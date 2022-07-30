Skies clear Saturday with nice weekend ahead

WHAT'S NEW: Skies clear Saturday morning with a great weekend ahead.

WHAT'S NEXT: Heating up next week with mostly dry weather. Slight chance for a shower or storm late Monday into Tuesday but overall it looks like most will stay dry. Most of Long Island is now categorized as abnormally dry by the U.S. Drought Monitor.

News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Sam Augeri says the weekend looks clear with a possible storm into Tuesday.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers early. Lows near 71 with southwest to north winds 5 to 10 mph. Sunrise: 5:47.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm but less humid. Highs near 87. Northwest to southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Sunset: 8:10.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and mild with lows near 69. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and nice with highs near 84. Lows near 70.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Slight chance for a late day shower. Highs near 83. Lows near 71.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Slight chance for a shower by the evening. Warmer with highs near 88. Lows near 72.