Ouch! Worst ferry vs dock collision in years

 4 days ago
q13fox.com

Ferry captain on-duty during 'hard-landing' at Fauntleroy terminal resigns

SEATTLE - The captain on-duty at the time of a "hard-landing" crash at the Fauntleroy Terminal in West Seattle has resigned, a spokesperson told FOX 13. On July 28, the Cathlamet Ferry crashed into what is called a ‘dolphin’ at the terminal. A dolphin is a terminal structure located at the dock and it helps guide a vessel in.
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Scene on the Sound: Seafair Fleet Week parade in Shoreline Monday morning

A Seafair parade through the Sound about 11am Monday morning August 1, 2022. Coast Guard vessels Osprey and Terrapin; Canadian OD Vessels 706 Yellow Knife and 709 Saskatoon; USS John Paul Jones and USS Lake Champlain . Notes from Wikipedia:. USS John Paul Jones (DDG-53) is the third Arleigh Burke-class...
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Fire season has started with the Vantage Highway Fire in Kittitas county

Smoke and fire move with the wind. If we have learned anything in recent years it is that Puget Sound is vulnerable to wildfires and smoke from anywhere in the west. During that terrible summer when it seemed like everything was on fire and we couldn't open our windows for weeks, we were smothered with wildfire smoke from eastern Washington, northern California, and Canada - often all at the same time.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
kentreporter.com

Sound Transit installs elevated tracks over S. 320th Street in Federal Way

Federal Way’s downtown landscape is rapidly changing with the recent installation of elevated light rail tracks over South 320th Street. On July 27, Sound Transit installed the Federal Way Link Extension tracks over Federal Way’s main roadway. The elevated light rail tracks are the first infrastructure built over South 320th Street in city history.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Seafair celebrations in August include Lake City, Shoreline, and Edmonds

This is Seafair week/month in Seattle with all events of the past years. The Torchlight Parade was Saturday but if you would like a more accessible local parade, go to the Lake City Summer Festival and Parade on Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 11:00am - 9:00pm at NE 125th St, west of Lake City Way NE.
SHORELINE, WA
Autoblog

Cars smashed, boat crumpled as Washington ferry rams dock

SEATTLE — Authorities say an automobile and passenger ferry crashed into a dock Thursday in Seattle, damaging the vessel. Washington State Ferries tweeted that no injuries were reported but passengers said some vehicles were damaged. The state agency said the Cathlamet ferry, which was traveling from Vashon Island to a dock in the West Seattle neighborhood, sustained “significant damage.”
SEATTLE, WA
busytourist.com

25 Best & Fun Things To Do In Tacoma (Washington)

Tacoma, Washington is known for its vibrant, urban culture, incredible artistry at every turn and a healthy smattering of sophistication. If you’re looking for all the coolest things to do in Tacoma, you’ve come to the right place. Herein, you can dive into Tacoma’s rich art scene, some...
TACOMA, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Goat Fund Me: Goats to return along the Interurban Trail

Derek Creisler, from Diggin' Shoreline's Midvale Gardens project, announced that he has received permission from Seattle City Light to graze goats on the section of City Light land on the southeast corner of N 192nd and the Interurban Trail in the Echo Lake Neighborhood. The goats are the property of...
SEATTLE, WA
buzznicked.com

Every Day This Good Girl Rides The Bus All By Herself To Go To The Park

Public transportation is a source of travel for 21% of commuters who work in Seattle. But not everyone who uses the system is a human. Some people say that dogs are a creature of habit. They become dependent on things after doing them in a routine for so long. In Seattle, there is a dog named Eclipse, and she is proof of this theory.
SEATTLE, WA
knkx.org

Tacoma’s uphill battle to grow its urban tree canopy by 2030

Trees make cities more livable. Among the many benefits they provide is shade and cooling on hot days. Amid increasing heat waves driven by climate change, the role of trees in urban environments becomes more crucial every year. In the Puget Sound region, Tacoma has fewer trees than any other...
TACOMA, WA
shorelineareanews.com

About Shoreline Area News

The green heron pair at Ronald Bog are getting to know the neighbors. The turtles have long claimed the logs in the Bog so it's hard to tell if this is a friendly greeting, a negotiation, or a warning. Or maybe curiosity. It looks like the turtle has drawn in...
SHORELINE, WA

