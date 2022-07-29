Miccos brings 'cold and sweet' to Arlington with second location

This excruciatingly hot summer has turned out to be the perfect time for locally owned Miccos Sno Cones & Shakes to expand.

Co-owners and Arlington residents April and Tim Michelotti opened their second Miccos in May in Arlington.

“Everybody wants something cold and sweet in the summer, and it’s something people want all year round, so we’ve been fortunate,” April said.

Their old-style dairy bar serves milkshakes, sno cones (which are actually New Orleans-style “snowballs”), sundaes and more.

“We used to live in New Orleans, so we kind of fell in love with the snowball concept (consisting of a smooth, soft ice instead of the traditional crunchy ice), and we just brought it home,” said April, who is hoping to convert the Memphis area to the concept.

She had been a stay-at-home mom before starting the new venture with her husband, who had a background as a long-time operations manager.

“Our kids were all going to college and I knew I wanted to do something, and this just fell into place this way,” she said.

Miccos Sno Cones & Shakes staff Isabel Luna makes a sno cone. The shop offers 50 sno cone flavors and 50 milkshake options. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

The Michelottis opened their first location in Collierville in 2016 in a small space attached to the back of a gas station and ultimately moved to Germantown to a larger space with indoor seating at 9077 Poplar Ave.

The success of that first location led to the idea of opening a second Miccos in Arlington at 11125 U.S. 70 in May.

“There was a void in the area, so we knew that we needed to do something sweet, and it’s been well-received by the community,” April said. “Arlington is an up-and-coming community with lots and lots of children, and we have a new high school being built in Lakeland.”

Miccos offers more than 50 sno cone/snowball flavors as well as 50 milkshakes. Adding soft serve ice cream to a sno cone, a very popular option, makes it “Miccod.”

“Everything is based out of New Orleans on our sno cone line,” April said. “The biggest part of our business is our milkshakes. We sell more milkshakes than we do snowballs.”

Miccos Sno Cones & Shakes staff Isabel Luna (left) and Olivia Linton (right) make sno cone. Adding soft serve ice cream to a sno cone, a very popular option, makes it “Miccod.” (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

The “take-and-go” Arlington location, which has some patio seating, has created a tailgating atmosphere in the parking lot, something that April feels fits in well with the small-town vibe.

“There’s been a lot of excitement in the community about Miccos opening,” Arlington Chamber of Commerce Director Tonia Howell said.

“I’m always pleased when we add commercial retailers, but especially when it serves our families in such a fun way. Children in Arlington will have great memories of going to Miccos and trying to decide their favorite flavors of icy treats.”

The Michelottis also debuted a new Miccos mobile unit in May for parties and private events, and their 18-month expansion plan includes opening another Miccos location, possibly in Bartlett or north Mississippi.