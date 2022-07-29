ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Downtown Hampton Live: Lions Bridge

hampton.gov
 4 days ago
hampton.gov

WAVY News 10

Intern Blog: Coming to a Close

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – As I enter my final few weeks as a WAVY intern, it’s hard to believe how far I’ve come. When I started, I only had experience putting together quick news shots on my phone and laptop. No Adobe, no ENPS, no dedicated camera. I edited video on free windows software. Now, I can’t think of doing things any other way.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
hampton.gov

Hampton Roads Tattoo Festival

The Hampton Roads Tattoo Festival returns to the Hampton Roads Convention Center for three days this weekend, with more than 200 artists on site doing live inking. Walk-ins are accepted, but go to the website to see the list of artists attending, with contact info for reservations. The show also features demonstrations, live music, contests and door prizes. Hours are noon-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon-8 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $25 per day, $45 for the weekend, with a discount for military.
HAMPTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Newport News: Virginia Living Museum opens Butterfly Haven exhibit

The Butterfly Haven exhibit is open at the Virginia Living Museum in Newport News and runs through September 25. This exhibit is an immersive experience into the life cycle of butterflies. From eggs to caterpillars to chrysalis to butterflies, visit and learn about the variety of Virginia native butterflies and their native host plants that are available daily for sale.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Brass Cannon Brewing In Williamsburg To Close After 10 Years

YORK-Just a few months after celebrating a decade in business, one local brewery is closing up shop. Brass Cannon Brewing on Mooretown Road in Greater Williamsburg announced on July 29 that it will cease production beginning on August 1. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber?...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
13newsnow.com

Finney- Smith honored with display of his accolades at Norcom High

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — There's no doubt Dorian Finney- Smith has left a profound legacy on the entire Hampton Roads community but after Saturday, he can now say he’s left a physical mark on his hometown. Members of the Portsmouth Public School system and Norcom High gathered at the school Saturday morning to unveil a display dedicated to the NBA star who currently plays for the Dallas Mavericks.
PORTSMOUTH, VA

