Downtown Hampton Live: Lions Bridge

The Hampton Roads Tattoo Festival returns to the Hampton Roads Convention Center for three days this weekend, with more than 200 artists on site doing live inking. Walk-ins are accepted, but go to the website to see the list of artists attending, with contact info for reservations. The show also features demonstrations, live music, contests and door prizes. Hours are noon-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon-8 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $25 per day, $45 for the weekend, with a discount for military.

HAMPTON, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO