Henrico County, VA

Henrico News Minute – July 29, 2022

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
 4 days ago

A Henrico McDonald’s is robbed; two Democrats announce plans to seek the 57th District seat in the House of Delegates; Henrico Schools to host two job fairs; Henrico Doctors’ Hospital named 12th best in Virginia.

Henrico Citizen

PHOTOS: RVA Community Fun Day, July 30, 2022

RVA Community Fun Day returned for the first time since 2019 July 30 at the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center. The event featured a number of activities for attendees, including cultural performances, speakers, vendors and others. The event’s theme was “Celebrating Our Heroes.”. Our coverage is free – but...
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Police Chief English receives NOBLE award

Henrico Police Chief Eric English received the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement’s Civil Rights “Outstanding Law Enforcement Executive” Justice by Action Award last month at NOBLE’s 46th annual Training Conference & Exhibition in Orlando, Florida. English was selected from among more than 3,000 NOBLE members...
Henrico Citizen

With $500k donation, Rudlin Torah Academy plans move into Henrico

While growing up in Henrico, Chuck Lessin always knew he wanted to give back to his community when he was older. Since starting a charity called the Jerusalem Connection with his wife Judy almost 40 years ago, Lessin fulfilled his childhood ambition to the tune of almost $14 million in donations by the charity. Most recently the Lessins made a $500,000 donation to the Richmond Hebrew Day School, also known as the Rudlin Torah Academy, in February.
Henrico Citizen

‘Leading Our Ladies’ application process opens

Leading Our Ladies, a six-month initiative for 16-20 year-old teens and young women in the Richmond region, is accepting applications. Only 15 candidates will be selected for the program, which is designed to improve the confidence and self-esteem of participants while also facilitating new friendships among young women who share a desire for self-improvement and self-sufficiency.
Henrico Citizen

Democrats Shippee, Gibson enter race for 57th District seat

Two Democrats have announced plans to seek their party’s nomination for the in the race for the newly redesigned 57th District in Virginia’s House of Delegates. Henrico residents Susanna Gibson and Bob Shippee are vying for the nomination and the right to face the Republican nominee. To date, David Owen is the only Republican who has announced for the seat.
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Schools to host job fairs Aug. 2, 8

Henrico County Public Schools will host job fairs Aug. 2 and 8 to meet with prospective teachers, substitute teachers, registered nurses, clinic aides, bus drivers, school nutrition services staff members and custodial workers. The first event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tuckahoe Area Library, 1901...
Henrico Citizen

Obituary – Susan Cogut Mankad

Susan Cogut Mankad, 41, of Richmond, passed away on July 22, 2022. She was preceded in death by her infant son, Nico Alexander Mankad. She is survived by her husband, Anit Kaushik Mankad; children, Remy Benjamin Mankad, Mila Elise Mankad, Jayden Oliver Mankad, Ian Dominic Mankad; parents, Victoria and Lawrence Cogut; siblings, Catherine and Father Daniel Cogut.
Henrico Citizen

Weekend Top 5

Dorey Park will present an outdoor showing of the movie “Finding Dory” on Friday, July 29 from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Bring a chair, blanket and flashlight. Concessions will be available for purchase. Admission is free. For details, call 501-7275 or email rec-events@henrico.us. ***. West Broad Village...
News Break
Henrico Citizen

Henrico industrial distribution facility sells for $22.25M

A northern Henrico industrial distribution facility that was vacant when purchased last year for just less than $8 million sold just more than a year later for $22.25 million. The facility, located within the Richmond Distribution Center at 4300 Carolina Avenue, adjacent to Richmond Raceway, contains 223,479 square feet of space.
Henrico Citizen

Empower AI expands into new Henrico location

Gov. Glenn Youngkin visited Northern Henrico County on Wednesday afternoon to help information technology firm Empower AI celebrate the opening of its new office space on Park Central Drive. The focus of Empower AI – formerly known as NCI – is to leverage artificial intelligence and automation technology to help...
Henrico Citizen

RVA Community Fun Day returns to Henrico

Real Talk With Monica and Rising Towards Success will host its third-annual RVA Community Fun Day on Saturday, July 30, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will take place at the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center, 1440 North Laburnum Avenue. This will be the return of the event following its cancellation in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19. This year’s theme will be ‘Celebrating Our Heroes.’
Henrico Citizen

University of Richmond announces 2022-23 Modlin Center season

The University of Richmond’s Modlin Center for the Arts has announced its upcoming 2022-2023 season, featuring a diverse program of artists and performers. Events will be in-person with full-capacity seating with patrons being allowed to choose four or more events with a 20% discount on every adult ticket. Discounted tickets also will be available for both students/youth and seniors.
