Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend; 4.2% Yield

Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) reported Q2 EPS of $7.59, $2.10 better than the analyst estimate of $5.49. Revenue for the quarter came in at $250.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $208.7 million.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO