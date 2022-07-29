ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

utv44.com

Change in vacation habits placing strain on Gulf Coast traffic

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Traditionally, tourists have booked week long stays down at the Gulf Coast. Gulf Shores public information officer Grant Brown say’s this is no longer the case. "It seems to have really spread out, it’s spread out in intensity because we have more people...
GULF SHORES, AL
emeraldcoastmagazine.com

Bodacious Shops Turns 10

More than 10 years ago, civic leaders in Pensacola recognized that the city’s downtown area was in need of revitalization. Consistent with those aims, Rishy and Quint Studer brought about the Bodacious Shops, which debuted in May 2012 at the corner of Palafox and Main streets. The Bodacious Shops...
PENSACOLA, FL
wuwf.org

Northwest Florida is home to 24 food deserts

According to the USDA’s most recent food access research report, 12.8% of Americans — more than 39 million people — live in food deserts. A food desert can be defined as a geographic area where residents may have low income and low access to healthy foods. “A...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
getthecoast.com

Destin Chef to represent Florida in Seafood Cook-Off

Did you miss me? My family went on a vacation to the Homosassa area a week ago and I’ve been playing catch-up ever since. Thanks for your patience and the emails wondering “what happened” to the mornings newsletters. It’s Monday, and we have some news to go...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
AL.com

Bar-B-Q hot news in Baldwin County

Out-of-state investors paid $1.8 million for 198 acres in Sandy Creek Farms at 23720 U.S. 98 in Elberta, according to Realtors. David and Angie Swiger of Swiger & Company Realtors represented the sellers and Tammy Johnson of eXp Realty southern branch worked for the buyers. The acreage included two parcels, one 78-acre site with road frontage on Highway 98, and another 120 acres with a pond. The property also includes three lakes and both parcels can be accessed from Keichler Road.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Greater Gulf State Fair tickets on sale now

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s almost that time of year! Ferris wheels, chicken-on-a-stick and games galore. The Grounds’ staff have announced that tickets for the 69th annual Greater Gulf State Fair are on sale now. The fair will be in Mobile from Oct. 28 through Nov. 6, 2022. The fair is said to have a […]
MOBILE, AL
emeraldcoastmagazine.com

Destin Chef Al Massa Chosen to Represent Florida in Great American Seafood Cook-off

Destin’s chef Al Massa of Brotula’s Seafood House and Steamer will face 13 other chefs from around the country for the title King or Queen of American Seafood in the 18th Annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off. To be eligible to compete in the event, chefs must either hold the current title of King or Queen of Seafood or be appointed by the lieutenant governor of their respective state or territory.
DESTIN, FL
First Coast News

Woman paralyzed after jumping into shallow water in Florida bay

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A woman suffered "immediate paralysis" after she jumped feet first from a pontoon boat into very shallow water in the Florida Panhandle, authorities said. The incident happened Sunday in Choctawhatchee Bay, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say local first responders were...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man drowns on Dauphin Island’s West End

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - A man drowned Sunday in the Gulf of Mexico, according to Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier. The mayor told FOX10 News that the drowning occurred at about 6 p.m. near the West End Beach at the end of Bienville Boulevard. Collier said he did not...
DAUPHIN ISLAND, AL
WKRG News 5

New splash pad opens in Northwest Florida

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A new splash pad opened Wednesday afternoon in downtown Crestview. The shooting sprinkler system is right off Wilson Street NE and Beech Drive by the Newman C. ‘Buddy’ Braken building. The City of Crestview said the splash pad project totaled $27,000 funded solely by the Crestview Rotary Club.
CRESTVIEW, FL
tigerdroppings.com

Good Restaurants in Destin

Louisiana Lagniappe (seafood) Posted on 7/28/22 at 2:49 pm to St Jean The Baptiste. I like Louisiana Lagniappe. For Italian I like Mimo’s. Louis Louis is a fun place with good food. Cafe Thirty A is my favorite around there. I am going next week. Houston Astros Fan. Laredo,...
DESTIN, FL
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Alabama

A Gulf Shores restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken wings in Alabama. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state which included Hog Wild Beach & BBQ as the top choice for Alabama. "A favorite on Yelp, reviewers rave about...
ALABAMA STATE
utv44.com

Red snapper season could be cut short

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — There is a possibility of potentially cutting the Gulfs recreational snapper season short. “The snapper season could and might be cut short, we are really pushing back against it,” said Representative Jerry Carl. Representative Jerry Carl, senator Shelby, senator Tuberville, and many other government...
MOBILE, AL

