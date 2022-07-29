ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navarre, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WALA-TV FOX10

S’mores on the Shore in Gulf Shores

The following information was provided by event organizers:. Celebrate the end of summer with the City of Gulf Shores at S’mores on the Shore set for Thursday, August 4. The fun is set to begin at 6 p.m. and will take place at Gulf Place, 101 Gulf Shores Parkway.
GULF SHORES, AL
utv44.com

Change in vacation habits placing strain on Gulf Coast traffic

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Traditionally, tourists have booked week long stays down at the Gulf Coast. Gulf Shores public information officer Grant Brown say’s this is no longer the case. "It seems to have really spread out, it’s spread out in intensity because we have more people...
GULF SHORES, AL
travelawaits.com

11 Pensacola Vacation Homes Near The Sugar Sand Beaches

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Florida’s Panhandle is famous for pristine white beaches, the very vision of coastal idyll. The city of Pensacola is a small one with a vibrant downtown area along Palafox Street. There is absolutely no shortage of restaurants, bars, and interesting historical attractions.
PENSACOLA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Navarre, FL
City
Pensacola, FL
State
Tennessee State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Hollywood, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
City
Panama City Beach, FL
WJTV 12

Woman paralyzed after jumping off boat at Okaloosa Island

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman was pulled from waters off Okaloosa Island Sunday after she jumped off a boat into shallow water and was paralyzed, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. OCSO said the woman jumped feet first off a pontoon boat near the sea wall. That is the north side of […]
OKALOOSA ISLAND, FL
emeraldcoastmagazine.com

Bodacious Shops Turns 10

More than 10 years ago, civic leaders in Pensacola recognized that the city’s downtown area was in need of revitalization. Consistent with those aims, Rishy and Quint Studer brought about the Bodacious Shops, which debuted in May 2012 at the corner of Palafox and Main streets. The Bodacious Shops...
PENSACOLA, FL
emeraldcoastmagazine.com

Destin Chef Al Massa Chosen to Represent Florida in Great American Seafood Cook-off

Destin’s chef Al Massa of Brotula’s Seafood House and Steamer will face 13 other chefs from around the country for the title King or Queen of American Seafood in the 18th Annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off. To be eligible to compete in the event, chefs must either hold the current title of King or Queen of Seafood or be appointed by the lieutenant governor of their respective state or territory.
DESTIN, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Scheider
Person
Steven Spielberg
musicfestnews.com

Moon Crush 2023 Preliminary Line-Up Announced

Based at the Seascape Resort in Miramar Beach, Florida next April, the upcoming version of the “Music Vacation” festival will include a number of top names: JJ Grey and Mofro, the Avett Brothers, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Marcus King, Trampled By Turtles, Black Crowes and more to be added. The unique beach-based festival provides spacious reserved seating areas known as coves (Contained Outdoor Viewing Environment), available for groups of 2, 4, or 6. Food and drinks can be delivered directly to your cove. Coves may be purchased with local accommodations in a package as an option. There are also day passes available. Daytime outdoor activities like paddleboarding, ocean kayaking and fishing provide a real vacation experience for you , your friends and family.
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL
wuwf.org

Northwest Florida is home to 24 food deserts

According to the USDA’s most recent food access research report, 12.8% of Americans — more than 39 million people — live in food deserts. A food desert can be defined as a geographic area where residents may have low income and low access to healthy foods. “A...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#In The Water#Universal Studios
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Alabama

A Gulf Shores restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken wings in Alabama. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state which included Hog Wild Beach & BBQ as the top choice for Alabama. "A favorite on Yelp, reviewers rave about...
ALABAMA STATE
WVNews

On the Gulf of Mexico, look to Gulf Shores, Ala., over Destin, Fla.

- Destin offers gorgeous beaches and one of the state’s largest water parks. Emerald green waters, sugary white-sand beaches and warm, salty breezes draw sun-seeking travelers to Destin, Florida, on the Gulf Coast. The resort area offers plenty to do: sand-castle-building classes, party boats, dolphin cruises and Big Kahuna’s, a massive water park that has slides, a lazy river, a wave pool and even a miniature golf course with several tumbling waterfalls.
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Lane closures this week for Okaloosa Island travelers

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Multiple lane closures will impact drivers overnight for a geotechnical survey on Brooks Bridge in Fort Walton Beach. The main thoroughfare to Okaloosa Island from the West is expected to have a complete replacement in 2023. The Florida Department of Transportation will close lanes on the bridge and surrounding […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
waltonoutdoors.com

Walton County fishing report for Aug. 1

River: Crappie, bream and a few bass. Bay: Bay is teaming with baitfish. Surf/offshore: Trigger, amberjack. Click here for fishing forecast Bay and river report brought to you by Copeland’s. “Where the locals shop and the tourists are welcome.” Click here to find out more about Copeland’s.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
emeraldcoastmagazine.com

A Change in Latitude

Welcome to Latitude Margaritaville Watersound, a 55-and-better community inspired by the lyrics of legendary singer, songwriter and best-selling author Jimmy Buffett whose songs evoke a passion for tropical escape and relaxation. Latitude Margaritaville Watersound has captured the imagination of today’s vibrant 55-and-better homebuyers who are growing older … but not up.
PENSACOLA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy