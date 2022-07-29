ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

waltonoutdoors.com

Walton County fishing report for Aug. 1

River: Crappie, bream and a few bass. Bay: Bay is teaming with baitfish. Surf/offshore: Trigger, amberjack. Click here for fishing forecast Bay and river report brought to you by Copeland’s. “Where the locals shop and the tourists are welcome.” Click here to find out more about Copeland’s.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
wuwf.org

Northwest Florida is home to 24 food deserts

According to the USDA’s most recent food access research report, 12.8% of Americans — more than 39 million people — live in food deserts. A food desert can be defined as a geographic area where residents may have low income and low access to healthy foods. “A...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
emeraldcoastmagazine.com

Destin Chef Al Massa Chosen to Represent Florida in Great American Seafood Cook-off

Destin’s chef Al Massa of Brotula’s Seafood House and Steamer will face 13 other chefs from around the country for the title King or Queen of American Seafood in the 18th Annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off. To be eligible to compete in the event, chefs must either hold the current title of King or Queen of Seafood or be appointed by the lieutenant governor of their respective state or territory.
DESTIN, FL
County
Walton County, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Walton County, FL
Lifestyle
Walton County, FL
Government
City
Defuniak Springs, FL
Local
Florida Government
CBS News

Five Florida players become Mega Milllions millionaires

MIAMI - While jackpot winning ticket in last Friday's Mega Millions drawing was sold in the Chicago area, five lucky Floridians also hit it big. Two lucky players each won $1 million and three lucky players each won $2 million. The winning tickets matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball number.
FLORIDA STATE
WJHG-TV

Millions in unclaimed property returned to Floridians in July

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In a Monday announcement, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis stated over $26 million in unclaimed property was returned to Floridians during the month of July. According to the release, unclaimed property is a financial asset that is unknown or lost, has been left inactive, unclaimed...
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

New splash pad opens in Northwest Florida

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A new splash pad opened Wednesday afternoon in downtown Crestview. The shooting sprinkler system is right off Wilson Street NE and Beech Drive by the Newman C. ‘Buddy’ Braken building. The City of Crestview said the splash pad project totaled $27,000 funded solely by the Crestview Rotary Club.
CRESTVIEW, FL
waltonso.org

UPDATE ON SENTENCES FOR THOSE ARRESTED DURING OPERATION MR. CLEAN

WALTON COUNTY, Fla— The following list is an update of sentences from Operation Mr. Clean. The multi-agency effort came to fruition in November of 2020 resulting in the indictment of 15 people on federal drug-trafficking charges and an additional 29 people facing state drug-trafficking charges. After public inquiries, the...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Annual Wausau Possum Fest is back

WAUSAU, Fla. (WMBB) — A long-time favorite annual tradition is back for another year next weekend: the 53rd annual Wausau Possum Festival and Funday. On Friday, August 5, there will be a concert with Cory Keefe and Highway 20 Band beginning at 6:00 p.m. Then, at 7:00 p.m. is the famous Possum King and Queen […]
WAUSAU, FL

