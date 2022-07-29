Ouch! Worst ferry vs dock collision in years

Smoke and fire move with the wind. If we have learned anything in recent years it is that Puget Sound is vulnerable to wildfires and smoke from anywhere in the west. During that terrible summer when it seemed like everything was on fire and we couldn't open our windows for weeks, we were smothered with wildfire smoke from eastern Washington, northern California, and Canada - often all at the same time.

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA ・ 10 HOURS AGO