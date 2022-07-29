Prey director Dan Trachtenberg says he hired video game composer Sarah Schachner after playing Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Trachtenberg quote-retweeted Schachner, explaining that he was playing Assassin's Creed Valhalla while prepping the movie in Calgary. The director thought the game's music was "insanely beautiful" and immediately wondered who composed it. "You will be listening to her lots in the future," he added.

