Central Islip, NY

Wild cat spotted lurking in parts of Suffolk captured in Central Islip

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

A wild cat spotted in West Islip and Central Islip this week has been captured, according to Strong Island Animal Rescue.

Frankie Floridia, of the rescue group, tells News 12 the cat was taken to Sweetbriar Nature Center in Smithtown this morning. He says animal rescuers, acting on tips and sightings, were using drones and infrared materials to get visuals of the animal throughout the night Thursday.

After going home, Floridia said police called and told him they had the cat cornered.

Floridia said they then captured and tranquilized the animal. The animal is OK.

The Department of Environmental Conservation says it will continue to investigate and Sweet Briar Nature Center will do a medical assessment on the animal.

Officials will then figure out a safe place for the wild cat to live the rest of its life.

Credit: Strong Island Animal Rescue

