Freeport, FL

emeraldcoastmagazine.com

Water is in their Blood

At Miller Marine in Southport, some dreams materialize while others languish on boat stands. Vessels are built and launched — or pulled, rehabbed and returned to the water — provided the money is there. Because, it is true, boats can be holes that you pour savings into. At...
SOUTHPORT, FL
WJHG-TV

Nearly 400 people participate in local beach cleanup

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Pineapple Willy’s in Panama City Beach holds a number of beach cleanups throughout the summer months. Cleanups are every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. Proceeds from these cleanups benefit local charities. The Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center was this week’s nonprofit....
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
wuwf.org

Northwest Florida is home to 24 food deserts

According to the USDA’s most recent food access research report, 12.8% of Americans — more than 39 million people — live in food deserts. A food desert can be defined as a geographic area where residents may have low income and low access to healthy foods. “A...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Freeport, FL
WMBB

Local students prepare for school at church

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church officials rang in the new school year with a special Sunday service. Students from across the area didn’t just bring their Bibles to church. Backpacks were a big part of the service. “We had our backpacks blessed by the priest pouring holy water and […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Local church to host backpack & school supply giveaway

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — There have been several school supply and backpack giveaways recently; if you missed those, there will be another one on Saturday. Rock Solid Church will give away backpacks for children in grades kindergarten through fifth grade. The backpacks will be filled with school supplies so kids can get off on […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
getthecoast.com

Destin Chef to represent Florida in Seafood Cook-Off

Did you miss me? My family went on a vacation to the Homosassa area a week ago and I’ve been playing catch-up ever since. Thanks for your patience and the emails wondering “what happened” to the mornings newsletters. It’s Monday, and we have some news to go...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
emeraldcoastmagazine.com

Destin Chef Al Massa Chosen to Represent Florida in Great American Seafood Cook-off

Destin’s chef Al Massa of Brotula’s Seafood House and Steamer will face 13 other chefs from around the country for the title King or Queen of American Seafood in the 18th Annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off. To be eligible to compete in the event, chefs must either hold the current title of King or Queen of Seafood or be appointed by the lieutenant governor of their respective state or territory.
DESTIN, FL
WMBB

Hundreds flock to Jackson County back-to-school drive

COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB) — The new school year is right around the corner and Jackson County kids received quite the helping hand. Ruffle Gang hosted its 5th annual back-to-school event in Cottondale on Saturday. Hundreds of people lined up to get their hands on free school supplies, including backpacks, pens, pencils, binders, headphones, and Kleenex. […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

New BDS Police Chief has big plans for his first year

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With school just a week and a half away, teachers returned to the classroom on Monday. This year Bay District Schools welcomed a new Police Chief.  Doug Boortz took over for Mike Jones who retired after 26 years in the spring. Jones oversaw day-to-day operations while also ensuring that school […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
waltonoutdoors.com

Walton County fishing report for Aug. 1

River: Crappie, bream and a few bass. Bay: Bay is teaming with baitfish. Surf/offshore: Trigger, amberjack. Click here for fishing forecast Bay and river report brought to you by Copeland’s. “Where the locals shop and the tourists are welcome.” Click here to find out more about Copeland’s.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Woman paralyzed after jumping into shallow water in Florida bay

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A woman suffered "immediate paralysis" after she jumped feet first from a pontoon boat into very shallow water in the Florida Panhandle, authorities said. The incident happened Sunday in Choctawhatchee Bay, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say local first responders were...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WMBB

Annual Wausau Possum Fest is back

WAUSAU, Fla. (WMBB) — A long-time favorite annual tradition is back for another year next weekend: the 53rd annual Wausau Possum Festival and Funday. On Friday, August 5, there will be a concert with Cory Keefe and Highway 20 Band beginning at 6:00 p.m. Then, at 7:00 p.m. is the famous Possum King and Queen […]
WAUSAU, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for July 29-31, 2022

Contisha Lovett, 39, Greenwood, Florida: Public assistance fraud, grand theft: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Clinton Cain, 28, Marianna, Florida: Violation of conditional release- disorderly conduct: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. William Wagner, 53, Sneads, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Nathan Brown, 40, Southport, Florida:...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
alabamanews.net

UPDATE: Medical Helicopter that Crashed in Andalusia Was Based in Evergreen

Alabama News Network is learning more about the medical helicopter crash in Andalusia. Denisse Coffman, the vice president of communications of Air Methods, has released a statement that provides more details about the helicopter. “The AS 350 aircraft was from the Life Saver program based in Evergreen, AL. There was...
ANDALUSIA, AL
WEAR

Walton County Fire Rescue frees horse stuck in hay feeder

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County Fire Rescue helped free a horse stuck in a hay feeder Sunday. The owner of the horse called Walton County Fire Rescue for help. Walton County Fire Rescue Lieutenant Robin Grandstaff owns horses of her own, so she was happy to help. The horse,...
WALTON COUNTY, FL

