Ouch! Worst ferry vs dock collision in years

q13fox.com
Ferry captain on-duty during 'hard-landing' at Fauntleroy terminal resigns
SEATTLE - The captain on-duty at the time of a "hard-landing" crash at the Fauntleroy Terminal in West Seattle has resigned, a spokesperson told FOX 13. On July 28, the Cathlamet Ferry crashed into what is called a ‘dolphin’ at the terminal. A dolphin is a terminal structure located at the dock and it helps guide a vessel in.
Seaplane forced to abort takeoff in bustling Lake Union
A seaplane was forced to abort takeoff in order to avoid colliding with a boat after many people gathered on Lake Union to beat the heat. No one was hurt, and the seaplane did manage to take off after a Seattle Police Harbor patrol boat helped clear a path. Until...
The PM Newsdesk Minutes: Ferry driver resigns after last week’s crash
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the afternoon of Monday, August 1. The captain at the helm when a state ferry crashed last week has resigned. A ferry service spokesperson tells us the seasoned captain’s resignation is voluntary. Ian Sterling also told KIRO 7 results...
shorelineareanews.com
Scene on the Sound: Seafair Fleet Week parade in Shoreline Monday morning
A Seafair parade through the Sound about 11am Monday morning August 1, 2022. Coast Guard vessels Osprey and Terrapin; Canadian OD Vessels 706 Yellow Knife and 709 Saskatoon; USS John Paul Jones and USS Lake Champlain . Notes from Wikipedia:. USS John Paul Jones (DDG-53) is the third Arleigh Burke-class...
shorelineareanews.com
Fire season has started with the Vantage Highway Fire in Kittitas county
Smoke and fire move with the wind. If we have learned anything in recent years it is that Puget Sound is vulnerable to wildfires and smoke from anywhere in the west. During that terrible summer when it seemed like everything was on fire and we couldn't open our windows for weeks, we were smothered with wildfire smoke from eastern Washington, northern California, and Canada - often all at the same time.
Man Drowns While Fixing Boat In Washington Lake
Reporters say the man went underwater to fix the propeller on his boat.
kentreporter.com
Sound Transit installs elevated tracks over S. 320th Street in Federal Way
Federal Way’s downtown landscape is rapidly changing with the recent installation of elevated light rail tracks over South 320th Street. On July 27, Sound Transit installed the Federal Way Link Extension tracks over Federal Way’s main roadway. The elevated light rail tracks are the first infrastructure built over South 320th Street in city history.
‘Nature’s air-conditioning’ brings cooler weather after record breaking heat
This year, King County set records Sunday July 31 for the most consecutive days of high temperatures in the state’s recorded history, but now the weather is returning to the mid-70s for what most residents see as the typical summer weather. Ted Buehner, KIRO Newsradio Meteorologist, gave a weekly...
'This is unacceptable:' Shoreline family pushes for renters protections in extreme heat
SHORELINE, Wash. — Seattle and King County Public Health has said extreme heat will become more intense and last longer, which is prompting people to call for more resources to keep residents cool. Seattle has now seen historic heat waves two years in a row. An estimated 56% of...
Price tag ‘Well Into the Millions’ to Repair Western Washington Ferry Boat
The cost to repair significant damage to the ferry Cathlamet will be “well into the millions,” according to Ian Sterling, director of communications for Washington State Ferries. The 328-foot long vessel, which is capable of carrying up to 124 vehicles and 1,200 passengers, sustained heavy damage Thursday morning...
Vintage hydros from WA museum make a splash at Tri-Cities Water Follies. Seafair is next
Miss Budweiser, Miss Squire Shop and others were back on the Columbia River.
shorelineareanews.com
Seafair celebrations in August include Lake City, Shoreline, and Edmonds
This is Seafair week/month in Seattle with all events of the past years. The Torchlight Parade was Saturday but if you would like a more accessible local parade, go to the Lake City Summer Festival and Parade on Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 11:00am - 9:00pm at NE 125th St, west of Lake City Way NE.
Autoblog
Cars smashed, boat crumpled as Washington ferry rams dock
SEATTLE — Authorities say an automobile and passenger ferry crashed into a dock Thursday in Seattle, damaging the vessel. Washington State Ferries tweeted that no injuries were reported but passengers said some vehicles were damaged. The state agency said the Cathlamet ferry, which was traveling from Vashon Island to a dock in the West Seattle neighborhood, sustained “significant damage.”
busytourist.com
25 Best & Fun Things To Do In Tacoma (Washington)
Tacoma, Washington is known for its vibrant, urban culture, incredible artistry at every turn and a healthy smattering of sophistication. If you’re looking for all the coolest things to do in Tacoma, you’ve come to the right place. Herein, you can dive into Tacoma’s rich art scene, some...
shorelineareanews.com
Night work and closures on northbound I-5 to NE 145th St off-ramp and on-ramp for pole installation
Starting Wednesday, August 3, 2022 Sound Transit will be performing night work for pole installation and removal along the guideway at the northbound I-5 to NE 145th St off-ramp and on-ramp. The work is performed at night to help minimize community disruption and traffic impacts. This work is part of...
shorelineareanews.com
Goat Fund Me: Goats to return along the Interurban Trail
Derek Creisler, from Diggin' Shoreline's Midvale Gardens project, announced that he has received permission from Seattle City Light to graze goats on the section of City Light land on the southeast corner of N 192nd and the Interurban Trail in the Echo Lake Neighborhood. The goats are the property of...
westseattleblog.com
Here’s when the Blue Angels arrive in Seattle for Seafair – and what’s different this year
You probably know by now that the U.S.Navy’s Blue Angels are performing at Seafair this Friday-Sunday, and practicing Thursday. Since they’re based at nearby Boeing Field during their Seafair visits, their arrival is also a matter of West Seattle interest, and we’ve received a few questions about the arrival schedule.
buzznicked.com
Every Day This Good Girl Rides The Bus All By Herself To Go To The Park
Public transportation is a source of travel for 21% of commuters who work in Seattle. But not everyone who uses the system is a human. Some people say that dogs are a creature of habit. They become dependent on things after doing them in a routine for so long. In Seattle, there is a dog named Eclipse, and she is proof of this theory.
knkx.org
Tacoma’s uphill battle to grow its urban tree canopy by 2030
Trees make cities more livable. Among the many benefits they provide is shade and cooling on hot days. Amid increasing heat waves driven by climate change, the role of trees in urban environments becomes more crucial every year. In the Puget Sound region, Tacoma has fewer trees than any other...
shorelineareanews.com
The green heron pair at Ronald Bog are getting to know the neighbors. The turtles have long claimed the logs in the Bog so it's hard to tell if this is a friendly greeting, a negotiation, or a warning. Or maybe curiosity. It looks like the turtle has drawn in...
