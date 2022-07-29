A novel treatment and derivatization for quantification of residual aromatic diisocyanates in polyamide resins

www.nature.com
Highly efficient and selective extraction of gold by reduced graphene oxide
Materials capable of extracting gold from complex sources, especially electronic waste (e-waste), are needed for gold resource sustainability and effective e-waste recycling. However, it remains challenging to achieve high extraction capacity and precise selectivity if only a trace amount of gold is present along with other metallic elementsÂ . Here we report an approach based on reduced graphene oxide (rGO) which provides an ultrahigh capacity and selective extraction of gold ions present in ppm concentrations (>1000 mg of gold per gram of rGO at 1 ppm). The excellent gold extraction performance is accounted to the graphene areas and oxidized regions of rGO. The graphene areas spontaneously reduce gold ions to metallic gold, and the oxidized regions allow good dispersibility of the rGO material so that efficient adsorption and reduction of gold ions at the graphene areas can be realized.Â By controlling the protonation of the oxidized regions of rGO, gold can be extracted exclusively, withoutÂ contamination by theÂ otherÂ 14 co-existingÂ elements typically present in e-waste. These findingsÂ are further exploited to demonstrateÂ recycling gold fromÂ real-world e-waste with good scalability and economic viability, as exemplified by using rGO membranes in a continuousÂ flow-through process.
Levels of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies among fully vaccinated individuals with Delta or Omicron variant breakthrough infections
SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern have continuously evolved and may erode vaccine induced immunity. In this observational cohort study, we determine the risk of breakthrough infection in a fully vaccinated cohort. SARS-CoV-2 anti-spike IgG levels were measured before first SARS-CoV-2 vaccination and at day 21"“28, 90 and 180, as well as after booster vaccination. Breakthrough infections were captured through the Danish National Microbiology database. incidence rate ratio (IRR) for breakthrough infection at time-updated anti-spike IgG levels was determined using Poisson regression. Among 6076 participants, 127 and 364 breakthrough infections due to Delta and Omicron variants were observed. IRR was 0.29 (95% CI 0.15"“0.56) for breakthrough infection with the Delta variant, comparing the highest and lowest quintiles of anti-spike IgG. For Omicron, no significant differences in IRR were observed. These results suggest that quantitative level of anti-spike IgG have limited impact on the risk of breakthrough infection with Omicron.
Intrinsic magnetism in superconducting infinite-layer nickelates
The discovery of superconductivity in Nd0.8Sr0.2NiO2 (ref. 1) introduced a new family of layered nickelate superconductors that has now been extended to include a range of strontium doping2,3, praseodymium or lanthanum in place of neodymium4,5,6,7, and the five-layer compound Nd6Ni5O12 (ref. 8). A number of studies have indicated that electron correlations are strong in these materials9,10,11,12,13,14,15, a feature that often leads to the emergence of magnetism. Here we report muon spin rotation/relaxation studies of a series of superconducting infinite-layer nickelates. Regardless of the rare earth ion or doping, we observe an intrinsic magnetic ground state arising from local moments on the nickel sublattice. The coexistence of magnetism-which is likely to be antiferromagnetic and short-range ordered-with superconductivity is reminiscent of some iron pnictides16 and heavy fermion compounds17, and qualitatively distinct from the doped cuprates18.
Isolation and identification of antioxidative peptides from crocodile meat hydrolysates using silica gel chromatography
Crocodiles are cultured in large numbers in Asia and other places in order to protect wild resources and meet the needs of human life. In this study, crocodile (Crocodylus siamensis) meat proteins were extracted and hydrolyzed into peptides, their antioxidant peptides were isolated and purified by silica gel chromatography and identified by LC/MS. Crocodile meat proteins were optimally extracted with water and hydrolyzed by papain based on the degree of hydrolysis and antioxidant activity. The hydrolysates were fractionated by ultrafiltration into 3Â kDa, 3"“30Â kDa, and â‰¥"‰30Â kDa fractions. The 3Â kDa fraction showed most antioxidant activity of the hydrolysates. Its active peptides were separated by silica gel column chromatography and purified by silica gel TLC, based on TLC bio-autographic assays of the activity. Four highly active peptides were identified by LC/MS as SSLTIQFVEGQFVDSYDPTIENTFTK, VPPHIY, VAPEEHPVLLTEAPLNPK, and RNGLPGPIGPAG. The identified peptides were synthesized and showed 50% free radical scavenging activities at 1.0Â mg/mL, equal or higher to ascorbic acid at 0.5Â mg/mL, in both DPPH and ABTS assays. The results indicated that the 3Â kDa hydrolyzed peptides of crocodile meat had high antioxidant activity and the active peptides can be effectively separated and purified by silica gel column chromatography and TLC.
Retraction Note: One-step assembly of 2H-1T MoS:Cu/reduced graphene oxide nanosheets for highly efficient hydrogen evolution
Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep45608, published online 13 April 2017. After publication of this paper concerns were raised about unusually high level of similarity in the background noise for two different samples in FigureÂ 3B, as well as for two sets of samples in FigureÂ 3A. The Author was able to provide data for this figure, but these did not resolve the Editors' concerns. The Author is also not able to provide the original data for the other figures. Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the results reported in this study.
Coherent helicity-dependent spin-phonon oscillations in the ferromagnetic van der Waals crystal CrI
The discovery of two-dimensional systems hosting intrinsic magnetic order represents a seminal addition to the rich landscape of van der Waals materials. CrI3 is an archetypal example, where the interdependence of structure and magnetism, along with strong light-matter interactions, provides a new platform to explore the optical control of magnetic and vibrational degrees of freedom at the nanoscale. However, the nature of magneto-structural coupling on its intrinsic ultrafast timescale remains a crucial open question. Here, we probe magnetic and vibrational dynamics in bulk CrI3 using ultrafast optical spectroscopy, revealing spin-flip scattering-driven demagnetization and strong transient exchange-mediated interactions between lattice vibrations and spin oscillations. The latter yields a coherent spin-coupled phonon mode that is highly sensitive to the driving pulse's helicity in the magnetically ordered phase. Our results elucidate the nature of ultrafast spin-lattice coupling in CrI3 and highlight its potential for applications requiring high-speed control of magnetism at the nanoscale.
Author Correction: Traps and transport resistance are the next frontiers for stable non-fullerene acceptor solar cells
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-31326-z, published online 01 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 2, in which three data sets (represented by circles, squares and triangles, respectively) were shifted along the x-axis by one data point, leading to an incorrect representation of the "Exp. suns-Voc" data (the symbols) in Fig. 2a and 2b. The correct version of Fig. 2 is:
Chromosome-level assembly of Gymnocypris eckloni genome
Gymnocypris eckloni is widely distributed in isolated lakes and the upper reaches of the Yellow River and play significant roles in the trophic web of freshwater communities. In this study, we generated a chromosome-level genome of G. eckloni using PacBio, Illumina and Hi-C sequencing data. The genome consists of 23 pseudo-chromosomes that contain 918.68"‰Mb of sequence, with a scaffold N50 length of 43.54"‰Mb. In total, 23,157 genes were annotated, representing 94.80% of the total predicted protein-coding genes. The phylogenetic analysis showed that G. eckloni was most closely related to C. carpio with an estimated divergence time of ~34.8 million years ago. For G. eckloni, we identified a high-quality genome at the chromosome level. This genome will serve as a valuable genomic resource for future research on the evolution and ecology of the schizothoracine fish in the Qinghai-Tibetan Plateau.
Deposition chamber technology as building blocks for a standardized brain-on-chip framework
Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 86 (2022) Cite this article. The in vitro modeling of human brain connectomes is key to exploring the structure-function relationship of the central nervous system. Elucidating this intricate relationship will allow better studying of the pathological mechanisms of neurodegeneration and hence result in improved drug screenings for complex neurological disorders, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson diseases. However, currently used in vitro modeling technologies lack the potential to mimic physiologically relevant neural structures. Herein, we present an innovative microfluidic design that overcomes one of the current limitations of in vitro brain models: their inability to recapitulate the heterogeneity of brain regions in terms of cellular density and number. This device allows the controlled and uniform deposition of any cellular population within unique plating chambers of variable size and shape. Through the fine tuning of the hydrodynamic resistance and cell deposition rate, the number of neurons seeded in each plating chamber can be tailored from a thousand up to a million. By applying our design to so-called neurofluidic devices, we offer novel neuro-engineered microfluidic platforms that can be strategically used as organ-on-a-chip platforms for neuroscience research. These advances provide essential enhancements to in vitro platforms in the quest to provide structural architectures that support models for investigating human neurodegenerative diseases.
Modifying the yeast very long chain fatty acid biosynthetic machinery by the expression of plant 3-ketoacyl CoA synthase isozymes
Eukaryotes express a multi-component fatty acid elongase to produce very long chain fatty acids (VLCFAs), which are building blocks of diverse lipids. Elongation is achieved by cyclical iteration of four reactions, the first of which generates a new carbon"“carbon bond, elongating the acyl-chain. This reaction is catalyzed by either ELONGATION DEFECTIVE LIKE (ELO) or 3-ketoacyl-CoA synthase (KCS) enzymes. Whereas plants express both ELO and KCS enzymes, other eukaryotes express only ELOs. We explored the Zea mays KCS enzymatic redundancies by expressing each of the 26 isozymes in yeast strains that lacked endogenous ELO isozymes. Expression of the 26 maize KCS isozymes in wild-type, scelo2 or scelo3 single mutants did not affect VLCFA profiles. However, a complementation screen of each of the 26 KCS isozymes revealed five that were capable of complementing the synthetically lethal scelo2; scelo3 double mutant. These rescued strains express novel VLCFA profiles reflecting the different catalytic capabilities of the KCS isozymes. These novel strains offer a platform to explore the relationship between VLCFA profiles and cellular physiology.
Pan-Src kinase inhibitor treatment attenuates diabetic kidney injury via inhibition of Fyn kinase-mediated endoplasmic reticulum stress
Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. Src family kinases (SFKs) have been implicated in the pathogenesis of kidney fibrosis. However, the specific mechanism by which SFKs contribute to the progression of diabetic kidney disease (DKD) remains unclear. Our preliminary transcriptome analysis suggested that SFK expression was increased in diabetic kidneys and that the expression of Fyn (a member of the SFKs), along with genes related to unfolded protein responses from the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress signaling pathway, was upregulated in the tubules of human diabetic kidneys. Thus, we examined whether SFK-induced ER stress is associated with DKD progression. Mouse proximal tubular (mProx24) cells were transfected with Fyn or Lyn siRNA and exposed to high glucose and palmitate (HG-Pal). Streptozotocin-induced diabetic rats were treated with KF-1607, a novel pan-Src kinase inhibitor (SKI) with low toxicity. The effect of KF-1607 was compared to that of losartan, a standard treatment for patients with DKD. Among the SFK family members, the Fyn and Lyn kinases were upregulated under diabetic stress. HG-Pal induced p70S6 kinase and JNK/CHOP signaling and promoted tubular injury. Fyn knockdown but not Lyn knockdown inhibited this detrimental signaling pathway. In addition, diabetic rats treated with KF-1607 showed improved kidney function and decreased ER stress, inflammation, and fibrosis compared with those treated with losartan. Collectively, these findings indicate that Fyn kinase is a specific member of the SFKs implicated in ER stress activation leading to proximal tubular injury in the diabetic milieu and that pan-SKI treatment attenuates kidney injury in diabetic rats. These data highlight Fyn kinase as a viable target for the development of therapeutic agents for DKD.
Retraction Note: Selective Priming of Tumor Blood Vessels by Radiation Therapy Enhances Nanodrug Delivery
Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-019-50538-w, published online 01 November 2019. The Authors have retracted this Article. Subsequent to the publication of a Correction [1], a number of errors were found in the archived data underlying FigureÂ 2, including the duplication and mislabelling of images. The Authors therefore no longer have confidence in the reliability of the data presented.
Pathway elucidation of bioactive rhamnosylated ginsenosides in Panax ginseng and their de novo high-level production by engineered Saccharomyces cerevisiae
Rg2 and Re are both rhamnose-containing ginsenosides isolated exclusively from Panax plants, which exhibit broad spectrum of pharmacological activities. However, limitations of current plant-relied manufacturing methods have largely hampered their medical applications. Here, we report elucidation of the complete biosynthetic pathway of these two ginsenosides by the identification of a rhamnosyltransferase PgURT94 from Panax ginseng. We then achieve de novo bio-production of Rg2 and Re from glucose by reconstituting their biosynthetic pathways in yeast. Through stepwise strain engineering and fed-batch fermentation, the maximum yield of Rg2 and Re reach 1.3 and 3.6"‰g/L, respectively. Our work completes the identification of the last missing enzyme for Rg2 and Re biosynthesis and achieves their high-level production by engineered yeasts. Once scaled, this microbial biosynthesis platform will enable a robust and stable supply of Rg2 and Re and facilitate their food and medical applications.
Author Correction: Nanoscale regulation of Ca dependent phase transitions and real-time dynamics of SAP97/hDLG
In this article the author name Corey Butler was incorrectly written as Cory Butler. The original article has been corrected. Centre for Neuroscience, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, Karnataka, 560012, India. Premchand Rajeev,Â Nivedita Singh,Â Narendrakumar Ramanan,Â Mini JoseÂ &Â Deepak Nair. Ecole Nationale SupÃ©rieure...
Author Correction: Gridded maps of wetlands dynamics over mid-low latitudes for 1980"“2020 based on TOPMODEL
Correction to: Scientific Data https://doi.org/10.1038/s41597-022-01460-w, published online 18 June 2022. The citations for the ERA data in this paper were incorrect in the original version at references 30 and 31. The original references were:. 30. Dee, D. P. et al. The ERA-Interim reanalysis: configuration and performance of the data assimilation...
Exploring synthetic lethal network for the precision treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma
The emerging targeted therapies have revolutionized the treatment of advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) over the past 15 years. Nevertheless, lack of personalized treatment limits the development of effective clinical guidelines and improvement of patient prognosis. In this study, large-scale genomic profiles from ccRCC cohorts were explored for integrative analysis. A credible method was developed to identify synthetic lethality (SL) pairs and a list of 72 candidate pairs was determined, which might be utilized to selectively eliminate tumors with genetic aberrations using SL partners of specific mutations. Further analysis identified BRD4 and PRKDC as novel medical targets for patients with BAP1 mutations. After mapping these target genes to the comprehensive drug datasets, two agents (BI-2536 and PI-103) were found to have considerable therapeutic potentials in the BAP1 mutant tumors. Overall, our findings provided insight into the overview of ccRCC mutation patterns and offered novel opportunities for improving individualized cancer treatment.
Modeling geographical invasions of Solenopsis invicta influenced by land-use patterns
Research into geographical invasions of red imported fire ants (RIFAs) by anthropogenic disturbances has received much attention. However, little is known about how land-use change and the characteristics of roads with different land-use types are associated with the risk of RIFA successful invasion or remaining at the highest level of invasion (RIFA SIRH). Furthermore, it was often assumed in prior studies that the risk of RIFA SIRH had a linear association with the independent variables. However, a linear relationship may not reflect the actual circumstances. In this study, we applied linear and nonlinear approaches to assess how land-use types, distance from the nearest road, different land-use types, and spatial factors affect the risk of RIFA SIRH. The results showed that agricultural land, land for transportation usage, and areas that had undergone land-use change from 2014 to 2017 had greater odds of RIFA invasion than natural land cover. We also identified land for transportation usage and the area of land-use change from 2014 to 2017, had more than 60% of RIFA SIRH within 350Â m and 150Â m from the nearest road. This study provided important insights into RIFA invasions in an isolated island and the areas of control strategies implemented.
Changes in physical activity and adiposity with all-cause, cardiovascular disease, and cancer mortality
International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. The relationship between joint changes in physical activity and adiposity with mortality is not well understood. We examined the association of changes in these two established risk factors with all-cause (ACM), cardiovascular disease (CVD), and cancer mortality. Methods. We used longitudinal data from...
Evaluation of entropy driven jet symmetry transitions
Here we determine whether entropy drives planar turbulent jets into round turbulent jets. Determining when a jet flow transitions from one symmetry to the next is an important but incompletely resolved problem. The constructal view argues that the transition between symmetries of jet flows is governed by the minimization or maximization of entropy. Here we explore whether entropy increases with the transition of a planar turbulent jet into a round turbulent jet and whether entropy maximization (or minimization) predicts the same location of symmetry transition as velocity matching. We find that entropy considerations presented do not predict this transition.
Reply to 'Lactate as a major myokine and exerkine'
You have full access to this article via your institution. We appreciate the commentary on our Review (Chow, L.S. et al. Exerkines in health, resilience and disease. Nat. Rev. Endocrinol. 18, 273"“289 (2022))1 by George Brooks and colleagues regarding lactate as a major myokine and exerkine (Brooks, G. A. et al. Lactate as a major myokine and exerkine. Nat. Rev. Endocrinol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41574-022-00724-0 (2022)2). In our Review1, we mentioned that lactate is a recognized myokine, whose role beyond serving as an energy source to mediate exercise-related effects is increasingly recognized3. Lactate can mediate tissue-to-tissue communication during exercise. The effect of lactate can be autocrine, as exemplified by lactate enhancing the myogenesis of C2C12 cells4. Alternatively, lactate can act in a paracrine or endocrine fashion, as exemplified by stimulation of TGFÎ²2 release from human adipocytes5, or by activation of CD8+ lymphocytes in a mouse model to delay tumour growth across multiple cancer types6.
