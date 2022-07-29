Hampton Roads Tattoo Festival

hampton.gov
City of Hampton's state-of-the-art aquatic center now scheduled to open in fall
Hampton shared pictures of the progress made on construction of the Hampton Virginia Aquaplex and Splashdown Park, saying that the state-of-the-art facility is now expected to open in fall 2022.
Augusta Free Press
Newport News: Virginia Living Museum opens Butterfly Haven exhibit
The Butterfly Haven exhibit is open at the Virginia Living Museum in Newport News and runs through September 25. This exhibit is an immersive experience into the life cycle of butterflies. From eggs to caterpillars to chrysalis to butterflies, visit and learn about the variety of Virginia native butterflies and their native host plants that are available daily for sale.
Virginia Beach festival brings hope to community's most vulnerable populations
The House of Esther Organization will host its 19th annual Friends of Hope Charity Festival Sunday, July 31, raising money to help two groups that serve vulnerable populations in Hampton Roads.
hampton.gov
Downtown Hampton Live: Lions Bridge
Join us this Friday evening for a free concert featuring Lions Bridge, a collective of musicians focusing on honoring the traditions of Roots/Dub reggae's past. This event is part of our weekly free concert series.
Rare book by Thomas Jefferson found in library donation box
“We’ve never had an opportunity to acquire an 1829 edition. This publication is essentially a first edition of one of Thomas Jefferson’s little known works.”
Community members holding search for Codi Bigsby in Hampton
According to the Facebook event, the community members who would like to take part in the search are asked to meet in the 200 block of Ranalet Drive.
Car plunges into water in Virginia Beach; 1 extracted
Four people were inside a car that crashed into the water early Monday morning at the Oceanfront in Virginia Beach, and one had to be extracted by emergency crews.
Restaurant robot: How a Virginia Beach business is using technology to stay open
Fisher's Neighborhood Kitchen in Virginia Beach is using new technology to help keep its doors open. We'll show you how.
French bulldogs rescued from Midwest breeder fostered in Virginia
21 French bulldogs were rescued from a Midwest breeder who had health issues and was downsizing, according to a Windsor-based rescue organization. The dogs are now being fostered in Hampton Roads.
Hampton Roads Academy kicks off Operation School Supplies
Instead of accepting cash or card payments for the Academy's Summer Soccer tournamens, the athletics department asked kids to bring at least 3 school supplies.
13newsnow.com
You can camp by the beach at this Virginia state park. But it's not for the faint of heart.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Are you down to load your backpack with camping gear, throw on some hiking shoes and journey through the wilderness?. If you answered yes, False Cape State Park, located beyond the Sandbridge part of Virginia Beach, should be on your list of adventures to conquer.
They lost their loved ones to violence. This event hopes to bring them closure.
Pastor Belinda Baugh doesn't mince words when it comes to violence and supporting the families left behind.
Preparing for back-to-school: Are lunches still free?
It is August first and as many families prepare for back-to-school season, some may wonder if school lunches will be free for all students as they were during the pandemic.
Red, black and striped all over: Virginia Zoo welcomes baby red river hog
The Virginia Zoo is welcoming its newest resident — a baby red river hog born to first-time mom Tikiti.
Crews battle commercial fire on Firefall Drive in Virginia Beach
According to a tweet from Virginia Beach Fire Department, crews responded to the fire in the 600 block of Firefall Drive.
Newport News police gearing up for National Night Out
For some cities, this is the first time they'll hold several community-wide events since the COVID-19 pandemic.
peninsulachronicle.com
Longtime Restaurateur To Close Riverwalk Restaurant And Expand Water Street Grille in Yorktown
YORK-When the covid-19 pandemic hit in 2020, Mario Buffa, owner of Riverwalk Restaurant and Water Street Grille in Yorktown, thought his days as a restauranteur were over. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam had closed all bars and restaurants for on-site consumption in effort to reduce the spread of covid-19 on Monday, March 23, 2020.
WAVY News 10
Blog: Afternoon rain could be heavy in spots
Sunday, we’ll see increasing clouds through the day as a warm front lifts to the north. This front will be the trigger for some showers and storms this afternoon – some of which could have heavy rain. We will not see rain all day long, but do expect...
Parade honors Petersburg lives lost as families plead 'please talk it out'
Family members who have lost loved ones to violence in Petersburg are pleading for peace in hopes it will save lives.
Construction of new tunnel at CBBT now running about 4 years behind
Construction of the new tunnel at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel is now running about four years behind, according to the deputy director of the bridge-tunnel.
