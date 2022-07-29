www.southeastexaminer.com
Related
This Week’s Horoscope Forecast August 1st to 7th, 2022
Mercury enters Virgo this week, assisting us in being more astute. Additionally, most of the alignments are made by Venus, Mercury, and Mars, which causes us to concentrate on motivation, communication, love, and money.
Prey director says they hired the movie's composer after playing Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Prey director Dan Trachtenberg says he hired video game composer Sarah Schachner after playing Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Trachtenberg quote-retweeted Schachner, explaining that he was playing Assassin's Creed Valhalla while prepping the movie in Calgary. The director thought the game's music was "insanely beautiful" and immediately wondered who composed it. "You will be listening to her lots in the future," he added.
Comments / 0