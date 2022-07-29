Downtown Hampton Live: Lions Bridge

hampton.gov
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4thKristen WaltersNorfolk, VA
Omega Protein's fishing contractor reports second dead fish cleanup in Virginia watersWatchful EyeReedville, VA
5 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Three great steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
This Norfolk, Virginia Mother Vanished After A Wedding Party With FriendsThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
WAVY News 10
Intern Blog: Coming to a Close
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – As I enter my final few weeks as a WAVY intern, it’s hard to believe how far I’ve come. When I started, I only had experience putting together quick news shots on my phone and laptop. No Adobe, no ENPS, no dedicated camera. I edited video on free windows software. Now, I can’t think of doing things any other way.
hampton.gov
Hampton Roads Tattoo Festival
The Hampton Roads Tattoo Festival returns to the Hampton Roads Convention Center for three days this weekend, with more than 200 artists on site doing live inking. Walk-ins are accepted, but go to the website to see the list of artists attending, with contact info for reservations. The show also features demonstrations, live music, contests and door prizes. Hours are noon-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon-8 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $25 per day, $45 for the weekend, with a discount for military.
Augusta Free Press
Newport News: Virginia Living Museum opens Butterfly Haven exhibit
The Butterfly Haven exhibit is open at the Virginia Living Museum in Newport News and runs through September 25. This exhibit is an immersive experience into the life cycle of butterflies. From eggs to caterpillars to chrysalis to butterflies, visit and learn about the variety of Virginia native butterflies and their native host plants that are available daily for sale.
A Portsmouth beacon of hope, battered by time, is poised to shine again
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — At Elm Avenue and Randolph Streets, an 85-year-old former Methodist church stands alone as a beacon of hope. Drugs, crime, and addiction intersect here, and at times, in the most violent of terms. In early June, one block over from the former church building, someone opened fire in a home on […]
Rare book by Thomas Jefferson found in library donation box
“We’ve never had an opportunity to acquire an 1829 edition. This publication is essentially a first edition of one of Thomas Jefferson’s little known works.”
City of Hampton's state-of-the-art aquatic center now scheduled to open in fall
Hampton shared pictures of the progress made on construction of the Hampton Virginia Aquaplex and Splashdown Park, saying that the state-of-the-art facility is now expected to open in fall 2022.
Community members holding search for Codi Bigsby in Hampton
According to the Facebook event, the community members who would like to take part in the search are asked to meet in the 200 block of Ranalet Drive.
Hampton Roads Academy kicks off Operation School Supplies
Instead of accepting cash or card payments for the Academy's Summer Soccer tournamens, the athletics department asked kids to bring at least 3 school supplies.
French bulldogs rescued from Midwest breeder fostered in Virginia
21 French bulldogs were rescued from a Midwest breeder who had health issues and was downsizing, according to a Windsor-based rescue organization. The dogs are now being fostered in Hampton Roads.
peninsulachronicle.com
Brass Cannon Brewing In Williamsburg To Close After 10 Years
YORK-Just a few months after celebrating a decade in business, one local brewery is closing up shop. Brass Cannon Brewing on Mooretown Road in Greater Williamsburg announced on July 29 that it will cease production beginning on August 1. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber?...
Three things to do this weekend in Hampton Roads: July 30, 2022
The kids will be back in school and the summer will be over before you know it. So before that happens, make sure you take advantage of the weekends!
Parade honors Petersburg lives lost as families plead 'please talk it out'
Family members who have lost loved ones to violence in Petersburg are pleading for peace in hopes it will save lives.
They lost their loved ones to violence. This event hopes to bring them closure.
Pastor Belinda Baugh doesn't mince words when it comes to violence and supporting the families left behind.
13newsnow.com
Camp by the ocean at False Cape State Park in Virginia Beach
False Cape State Park is one of the last remaining undeveloped areas along the Atlantic coast. But the trip requires hiking over six miles off the grid.
Car plunges into water in Virginia Beach; 1 extracted
Four people were inside a car that crashed into the water early Monday morning at the Oceanfront in Virginia Beach, and one had to be extracted by emergency crews.
Red, black and striped all over: Virginia Zoo welcomes baby red river hog
The Virginia Zoo is welcoming its newest resident — a baby red river hog born to first-time mom Tikiti.
Norfolk youth baseball team advances in World Series; fans gather to celebrate
This year's team also punched a ticket to the Senior Little League World Series.
Crews battle commercial fire on Firefall Drive in Virginia Beach
According to a tweet from Virginia Beach Fire Department, crews responded to the fire in the 600 block of Firefall Drive.
13newsnow.com
Finney- Smith honored with display of his accolades at Norcom High
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — There's no doubt Dorian Finney- Smith has left a profound legacy on the entire Hampton Roads community but after Saturday, he can now say he’s left a physical mark on his hometown. Members of the Portsmouth Public School system and Norcom High gathered at the school Saturday morning to unveil a display dedicated to the NBA star who currently plays for the Dallas Mavericks.
peninsulachronicle.com
Longtime Restaurateur To Close Riverwalk Restaurant And Expand Water Street Grille in Yorktown
YORK-When the covid-19 pandemic hit in 2020, Mario Buffa, owner of Riverwalk Restaurant and Water Street Grille in Yorktown, thought his days as a restauranteur were over. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam had closed all bars and restaurants for on-site consumption in effort to reduce the spread of covid-19 on Monday, March 23, 2020.
