area News
The green heron pair at Ronald Bog are getting to know the neighbors. The turtles have long claimed the logs in the Bog so it's hard to tell if this is a friendly greeting, a negotiation, or a warning. Or maybe curiosity. It looks like the turtle has drawn in...
COVID-19 Local Case Numbers as of Friday, July 29, 2022
Dr. John Lynch, Medical Director, Infectious Diseases, Harborview Medical Center says:. “I am very pro-booster. I think that if you're eligible for boosters in any way, shape, or form – you should definitely get them. For those who are eligible for that second booster, absolutely get it on board.
Scene on the Sound: Seafair Fleet Week parade in Shoreline Monday morning
A Seafair parade through the Sound about 11am Monday morning August 1, 2022. Coast Guard vessels Osprey and Terrapin; Canadian OD Vessels 706 Yellow Knife and 709 Saskatoon; USS John Paul Jones and USS Lake Champlain . Notes from Wikipedia:. USS John Paul Jones (DDG-53) is the third Arleigh Burke-class...
Kids Day at the Market
Saturday, July 30, 2022 was Kids Day at the Shoreline Farmers Market, held at the 192nd / Aurora park 'n ride. Besides the expected berries, peaches, vegetables, and $15 bouquets of flowers, there were booths just for the kids and their families. A tour guide with a sign that said...
Streets will be blocked for National Night Out NNO parties Tuesday
When you run into random street closures in residential neighborhoods around the area on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, with fire or police vehicles on the street, you most probably have run into a National Night Out Against Crime (NNO) block party. Closing a street is not required - some people...
The Bog: Checking out the neighbors
The green heron pair at Ronald Bog are getting to know the neighbors. The turtles have long claimed the logs in the Bog so it's hard to tell if this is a friendly greeting, a negotiation, or a warning. Or maybe curiosity. It looks like the turtle has drawn in...
The Origin of the Shoreline Veterans Recognition Plaza
Look for the veterans group at the Shoreline Farmers Market. The Origin of the Shoreline Veterans Recognition Plaza. Photos courtesy Shoreline Veterans Association except as noted. It all began over ice cream. In early 2010, Veterans Frank Moll and Bob Grasmick were attending an ice cream social at Ridgecrest elementary...
Night work and closures on northbound I-5 to NE 145th St off-ramp and on-ramp for pole installation
Starting Wednesday, August 3, 2022 Sound Transit will be performing night work for pole installation and removal along the guideway at the northbound I-5 to NE 145th St off-ramp and on-ramp. The work is performed at night to help minimize community disruption and traffic impacts. This work is part of...
KCSO update on Shoreline homicide
King County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes detectives continue their investigation into Friday's (July 29th) homicide in Shoreline (N 167 / Linden Ave N). At this time, investigators believe it was a targeted robbery. Update will be shared as information develops.
LFP Police recover vehicle stolen in Woodinville and other actions
VEHICLE THEFT – 14000 NE WOODINVILLE DUVALL RD, Woodinville: On July 17, 2022 around 1pm, a vehicle was stolen from a parking lot while the victim was visiting a business in the area. Deputies were able to obtain security footage. The vehicle was later involved in an eluding incident...
