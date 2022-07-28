www.farmanddairy.com
44 Chrome Shop Now Open
Mantua – A new chrome shop is open in Mantua, poised to serve a trucking client base from across the US, with easy access via the Ohio Turnpike and State Routes 44 and 82. One of the shop’s owners, Michelle Stebbins, has built a reputation in the industry, having worked in a chrome shop for 20 years. While she left that position in January, she found that she missed her many customers who, over time, had become like family. Given her knowledge of the trucking industry and the skills she had honed, it didn’t take long before she and her husband, Dean Stebbins Jr. (of F & S Transport) were making plans to open their own chrome shop.
‘It’s really hard:’ Local small business shares its struggles
Running a small business is tough. Competition, taxes, expenses, generating revenue -- it's a constant grind. A small business in Columbiana is feeling the pinch and being very honest with its customers.
2022 Trumbull County Fair sale
(Submitted photos and information) Buyer: Roman Supply Co. Inc. Buyer: Green & Golden Farm, in memory of Grandpa Richard Allen Houk.
Sheetz teaming with CBRE and RBG Development for 30-location expansion in western Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH — Sheetz Inc., the Altoona-based convenience store operator with its made-to-order approach to food service that has already made Pittsburgh an administrative home away from home with an office at Bakery Square, is ramping up its expansion plans in the region. According to an announcement, the company has...
Octane Nights In Ravenna On August 3
Ravenna – Hey Ravenna, when does a Wednesday feel like a Saturday? When you attend Mongoose Motorsports and Portage Trim’s Octane Nights! It’s coming up soon, Wednesday August 3, so be sure to plan for it. For those readers who are in the Gear Head community, this...
3 great pizza places in Pittsburgh
If you happen to live in Pittsburgh and you are wondering where you could enjoy a good pizza then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing pizza places in Pittsburgh that you should definitely visit next time you are craving pizza. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travellers and they have excellent online reviews. The food is delicious, the service is great and the prices are more than affordable. What more could you ask for? All that is left for you to do is to go check them out one by one and then come back and tell us which one you liked best. And if you have other recommendations, as always, you are more than welcomed to share them with us in the comment section. Until then, here are three amazing pizza places in Pittsburgh:
Fairs, festivals, special events – August/September 2022
Fairs, festivals, special events – August/September 2022. The fair-and-festival guide covers the Youngstown-Warren metro area, Columbiana County and select events in western Pennsylvania. Have a news release or tip on a festival? Email info@metromonthly.net… or call 330-259-0435. Tell us about your event! What gets in? We give priority...
3827 Grace Dr, Kent, Portage County, OH, 44240
Come see this lovely 3 bedroom/1 bath brick home that features many updates. If you love to entertain, then you will enjoy a spacious living room that connects to a eat in kitchen and dining room. Enjoy backyard get togethers out on the covered patio that is a wonderful place to relax and take in the beautiful private wooded scenery. If you need to cool off from the summer heat, enjoy your 27 foot above ground pool! All pool equipment stays with the house and is in working order! The home sits on almost half an acre, has a fenced in yard, and is located on a dead end street. The location gives you a peaceful retreat, but also the perks of being close to shopping and expressways. The many updates include Roof (2021), plumbing (2022), flooring (2021 and 2022), furnace (approx 6 years old), water softener 2022, landscaping (2021), sliding glass door (2021), fresh paint (2022), and back patio is approx 8 years old. Schedule your showing right away!
Local discount movie theater to close Sunday
Encore Cinema 6 in the Great East Plaza made the announcement on its Facebook page.
Niles discount movie theater to permanently close at start of August
A discount movie theater in Niles will be showing its final screenings on Sunday, July 31 before it officially closes for good. Encore Cinema 6 in Niles has announced via its Facebook page that the theater will be permanently closing beginning August 1. The theater will be showing the following...
Local mob podcast among Apple’s top shows
Crooked City: Youngstown Ohio, a podcast focusing on organized crime in Youngstown, is currently in the top 10 of the Apple platform.
Average Valley gas prices drop 23 cents in Ohio
The price for a gallon of gas in Ohio has dropped 23 cents over the past week according to Triple A which says the Ohio average price is $3.93. That’s 28 cents lower than the current national average of $4.21. That drop is also reflected here in the Valley,...
Family Dollar hit with $1.2 million in OSHA fines for violations at 2 Ohio stores
Federal regulators have fined Family Dollar more than $1.2 million in penalties related to safety violations at two Ohio stores. Both Ohio stores had blocked exits, unstable stacks, cluttered working areas and inaccessible electrical equipment and fire extinguishers. Federal regulators have fined Family Dollar more than $1.2 million in penalties...
Officer Brian Shaw ride could top 1,000 bikes in one of the largest charity motorcycle rides in Western Pennsylvania
The Officer Brian Shaw ride is expected to top 1,000 riders for ShawRide V on Aug. 13. Its organizers and other participants say it has become one of the largest charity motorcycle rides in Western Pennsylvania. The ride benefits a scholarship fund dedicated to Shaw’s memory that pays for two...
New Jeep monster truck unveiled in Boardman
Thursday in Boardman dozens of people showed up for their Jeeps and Java event at Kufleitner Chrysler Dodge Jeep & RAM Trucks, some making the trips from hours away.
Listen: "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH" Episode 3, Jim Traficant for Sheriff
Episode 3 of "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH," the new weekly podcast from Marc Smerling ("The Kink," "Crimetown") and Sony Music, is now available for streaming below or download wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe to "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH" on Apple podcasts here. In this week's installment, "After Youngstown's steel...
2 arrested after allegedly 'skip scanning' nearly $500 in merchandise from Boardman Walmart
Two Youngstown women were arrested after allegedly "skip scanning" nearly $500 in merchandise at the Boardman Walmart. Boardman Police were dispatched to the Walmart shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday night, where they say 29-year-old Ationna Crues and 28-year-old Tajah Strickland were stopped by a store employee. The employee told police...
Upper St. Clair restaurant sports new name
An Upper St. Clair restaurant steeped in tradition has a new name. The former DeLallo's at 91 Fort Couch Road is now known as Bella's on Fort Couch. Tony Ruozzi and John Mayerchak purchased the restaurant from Dave DeLallo almost four years ago. The DeLallo name was prevalent for many years, but the new owners only had the DeLallo naming rights until Oct. 10.
Police catch couple accused of stealing $888 worth of goods from Boardman GFS
Two people from Mercer County were arrested in Boardman after being accused of driving away with $888 worth of groceries from the GFS without paying. The manager of the Gordon Food Services store on South Avenue told police that the man filled a shopping cart with items, including a beef ribeye slab priced at $200.
Three great burger places in Ohio
When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose to have a burger or a pizza. And while there are plenty of amazing pizza places in Ohio, today we are going to focus on burger places. I have put together a list of three great burger places that you definitely need to visit if you want to enjoy a nice burger.
