www.emeraldcoastmagazine.com
Related
Local church to host backpack & school supply giveaway
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — There have been several school supply and backpack giveaways recently; if you missed those, there will be another one on Saturday. Rock Solid Church will give away backpacks for children in grades kindergarten through fifth grade. The backpacks will be filled with school supplies so kids can get off on […]
wtvy.com
Wiregrass Wonders: Hunt’s Restaurant
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 66 years ago, the legacy of Hunt’s Restaurant was born. “My daddy opened this place back in November of 1956,” said owner Tim Reeves. “He was working for Mr. Charlie Hunt. That’s the reason it’s called Hunt’s. He leased the place from him. He looked after Mr. and Mrs. hunt. After he died, they willed daddy this place.”
Annual Wausau Possum Fest is back
WAUSAU, Fla. (WMBB) — A long-time favorite annual tradition is back for another year next weekend: the 53rd annual Wausau Possum Festival and Funday. On Friday, August 5, there will be a concert with Cory Keefe and Highway 20 Band beginning at 6:00 p.m. Then, at 7:00 p.m. is the famous Possum King and Queen […]
emeraldcoastmagazine.com
Destin Chef Al Massa Chosen to Represent Florida in Great American Seafood Cook-off
Destin’s chef Al Massa of Brotula’s Seafood House and Steamer will face 13 other chefs from around the country for the title King or Queen of American Seafood in the 18th Annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off. To be eligible to compete in the event, chefs must either hold the current title of King or Queen of Seafood or be appointed by the lieutenant governor of their respective state or territory.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2022 Jay Peanut Festival canceled due to continued hardships
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Jay Peanut Festival in Santa Rosa County has been cancelled for 2022 due to lingering storm damage and a death in the family. That’s according to a Facebook post Friday morning from the Jay Peanut Festival. The festival has been around since 1990 created in honor of the […]
waltonoutdoors.com
Walton County fishing report for Aug. 1
River: Crappie, bream and a few bass. Bay: Bay is teaming with baitfish. Surf/offshore: Trigger, amberjack. Click here for fishing forecast Bay and river report brought to you by Copeland’s. “Where the locals shop and the tourists are welcome.” Click here to find out more about Copeland’s.
musicfestnews.com
Moon Crush 2023 Preliminary Line-Up Announced
Based at the Seascape Resort in Miramar Beach, Florida next April, the upcoming version of the “Music Vacation” festival will include a number of top names: JJ Grey and Mofro, the Avett Brothers, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Marcus King, Trampled By Turtles, Black Crowes and more to be added. The unique beach-based festival provides spacious reserved seating areas known as coves (Contained Outdoor Viewing Environment), available for groups of 2, 4, or 6. Food and drinks can be delivered directly to your cove. Coves may be purchased with local accommodations in a package as an option. There are also day passes available. Daytime outdoor activities like paddleboarding, ocean kayaking and fishing provide a real vacation experience for you , your friends and family.
PCPD to host annual National Night Out event
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — This upcoming Tuesday, residents will have the opportunity to meet the people who keep our communities safe day in and day out: our first responders. The event will be hosted by the Panama City Police Department, the City of Panama City and Gulf Coast State College. There will be free […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hundreds flock to Jackson County back-to-school drive
COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB) — The new school year is right around the corner and Jackson County kids received quite the helping hand. Ruffle Gang hosted its 5th annual back-to-school event in Cottondale on Saturday. Hundreds of people lined up to get their hands on free school supplies, including backpacks, pens, pencils, binders, headphones, and Kleenex. […]
getthecoast.com
Destin Chef to represent Florida in Seafood Cook-Off
Did you miss me? My family went on a vacation to the Homosassa area a week ago and I’ve been playing catch-up ever since. Thanks for your patience and the emails wondering “what happened” to the mornings newsletters. It’s Monday, and we have some news to go...
mypanhandle.com
Summerfest 2022 in Downtown Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Live music fans are in for a treat this weekend, as Summerfest showcases all types of bands, from rock and hip-hop to punk and metal. 27 acts from all over the U.S., including several local bands, are playing on two stages Saturday, July 30th at Mosey’s on Grace Avenue.
emeraldcoastmagazine.com
Getting Back in the Water
For many, Jaws 2, the sequel to one of Hollywood’s most iconic, highest-grossing creature features of all time, is a movie still lurking beneath its predecessor’s shadow. Met with mixed reviews upon its release in 1978, the film departed from the slow-burning, suspenseful formula of Jaws and was instead a full-blown slasher. Director Steven Spielberg had been replaced, and only two of the original film’s actors, Roy Scheider and Lorraine Gray, reprised their roles.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJHG-TV
Washington County commissioner, Steve Joyner, dies at age 66
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Allen Steve Joyner, 66, of Chipley, passed away surrounded by family on July 31st, 2022. Joyner was born on March 11, 1956 in Escambia county. According to Washington County officials, he owned and operated several businesses throughout Jackson and Washington Counties including J&J Service Center,...
New BDS Police Chief has big plans for his first year
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With school just a week and a half away, teachers returned to the classroom on Monday. This year Bay District Schools welcomed a new Police Chief. Doug Boortz took over for Mike Jones who retired after 26 years in the spring. Jones oversaw day-to-day operations while also ensuring that school […]
wuwf.org
Northwest Florida is home to 24 food deserts
According to the USDA’s most recent food access research report, 12.8% of Americans — more than 39 million people — live in food deserts. A food desert can be defined as a geographic area where residents may have low income and low access to healthy foods. “A...
WEAR
Walton County Fire Rescue frees horse stuck in hay feeder
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County Fire Rescue helped free a horse stuck in a hay feeder Sunday. The owner of the horse called Walton County Fire Rescue for help. Walton County Fire Rescue Lieutenant Robin Grandstaff owns horses of her own, so she was happy to help. The horse,...
waltonso.org
UPDATE ON SENTENCES FOR THOSE ARRESTED DURING OPERATION MR. CLEAN
WALTON COUNTY, Fla— The following list is an update of sentences from Operation Mr. Clean. The multi-agency effort came to fruition in November of 2020 resulting in the indictment of 15 people on federal drug-trafficking charges and an additional 29 people facing state drug-trafficking charges. After public inquiries, the...
waltonso.org
FLHSMV FLOW BUS VISITS WALTON COUNTY JAIL; MORE THAN 40 INMATES RECEIVE ID CARDS
WALTON COUNTY, Fla— Inmates incarcerated at the Walton County Jail were given a special opportunity Monday. The Florida Licensing on Wheels (FLOW) bus visited the Walton County Jail, pulling into the facility to provide qualified inmates with the chance to renew their license or get an ID card. The...
niceville.com
Health advisory issued for parks in Destin, Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – A health advisory has been issued for Marler Park and Wayside Park of Fort Walton Beach and Clement Taylor Park, Henderson State Park, and James Lee Park of Destin by the Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOH-Okaloosa), it said in a statement.
Woman paralyzed after jumping off boat at Okaloosa Island
OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman was pulled from waters off Okaloosa Island Sunday after she jumped off a boat into shallow water and was paralyzed, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. OCSO said the woman jumped feet first off a pontoon boat near the sea wall. That is the north side of […]
Comments / 0