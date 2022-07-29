Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend; 1.3% Yield

www.streetinsider.com
Related
StreetInsider.com
American States Water (AWR) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. American States Water (NYSE: AWR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.71, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.71. For earnings history and earnings-related data on American States Water (AWR) click here.
StreetInsider.com
Danaos Corporation (DAC) Tops Q2 EPS by $2.10
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) reported Q2 EPS of $7.59, $2.10 better than the analyst estimate of $5.49. Revenue for the quarter came in at $250.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $208.7 million.
StreetInsider.com
Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ: CSWC) reported Q2 EPS of $0.50, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.48. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC)...
StreetInsider.com
TransMedics Group (TMDX) Misses Q2 EPS by 6c, Revenues Beat; Raises FY Revenue Guidance
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.41), $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.35). Revenue for the quarter came in at $20.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $16.2 million.
IN THIS ARTICLE
StreetInsider.com
Clarus (CLAR) Tops Q2 EPS by 19c, $50M Buyback Plan
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Clarus (NASDAQ: CLAR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.33, $0.19 better than the analyst estimate of $0.14. Revenue for the quarter came in at $114.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $110.16 million.
StreetInsider.com
UPDATE: Berenberg Downgrades Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) to Hold
Berenberg analyst Nate Crossett downgraded Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE: FCPT) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
UPDATE: Berenberg Downgrades Teladoc (TDOC) to Hold
Berenberg analyst Ravi Misra downgraded Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) from Buy to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
UPDATE: Cowen Downgrades Farfetch (FTCH) to Market Perform
Cowen analyst Oliver Chen downgraded Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) from Outperform to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
StreetInsider.com
UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Starts The TJX Companies (TJX) at Neutral
Goldman Sachs analyst Brooke Roach initiates coverage on The TJX Companies ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
Digital Realty Trust (DLR) PT Raised to $150 at Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank analyst Matthew Niknam ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW) Takeover Starting Point Expected in the Mid-$90s - Stifel
Stifel analyst Frank Galanti III weighed in on Monday's rumor that private equity firm Apollo was in advanced talks to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
Varonis Systems (VRNS) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.00, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.01). Revenue for the quarter came in at $111.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $111.26 million. GUIDANCE:. Varonis Systems sees...
StreetInsider.com
Transocean (RIG) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Transocean (NYSE: RIG) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.10), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.13). Revenue for the quarter came in at $692 million versus the consensus estimate of $695.67 million.
StreetInsider.com
Stellantis NV (STLA:FP) (STLA) PT Raised to EUR21 at RBC Capital
RBC Capital analyst Tom Narayan raised ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) Earnings
Like Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) Earnings? Also look at EVA, RMO, FUV, LTHM.
StreetInsider.com
DZ Bank Downgrades Intel (INTC) to Sell
DZ Bank analyst Ingo Wermann downgraded Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
BTIG Downgrades Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) to Neutral
BTIG analyst Gray Powell downgraded Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
Smith International Inc. (SII) Earnings
Like Smith International Inc. (SII) Earnings? Also look at BKH, NWE, SR, UTL.
StreetInsider.com
Credit Acceptance (CACC) Tops Q2 EPS by $1.03
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ: CACC) reported Q2 EPS of $13.92, $1.03 better than the analyst estimate of $12.89. Revenue for the quarter came in at $457.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $454.77 million.
StreetInsider.com
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c; Guides Higher
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) reported Q2 EPS of $0.21, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $267.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $254.63 million.
Comments / 0