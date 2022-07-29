Clear Space: The show must go on

www.capegazette.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Your Guide to Take-Out in Ocean City: Chinese, Subs, and So Much MoreKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Five charming small towns in Maryland that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMaryland State
'Celtic to Classical' Returns to Southern Delaware with Live Concerts in AugustJanine ParisSussex County, DE
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Authors to Deliver Keynotes for 2022 History Book FestivalJanine ParisLewes, DE
Local Subs and Sandwich Shops in Ocean City, MarylandKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Related
Cape Gazette
Farewell to Rehoboth; no e-bikes on trails
Well, it's time to say goodbye to Delaware. Born and raised upstate, Rehoboth was a frequent stop my entire life. My earliest vacation memories are flying a box kite in Dewey and running around with some other kids I met here. I also remember climbing over the destroyed Boardwalk after the ’62 hurricane. And we had family here. My aunt lived on Canal Street behind McQuay’s Market and next door to Roopes Cottages. She ran a bar on First Street in the spot housing the Frogg Pond for so many years.
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 8/2/22
The City of Lewes will host Lewes National Night Out from 5 to 7 p.m. at George H.P. Smith Park on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Celebrations are set to take place at Blockhouse Pond, located within the park, and will feature music from DJ Spig-1, Copy Cat face painting, a bounce house, giveaways, and food.
Cape Gazette
CoWork Reho cuts ribbon on Rehoboth Boardwalk
Rehoboth Beach Main Street Ribbon hosted a ribbon cutting July 1 for CoWork Reho, a new business located in the Henlopen Hotel & Condos building along the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk. Owner Jared Bowers said, "As Sussex County's only co-working space, we hope to fill the need for a quiet and...
Cape Gazette
UD Osher Lifelong Learning sets Lewes open house Aug. 8
UD’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute invites community members to an open house from 10 a.m. to noon, Monday, Aug. 8, at Trinity Faith Christian Center, 15516 New Road, Lewes. Visitors can tour OLLI classrooms, meet volunteers and fellow participants, and pick up a program catalog. In-person registration assistance will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Dispatch
14th Annual Berlin Peach Festival Planned For Saturday
BERLIN — The 14th Annual Berlin Peach Festival will be held Saturday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., on the grounds of the Calvin B. Taylor House Museum, 208 North Main Street. Admission is free. Mayor Zack Tyndall will officially open the festival and Duncan Showell American...
Cape Gazette
Residents appeal Coral Lakes approval
A group of residents has filed two separate appeals of Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission’s recent preliminary approval of the Coral Lakes cluster subdivision on Robinsonville Road. Sussex P&Z voted 3-1-1 June 23 to approve the 304-unit community planned on 152 acres west of Lewes. The vote was...
Cape Gazette
Lewes approves demolition of Franklin Avenue structures
Michael Finkle, owner of Timeless Finds LLC, is the owner of both 126 and 130 Franklin Ave. in Lewes. The former is the site of a home under renovation to be his personal residence, while the latter comprises a caved-in shed and a magenta/purple one-story house. Franklin Avenue features Victorian- and Federal-style homes, as well as a few bungalows – the one-story house at 130 Franklin Ave. is none of these styles. Neither the home nor the shed is considered a contributing structure; they have gained approval to be demolished following the July 14 meeting of the historic preservation architectural review commission.
Cape Gazette
Beach Glass Ring Making Workshop offered Aug. 13
Heidi Lowe Gallery will offer a five-hour jewelry-making workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13. This is the perfect class for any beach lover. Participants will learn how to make a ring and set a piece of beach glass in silver. They will learn techniques such as sawing, filing, soldering and bezel setting. The gallery will provide a selection of beach glass for attendees to choose from, but if they want to bring a few favorite pieces to class, instructors can figure out which one will work best for this project. Participants can wear their own handmade jewelry out the door. Cost is $245.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cape Gazette
Josephine Powell, talented potter
Josephine (Emanuele) Powell, 97, of Milton, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022. She was born Dec. 29, 1924, in Oil City, Pa., daughter of the late Louis Cono and Pauline (Manna) Emanuele. Josephine married Myrl Powell in June 1962 and they lived in Silver Spring, Md., where they raised their son Michael before moving to Chestnut Street in Milton in 2010.
Cape Gazette
Thompson Island dinner to toast Tröegs lager collab Aug. 3
Thompson Island Brewing Company in Rehoboth Beach, part of SoDel Concepts, and Tröegs Independent Brewing in Hershey, Pa., have joined forces to brew Summer Lager. Tröegs owner John Trogner will be the special guest at a four-course beer dinner featuring Summer Lager at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 3, at Thompson Island Brewing. Cost is $60 per person. For tickets, go to thompsonislandbrewing.com.
Cape Gazette
Lewes couple bestows donation to assist future pilots
A Lewes couple has bestowed the largest cash donation to the Delaware State University aviation program in its 36-year history. Bob and Karen Fischer said they had no idea at the time that their $100,000 gift was the largest the program had received. A commercial pilot for more than 40...
WMDT.com
Dover PD Youth Academy underway
DOVER, Del. – The Dover Police Department’s Youth Academy is in full swing. Kids went to visit the Air Mobility Command Museum, which allowed them to try out the impaired/distracted driving simulator. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cape Gazette
Kudos to Pam Bounds for summer crush column
I just finished reading Pam Bounds' Around Town feature “A fond look back on a summer crush.” What a delightful, sweet, nostalgic reminiscence on life growing up in Sussex County! Not only is it well-written, it's a good read, evoking all the emotions and flavors a slice-of-life piece should embody. Anyone growing up during that era can easily relate to many of her emotions and antics that bring not only a chuckle, but a tear to the reader as well. In this time of rages and rants on social media, Pam's column is a welcome respite from the slings and arrows we deal with on a daily basis. Please keep Pam Bounds around to abound!
Cape Gazette
Milton planners to debate YourSpace application
Milton Planning and Zoning Commission will resume discussion at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2, on a special-use permit for a 123,000-square-foot storage facility proposed on Route 16. The matter was tabled after questions were raised about possible conditions to be attached to the permit. Maryland-based Peak Management is seeking to...
Cape Gazette
Rodney Edward Hance, loved the water
Rodney Edward Hance, 87, of Lewes, passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, July 28, 2022. He was born Aug. 16, 1934, in Mutual, Md., the son of the late James and Hazel (Hutchins) Hance. Rodney was born and raised in Calvert County, growing up on the family's sprawling tobacco...
Cape Gazette
NEW S’mores Poke Bars, Cake Pops & more at Lewes Coffee!
Grab the week by the cone with this delicious handheld delight!. Available in Chocolate and Vanilla for a limited time only!. S’mores Poke Bars, Handmade Cinnamon Rolls, Strawberry Danishes, Blueberry Streusel, Choco Chip & Apple Crumb Muffins,. Plus NEW Charcuteries, Kiddocuteries, Brunch Boxes & more!. ￼￼. Enjoy our...
Cape Gazette
OCEANFRONT CONDO WITH SPECTACULAR VIEWS!
Enjoy Panoramic Views of the Ocean, Beach, and Boardwalk from this direct oceanfront 5th floor Studio in with 2 queen beds in Rehoboth Beach at Edgewater House Condominium. This beautiful condo features an updated tile bath, granite countertops, new stainless-steel appliances, new flooring, fresh paint, new furniture, new sliding doors, hurricane shutters, and offers you the ultimate in location, just walking distance to shopping, restaurants, beach, boardwalk, and everything Rehoboth Beach has to offer. The condo is currently not offered for rent but has great rental potential! A similar unit that has closed recently boasted $92,000 in rental income last year. Edgewater House offers a prime location, pool, secure entrance, surveillance cameras, building WIFI, cable TV, Maintenance program on owners HVAC, off street assigned parking, and an elevator. Call for an appointment today!
Cape Gazette
Freeman Arts sets free live music and family fun event Aug. 4
The public is invited to celebrate the Freeman Arts Pavilion’s 15th season with a special night of live music and family-friendly fun beginning at 5:45 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 4, at the outdoor performance venue in Selbyville. Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience will perform a free concert at 7...
rehobothfoodie.com
New Dolle’s on Rt. 1
Longtime Rehoboth candy maven Tom Ibach (co-founder Thomas Pachides' grandson) reports that a new Dolle's Candyland will be opening sometime this fall just north of Lewes on the site formerly occupied by Import Professionals car repair. We'll keep you posted!
Your Guide to Take-Out in Ocean City: Chinese, Subs, and So Much More
If you're grabbing a quick bite to eat on your lunch break or getting food to take to the beach in your cooler, there are plenty of restaurants in Ocean City offering delicious to-go options. Whether you're craving seafood, Chinese, or something in between, here's where you can pick up a tasty to-go meal any day of the week.
Comments / 0