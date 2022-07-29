Russia, Ukraine trade blame in prison shelling that apparently killed dozens of Ukrainian POWs

www.cbsnews.com
Russia hasn't destroyed any of the devastating HIMARS artillery given Ukraine, US says, contradicting Russia's claims
Russia has claimed to have destroyed four US-donated HIMARS in Ukraine, but on Wednesday the Pentagon said "those systems have not been eliminated."
Strike Kills Nearly Every Deputy Commander in Russian Division: Ukraine
A strike by Ukrainian forces left all but one of the deputy commanders from Russia's 106th Airborne Division dead, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A post on the Telegram page of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' communications office said that the deputy commanders were wiped out by HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) fire attacks near Shakhtarsk, a city in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. The one deputy commander who did not die is "in serious condition," the post said.
Vladimir Putin Has Extended The War In Ukraine To 'A Second Front' In Europe: Expert
Some experts believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended the war in Ukraine to its second front by messing up with European gas supplies. The Russian state gas giant Gazprom had announced that it would further slash natural-gas flows to Europe to 20% of Nord Stream 1's capacity from Wednesday — leaving the European Union member states to ration the use of natural gas amid the fears of a worsening global energy crisis.
Putin's Rumored Mistress May Have Sparked Change in Foreign Policy: Book
A new biography detailing the life of Russian President Vladimir Putin suggests that the rumored mistress of the Kremlin leader may have impacted his approach to foreign policy. In Putin, which is set to hit the stands next Tuesday, Phillip Short describes Putin's isolation as a world leader and how...
Brazilian Model Turned Sniper Killed in Ukraine Missile Strike
Thalita do Valle, 39, was killed in a missile strike in the Kharkiv region on June 30. 'She was a hero, and her calling was to save lives,' her brother said.
Russia Has 'Secret Development' to Take Down U.S. HIMARS: Military Expert
"The American system has been hacked. And our secret development will be deployed in all directions," Alexei Leonkov reportedly said on Russian TV.
americanmilitarynews.com
Secret Putin phone call leaked
A secret phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, which took place in February just days before Russia invaded Ukraine, leaked in late June. According to France’s Le Temps news publication, the call took place on February 20, just four days before the Russian invasion...
Ukraine breaks diplomatic relations with North Korea after it recognizes independence of Kremlin-backed separatist regions
Ukraine said on Wednesday that it officially broke diplomatic relations with North Korea. North Korea earlier recognized independence of Moscow-backed separatist regions in eastern Ukraine. Ukraine's foreign ministry said the move by North Korea carries no legal weight.
Russian Official Accidentally Reveals Missiles Being Used in Ukraine
Igor Girkin, a former Russian military leader, appeared to accidentally reveal that Russia is using Tochka-U missiles in Vladimir Putin's war—weeks after the Kremlin denied that the weapons are being deployed by Russian forces. "The Ukrainians destroyed an air defense base near Luhansk," Girkin, who uses the last name...
Belarusian commander in Ukraine says 'matter of time' before he has to fight his own country in Russia's war
A Belarusian commander in the Kastus Kalinouski Regiment told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview Friday that he believes it is just a "matter of time" before he is forced to fight against his own nation in Russia’s deadly war in Ukraine. Ukrainian leaders have warned Belarus against...
A retired US general says Russia's 'weakness' prevents it from advancing to make 'meaningful progress' in Ukraine
Russian forces are struggling on the battlefield, hamstringing any meaningful progress in Ukraine. A retired US general told Insider that Russian artillery is the only advantage Putin's forces have. The retired general said Russia lacks the resources to make significant advancements in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.
CNBC
Ukrainians try to hold back Russians at the Donetsk border; Moscow angry after Putin-Macron call details are revealed
This was CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine on June 6, 2022. See here for the latest updates. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that an air alert was announced over almost the entirety of Ukraine last night, raising civilian anxiety. Meanwhile in Russia, the Parliament has given its initial approval to measures that put Russia's economy on a war footing.
Putin's torture camps revealed: 'Filtration' prisons where Ukrainian children are held and adult civilians beaten by FSB officers are unveiled by Polish security forces
Poland's intelligence services say they have identified camps where thousands of Ukrainian children have been held and adults brutally beaten by invading Russian forces. Special Services minster Stanislaw Zaryn said on Wednesday that over 1.5 million Ukrainians including 'thousands of children' were being held in various locations inside occupied territory where 'Ukrainians are sent en masse' and 'subjected to torture'.
Russian soldiers who refuse to participate in Ukraine war 'are being held in torture pits'
Russian soldiers who refuse to fight on the front lines in Ukraine are allegedly being forced back into battle on threat of execution, or rounded up and held in 'torture pits', basements and garages in the Luhansk region. Contracted troops who signed up to go into battle were reportedly told...
No matter what the Kremlin says, the sanctions against Russia are working and 'catastrophically crippling' its economy: study
Russia's economy is crumbling under sweeping sanctions and a corporate exodus, a Yale study found. The study stands in contrast to economic releases from the Kremlin. "The Kremlin has a long history of fudging official economic statistics," the Yale authors wrote. Five months into the invasion of Ukraine, Russia's economy...
As Ukraine offensive gains momentum, Russia's 49th Army called 'highly vulnerable': July 28 recap
Ukraine’s offensive is gathering momentum and the occupied southern city of Kherson is virtually cut off from the other territories.
UEFA・
Ukraine Destroys 35 Russian Tanks in a Single Day, Kyiv Forces Say
Russian officials have so far publicly denied that Moscow is having difficulties sustaining Putin's war effort in Ukraine.
Russian Military Spotted Retreating From Ukraine Counter-Offensive—Video
A video on social media appears to show a convoy of Russian military vehicles retreating from a Russian-held Kherson town south to the Crimean Peninsula, amid reports of a Ukraine counter-offensive on the strategic southern region. The video was posted on Telegram by Strana, a Russian-language news outlet in Ukraine....
Ukraine Preparing to Target Russia's Black Sea Fleet With Western Weapons
"We have a permanent threat from the Russian Black Sea fleet," Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Volodymyr Havrylov said.
Traumatised mothers of Russian soldiers say their sons who refuse to fight for Kremlin are being held in torture pits
Maksim Kochetkov is being held captive in a penal colony 6,000 miles from his home on an island near Japan – one of the rising number of Russian troops who are prisoners of a war they do not wish to fight. The 20-year-old is being punished for defying Vladimir...
