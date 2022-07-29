Thermoresponsive C22 phage stiffness modulates the phage infectivity

www.nature.com
Related
Run! White blood cells cued by a motor brain under stress
You have full access to this article via your institution. A recent study by Poller et al. published in Nature explores brain control of leukocyte distribution following acute stress and implicates motor circuits in promoting neutrophilia. Startled with an unexpected danger, animals often freeze and then run away or fight...
Penicixanthene E, a new xanthene isolated from a mangrove-derived fungus Penicillium sp.
One new xanthene derivative, named penicixanthene E (1), together with one known compound 2, was isolated from the EtOAc extract of the endophytic fungus Penicillium sp. GXIMD 03101, which was identified from the mangrove Acanthus ilicifolius L. collected in the South China Sea. The structure of 1 was elucidated by 1D and 2D NMR spectral interpretation and HREISMS data. The absolute configurations of C-9 and C-11 in 1 were proposed based on electronic circular dichroism (ECD), but the configuration at C-3 in 1 was unassigned. Compound 1 represents a xanthene derivative that was first reported, in which carbon-carbon double bond has been reduced. The cytotoxic activities of all compounds were evaluated, the result showed that compound 1 has weak activity against pancreatic cancer SW1990.
Fossoriality in desert-adapted tenebrionid (Coleoptera) larvae
In many extreme arid ecosystems, insects constitute major faunal components and are key contributorsÂ in nutrient cycling. Previous research on xerophily in insects has focused on adult forms. This study investigates skeletomuscular and behavioural adaptations of the Kalahari sandworm beetle larvae (Gonopus tibialis Fabricius) for dwelling in the sand. Microcomputed tomography enabled cuticle thickness distribution analysis, revealing structural reinforcements of the mandibular edge, the middle part of the head, and the ventral side of the front legs. Laboratory observations and the analysis of muscular system allowed for the definition and functional description of the elements of the digging apparatus of the sandworm larvae. Obtained results point to the crucial role of the head and mandibles in the digging process. These observations are important for understanding desert ecology and pose a challenge to develop newer excavation techniques.
Chromosome-level assembly of Gymnocypris eckloni genome
Gymnocypris eckloni is widely distributed in isolated lakes and the upper reaches of the Yellow River and play significant roles in the trophic web of freshwater communities. In this study, we generated a chromosome-level genome of G. eckloni using PacBio, Illumina and Hi-C sequencing data. The genome consists of 23 pseudo-chromosomes that contain 918.68"‰Mb of sequence, with a scaffold N50 length of 43.54"‰Mb. In total, 23,157 genes were annotated, representing 94.80% of the total predicted protein-coding genes. The phylogenetic analysis showed that G. eckloni was most closely related to C. carpio with an estimated divergence time of ~34.8 million years ago. For G. eckloni, we identified a high-quality genome at the chromosome level. This genome will serve as a valuable genomic resource for future research on the evolution and ecology of the schizothoracine fish in the Qinghai-Tibetan Plateau.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Machine learning reveals climate forcing from aerosols is dominated by increased cloud cover
Aerosol"“cloud interactions have a potentially large impact on climate but are poorly quantified and thus contribute a substantial and long-standing uncertainty in climate projections. The impacts derived from climate models are poorly constrained by observations because retrieving robust large-scale signals of aerosol"“cloud interactions is frequently hampered by the considerable noise associated with meteorological co-variability. The 2014 Holuhraun effusive eruption in Iceland resulted in a massive aerosol plume in an otherwise near-pristine environment and thus provided an ideal natural experiment to quantify cloud responses to aerosol perturbations. Here we disentangle significant signals from the noise of meteorological co-variability using a satellite-based machine-learning approach. Our analysis shows that aerosols from the eruption increased cloud cover by approximately 10%, and this appears to be the leading cause of climate forcing, rather than cloud brightening as previously thought. We find that volcanic aerosols do brighten clouds by reducing droplet size, but this has a notably smaller radiative impact than changes in cloud fraction. These results add substantial observational constraints on the cooling impact of aerosols. Such constraints are critical for improving climate models, which still inadequately represent the complex macro-physical and microphysical impacts of aerosol"“cloud interactions.
Mysterious Metallic Orb Falls on Mexico, May Contain ‘Valuable Information,’ Meteorologist Says
A prominent meteorologist says that a bizarre metal “orb” emblazoned with a secret code and perhaps containing “valuable information inside” fell from the sky onto a tree in Veracruz, Mexico just before midnight Sunday night, creating a firestorm of intrigue on social media and in local media. The meteorologist, Isidro Cano Luna, called on the Mexican Navy to study the orb.
Levels of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies among fully vaccinated individuals with Delta or Omicron variant breakthrough infections
SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern have continuously evolved and may erode vaccine induced immunity. In this observational cohort study, we determine the risk of breakthrough infection in a fully vaccinated cohort. SARS-CoV-2 anti-spike IgG levels were measured before first SARS-CoV-2 vaccination and at day 21"“28, 90 and 180, as well as after booster vaccination. Breakthrough infections were captured through the Danish National Microbiology database. incidence rate ratio (IRR) for breakthrough infection at time-updated anti-spike IgG levels was determined using Poisson regression. Among 6076 participants, 127 and 364 breakthrough infections due to Delta and Omicron variants were observed. IRR was 0.29 (95% CI 0.15"“0.56) for breakthrough infection with the Delta variant, comparing the highest and lowest quintiles of anti-spike IgG. For Omicron, no significant differences in IRR were observed. These results suggest that quantitative level of anti-spike IgG have limited impact on the risk of breakthrough infection with Omicron.
Noaoxazole, a new heat shock metabolite produced by thermotolerant Streptomyces sp. HR41
The thermotolerant strain Streptomyces sp. HR41 was found to produce compound 1 only in a 45"‰Â°C culture, and not at the standard temperature. We previously designated this type of compound as a "heat shock metabolite" (HSM). NMR and MS analytical techniques were used to determine that the chemical structure of 1 comprised a methylated-oxazole ring and a linear chain moiety modified with a terminal amide group. Thus, 1 was shown to be a new curromycin analog, which we have designated noaoxazole (1). Compound 1 weakly activated Notch signal reporter activity without exhibiting cytotoxicity against assay cells at the same concentration.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Geometric morphometrics versus DNA barcoding for the identification of malaria vectors Anopheles dirus and An. baimaii in the Thai-Cambodia border
Anopheles (Cellia) dirus Peyton & Harrison and Anopheles baimaii Sallum & Peyton are sibling species within the Dirus complex belonging to the Leucosphyrus group, and have been incriminated as primary vectors of malaria in Thailand. In the present study, DNA barcoding and geometric morphometrics were used to distinguish between An. dirus and An. baimaii in the international border areas, Trat Province, eastern Thailand. Our results revealed that DNA barcoding based on the cytochrome c oxidase subunit I gene could not be used to distinguish An. dirus from An. baimaii. The overlapping values between intra- and interspecific genetic divergence indicated no barcoding gap present for An. dirus and An. baimaii (ranging from 0 to 0.99%). However, the results of the geometric morphometric analysis based on the wing shape clearly distinguished An. dirus and An. baimaii, with 92.42% of specimens assigned to the correct species. We concluded that geometric morphometrics is an effective tool for the correct species identification of these two malaria vectors. Our findings could be used to make entomological surveillance information more accurate, leading to further effective mosquito control planning in Thailand and other countries in Southeast Asia.
Experimental research and analysis on the resistance characteristics of simulated ore bin in water
In order to research the variation law of the longitudinal resistance coefficient of the ore bin in the marine mining system under different length"“diameter ratio, external shape, additional weight and Reynolds number, a set of experimental system for testing the resistance coefficient was designed and built independently. By analyzing the experimental results, it can be seen that under the same conditions, the resistance coefficient decreases gradually with the increase of Reynolds number and finally fluctuates around a certain value. Increasing the excitation displacement will reduce the overall resistance coefficient of the ore bin. The smaller the length-diameter ratio is, the larger the corresponding force value when the vibration acceleration of the ore bin is 0, and the larger the overall resistance coefficient is. The resistance coefficient of the cylindrical section is greater than that of the rectangular shape. In order to reduce the longitudinal vibration and the transverse towing offset, the shape of the ore bin should be cylindrical in actual design and production. At low Reynolds number, the increase of added weight will increase the resistance coefficient, while at high Reynolds number, the change of added weight will not cause the change of resistance coefficient.
Author Correction: Traps and transport resistance are the next frontiers for stable non-fullerene acceptor solar cells
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-31326-z, published online 01 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 2, in which three data sets (represented by circles, squares and triangles, respectively) were shifted along the x-axis by one data point, leading to an incorrect representation of the "Exp. suns-Voc" data (the symbols) in Fig. 2a and 2b. The correct version of Fig. 2 is:
Incoherent broadband mid-infrared detection with lanthanide nanotransducers
Spectral conversion of mid-infrared (MIR) radiation to visible (VIS) and near-infrared (NIR) wavelengths is a fundamental technology for spectroscopy and imaging; however, current MIR-to-VIS/NIR conversion technology is limited to nonlinear optics with bulky crystals or resonant nanocavities. Here we report lanthanide-based MIR-to-NIR nanotransducers that enable broadband MIR sensing at room temperature by harnessing ratiometric luminescence changes. The ratiometric luminescence of lanthanide nanotransducers in the NIR region can be incoherently modulated by MIR radiation in the 4.5"“10.8"‰Âµm wavelength range. Ratiometric modulation of luminescence enables a detection limit of ~0.3"‰nW"‰Ã—"‰Âµmâˆ’2 with an internal quantum efficiency on the order of 3"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’3. The ratiometric sensor based on lanthanide nanotransducers does not require cryogenic cooling, polarization control, phase matching or nanoantenna design for light confinement. We also developed a camera with lanthanide nanotransducers, which enable room-temperature MIR imaging. We anticipate that these lanthanide nanotransducers can be extended to MIR light manipulation at the microscale for chip-integrated device applications.
Restrictive fluid therapy and high-dose vitamin C in sepsis
Two recent randomized trials provide evidence to guide the management of sepsis. The CLASSIC trial reports that restrictive fluid therapy has no mortality benefit compared to a standard regimen in patients with septic shock, whereas the LOVIT trial reports that high-dose intravenous vitamin C might be harmful in patients with severe sepsis.
Retraction Note: One-step assembly of 2H-1T MoS:Cu/reduced graphene oxide nanosheets for highly efficient hydrogen evolution
Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep45608, published online 13 April 2017. After publication of this paper concerns were raised about unusually high level of similarity in the background noise for two different samples in FigureÂ 3B, as well as for two sets of samples in FigureÂ 3A. The Author was able to provide data for this figure, but these did not resolve the Editors' concerns. The Author is also not able to provide the original data for the other figures. Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the results reported in this study.
Isolation and identification of antioxidative peptides from crocodile meat hydrolysates using silica gel chromatography
Crocodiles are cultured in large numbers in Asia and other places in order to protect wild resources and meet the needs of human life. In this study, crocodile (Crocodylus siamensis) meat proteins were extracted and hydrolyzed into peptides, their antioxidant peptides were isolated and purified by silica gel chromatography and identified by LC/MS. Crocodile meat proteins were optimally extracted with water and hydrolyzed by papain based on the degree of hydrolysis and antioxidant activity. The hydrolysates were fractionated by ultrafiltration into 3Â kDa, 3"“30Â kDa, and â‰¥"‰30Â kDa fractions. The 3Â kDa fraction showed most antioxidant activity of the hydrolysates. Its active peptides were separated by silica gel column chromatography and purified by silica gel TLC, based on TLC bio-autographic assays of the activity. Four highly active peptides were identified by LC/MS as SSLTIQFVEGQFVDSYDPTIENTFTK, VPPHIY, VAPEEHPVLLTEAPLNPK, and RNGLPGPIGPAG. The identified peptides were synthesized and showed 50% free radical scavenging activities at 1.0Â mg/mL, equal or higher to ascorbic acid at 0.5Â mg/mL, in both DPPH and ABTS assays. The results indicated that the 3Â kDa hydrolyzed peptides of crocodile meat had high antioxidant activity and the active peptides can be effectively separated and purified by silica gel column chromatography and TLC.
Retraction Note: Selective Priming of Tumor Blood Vessels by Radiation Therapy Enhances Nanodrug Delivery
Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-019-50538-w, published online 01 November 2019. The Authors have retracted this Article. Subsequent to the publication of a Correction [1], a number of errors were found in the archived data underlying FigureÂ 2, including the duplication and mislabelling of images. The Authors therefore no longer have confidence in the reliability of the data presented.
Pathway elucidation of bioactive rhamnosylated ginsenosides in Panax ginseng and their de novo high-level production by engineered Saccharomyces cerevisiae
Rg2 and Re are both rhamnose-containing ginsenosides isolated exclusively from Panax plants, which exhibit broad spectrum of pharmacological activities. However, limitations of current plant-relied manufacturing methods have largely hampered their medical applications. Here, we report elucidation of the complete biosynthetic pathway of these two ginsenosides by the identification of a rhamnosyltransferase PgURT94 from Panax ginseng. We then achieve de novo bio-production of Rg2 and Re from glucose by reconstituting their biosynthetic pathways in yeast. Through stepwise strain engineering and fed-batch fermentation, the maximum yield of Rg2 and Re reach 1.3 and 3.6"‰g/L, respectively. Our work completes the identification of the last missing enzyme for Rg2 and Re biosynthesis and achieves their high-level production by engineered yeasts. Once scaled, this microbial biosynthesis platform will enable a robust and stable supply of Rg2 and Re and facilitate their food and medical applications.
Key role of Rho GTPases in motor disorders associated with neurodevelopmental pathologies
Growing evidence suggests that Rho GTPases and molecules involved in their signaling pathways play a major role in the development of the central nervous system (CNS). Whole exome sequencing (WES) and de novo examination of mutations, including SNP (Single Nucleotide Polymorphism) in genes coding for the molecules of their signaling cascade, has allowed the recent discovery of dominant autosomic mutations and duplication or deletion of candidates in the field of neurodevelopmental diseases (NDD). Epidemiological studies show that the co-occurrence of several of these neurological pathologies may indeed be the rule. The regulators of Rho GTPases have often been considered for cognitive diseases such as intellectual disability (ID) and autism. But, in a remarkable way, mild to severe motor symptoms are now reported in autism and other cognitive NDD. Although a more abundant litterature reports the involvement of Rho GTPases and signaling partners in cognitive development, molecular investigations on their roles in central nervous system (CNS) development or degenerative CNS pathologies also reveal their role in embryonic and perinatal motor wiring through axon guidance and later in synaptic plasticity. Thus, Rho family small GTPases have been revealed to play a key role in brain functions including learning and memory but their precise role in motor development and associated symptoms in NDD has been poorly scoped so far, despite increasing clinical data highlighting the links between cognition and motor development. Indeed, early impairements in fine or gross motor performance is often an associated feature of NDDs, which then impact social communication, cognition, emotion, and behavior. We review here recent insights derived from clinical developmental neurobiology in the field of Rho GTPases and NDD (autism spectrum related disorder (ASD), ID, schizophrenia, hypotonia, spastic paraplegia, bipolar disorder and dyslexia), with a specific focus on genetic alterations affecting Rho GTPases that are involved in motor circuit development.
Highly efficient and selective extraction of gold by reduced graphene oxide
Materials capable of extracting gold from complex sources, especially electronic waste (e-waste), are needed for gold resource sustainability and effective e-waste recycling. However, it remains challenging to achieve high extraction capacity and precise selectivity if only a trace amount of gold is present along with other metallic elementsÂ . Here we report an approach based on reduced graphene oxide (rGO) which provides an ultrahigh capacity and selective extraction of gold ions present in ppm concentrations (>1000 mg of gold per gram of rGO at 1 ppm). The excellent gold extraction performance is accounted to the graphene areas and oxidized regions of rGO. The graphene areas spontaneously reduce gold ions to metallic gold, and the oxidized regions allow good dispersibility of the rGO material so that efficient adsorption and reduction of gold ions at the graphene areas can be realized.Â By controlling the protonation of the oxidized regions of rGO, gold can be extracted exclusively, withoutÂ contamination by theÂ otherÂ 14 co-existingÂ elements typically present in e-waste. These findingsÂ are further exploited to demonstrateÂ recycling gold fromÂ real-world e-waste with good scalability and economic viability, as exemplified by using rGO membranes in a continuousÂ flow-through process.
Tracking ingestion
Animals learn through experience what foods and fluids are worth ingesting to meet their internal needs, such as rehydration. During gustation, food and water elicit activity in dopamine (DA) neurons in the ventral tegmental area (VTA), conferring value on associated cues. However, it is not clear how such neurons represent internal nutrients and fluids - which are key drivers of ingestion-related behaviour - and how such representations are used to learn about what to ingest. Now, Grove et al. find that different midbrain DA neuron subsystems in mice track food and fluid ingestion at different stages of this process, and that this tracking information enables animals to learn about the results of ingestion.
