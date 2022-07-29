Banner Corp. (BANR) Declares $0.44 Quarterly Dividend; 2.9% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ: CACC) reported Q2 EPS of $13.92, $1.03 better than the analyst estimate of $12.89. Revenue for the quarter came in at $457.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $454.77 million.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO