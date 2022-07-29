www.emeraldcoastmagazine.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtvy.com
Latitude Margaritaville Watersound earns national recognition
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We know all about the relaxed, beach lifestyle here on the Emerald Coast and one national group is recognizing a local 55 and older community as one of the top places to live that kind of lifestyle. “It’s only half past 12, but I...
emeraldcoastmagazine.com
Water is in their Blood
At Miller Marine in Southport, some dreams materialize while others languish on boat stands. Vessels are built and launched — or pulled, rehabbed and returned to the water — provided the money is there. Because, it is true, boats can be holes that you pour savings into. At...
WJHG-TV
Nearly 400 people participate in local beach cleanup
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Pineapple Willy’s in Panama City Beach holds a number of beach cleanups throughout the summer months. Cleanups are every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. Proceeds from these cleanups benefit local charities. The Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center was this week’s nonprofit....
wuwf.org
Northwest Florida is home to 24 food deserts
According to the USDA’s most recent food access research report, 12.8% of Americans — more than 39 million people — live in food deserts. A food desert can be defined as a geographic area where residents may have low income and low access to healthy foods. “A...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local students prepare for school at church
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church officials rang in the new school year with a special Sunday service. Students from across the area didn’t just bring their Bibles to church. Backpacks were a big part of the service. “We had our backpacks blessed by the priest pouring holy water and […]
Local church to host backpack & school supply giveaway
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — There have been several school supply and backpack giveaways recently; if you missed those, there will be another one on Saturday. Rock Solid Church will give away backpacks for children in grades kindergarten through fifth grade. The backpacks will be filled with school supplies so kids can get off on […]
getthecoast.com
Destin Chef to represent Florida in Seafood Cook-Off
Did you miss me? My family went on a vacation to the Homosassa area a week ago and I’ve been playing catch-up ever since. Thanks for your patience and the emails wondering “what happened” to the mornings newsletters. It’s Monday, and we have some news to go...
emeraldcoastmagazine.com
Destin Chef Al Massa Chosen to Represent Florida in Great American Seafood Cook-off
Destin’s chef Al Massa of Brotula’s Seafood House and Steamer will face 13 other chefs from around the country for the title King or Queen of American Seafood in the 18th Annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off. To be eligible to compete in the event, chefs must either hold the current title of King or Queen of Seafood or be appointed by the lieutenant governor of their respective state or territory.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hundreds flock to Jackson County back-to-school drive
COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB) — The new school year is right around the corner and Jackson County kids received quite the helping hand. Ruffle Gang hosted its 5th annual back-to-school event in Cottondale on Saturday. Hundreds of people lined up to get their hands on free school supplies, including backpacks, pens, pencils, binders, headphones, and Kleenex. […]
New BDS Police Chief has big plans for his first year
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With school just a week and a half away, teachers returned to the classroom on Monday. This year Bay District Schools welcomed a new Police Chief. Doug Boortz took over for Mike Jones who retired after 26 years in the spring. Jones oversaw day-to-day operations while also ensuring that school […]
waltonoutdoors.com
Walton County fishing report for Aug. 1
River: Crappie, bream and a few bass. Bay: Bay is teaming with baitfish. Surf/offshore: Trigger, amberjack. Click here for fishing forecast Bay and river report brought to you by Copeland’s. “Where the locals shop and the tourists are welcome.” Click here to find out more about Copeland’s.
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Commissioner Steve Joyner Passes on Sunday, July 31, 2022
On Sunday, July 31, 2022, Washington County, Florida lost a friend, an advocate and a good man, as Steve Joyner, Washington County Commissioner for District 5, passed. You will be missed, my friend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
niceville.com
Health advisory issued for parks in Destin, Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – A health advisory has been issued for Marler Park and Wayside Park of Fort Walton Beach and Clement Taylor Park, Henderson State Park, and James Lee Park of Destin by the Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOH-Okaloosa), it said in a statement.
First Coast News
Woman paralyzed after jumping into shallow water in Florida bay
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A woman suffered "immediate paralysis" after she jumped feet first from a pontoon boat into very shallow water in the Florida Panhandle, authorities said. The incident happened Sunday in Choctawhatchee Bay, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say local first responders were...
Annual Wausau Possum Fest is back
WAUSAU, Fla. (WMBB) — A long-time favorite annual tradition is back for another year next weekend: the 53rd annual Wausau Possum Festival and Funday. On Friday, August 5, there will be a concert with Cory Keefe and Highway 20 Band beginning at 6:00 p.m. Then, at 7:00 p.m. is the famous Possum King and Queen […]
getthecoast.com
Brooks Bridge Replacement Project will cause overnight lane closures the week of August 1-4
On Friday, July 29, 2022, the Florida Department of Transportation announced traffic impacts that will take place this week as part of the Brooks Bridge Replacement Project (read the latest). The traffic impacts will take place from Monday, August 1 through Thursday, August 4, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m....
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for July 29-31, 2022
Contisha Lovett, 39, Greenwood, Florida: Public assistance fraud, grand theft: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Clinton Cain, 28, Marianna, Florida: Violation of conditional release- disorderly conduct: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. William Wagner, 53, Sneads, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Nathan Brown, 40, Southport, Florida:...
2022 Jay Peanut Festival canceled due to continued hardships
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Jay Peanut Festival in Santa Rosa County has been cancelled for 2022 due to lingering storm damage and a death in the family. That’s according to a Facebook post Friday morning from the Jay Peanut Festival. The festival has been around since 1990 created in honor of the […]
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Medical Helicopter that Crashed in Andalusia Was Based in Evergreen
Alabama News Network is learning more about the medical helicopter crash in Andalusia. Denisse Coffman, the vice president of communications of Air Methods, has released a statement that provides more details about the helicopter. “The AS 350 aircraft was from the Life Saver program based in Evergreen, AL. There was...
WEAR
Walton County Fire Rescue frees horse stuck in hay feeder
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County Fire Rescue helped free a horse stuck in a hay feeder Sunday. The owner of the horse called Walton County Fire Rescue for help. Walton County Fire Rescue Lieutenant Robin Grandstaff owns horses of her own, so she was happy to help. The horse,...
Comments / 0