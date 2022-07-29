Clear Space: The show must go on

I just finished reading Pam Bounds' Around Town feature “A fond look back on a summer crush.” What a delightful, sweet, nostalgic reminiscence on life growing up in Sussex County! Not only is it well-written, it's a good read, evoking all the emotions and flavors a slice-of-life piece should embody. Anyone growing up during that era can easily relate to many of her emotions and antics that bring not only a chuckle, but a tear to the reader as well. In this time of rages and rants on social media, Pam's column is a welcome respite from the slings and arrows we deal with on a daily basis. Please keep Pam Bounds around to abound!

SOCIAL MEDIA ・ 10 HOURS AGO