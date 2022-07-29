www.emeraldcoastmagazine.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
S’mores on the Shore in Gulf Shores
The following information was provided by event organizers:. Celebrate the end of summer with the City of Gulf Shores at S’mores on the Shore set for Thursday, August 4. The fun is set to begin at 6 p.m. and will take place at Gulf Place, 101 Gulf Shores Parkway.
Brian Kelley Announces Florida Residency & 'Epic Halloween Night Concert'
"I’m really looking forward to being home this fall recording another album & special project, and playing shows on the weekends at the beach!"
utv44.com
Change in vacation habits placing strain on Gulf Coast traffic
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Traditionally, tourists have booked week long stays down at the Gulf Coast. Gulf Shores public information officer Grant Brown say’s this is no longer the case. "It seems to have really spread out, it’s spread out in intensity because we have more people...
travelawaits.com
11 Pensacola Vacation Homes Near The Sugar Sand Beaches
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Florida’s Panhandle is famous for pristine white beaches, the very vision of coastal idyll. The city of Pensacola is a small one with a vibrant downtown area along Palafox Street. There is absolutely no shortage of restaurants, bars, and interesting historical attractions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman paralyzed after jumping off boat at Okaloosa Island
OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman was pulled from waters off Okaloosa Island Sunday after she jumped off a boat into shallow water and was paralyzed, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. OCSO said the woman jumped feet first off a pontoon boat near the sea wall. That is the north side of […]
emeraldcoastmagazine.com
Bodacious Shops Turns 10
More than 10 years ago, civic leaders in Pensacola recognized that the city’s downtown area was in need of revitalization. Consistent with those aims, Rishy and Quint Studer brought about the Bodacious Shops, which debuted in May 2012 at the corner of Palafox and Main streets. The Bodacious Shops...
emeraldcoastmagazine.com
Destin Chef Al Massa Chosen to Represent Florida in Great American Seafood Cook-off
Destin’s chef Al Massa of Brotula’s Seafood House and Steamer will face 13 other chefs from around the country for the title King or Queen of American Seafood in the 18th Annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off. To be eligible to compete in the event, chefs must either hold the current title of King or Queen of Seafood or be appointed by the lieutenant governor of their respective state or territory.
Boat ramp repairs set to finish this week at The Launch at the ICW
After months of work to correct what engineers called a design flaw, work at The Launch on the ICW in Baldwin County is expected to wrap up this week.
RELATED PEOPLE
2022 Jay Peanut Festival canceled due to continued hardships
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Jay Peanut Festival in Santa Rosa County has been cancelled for 2022 due to lingering storm damage and a death in the family. That’s according to a Facebook post Friday morning from the Jay Peanut Festival. The festival has been around since 1990 created in honor of the […]
Man drowns near Dauphin Island west end beach
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) – A man drowned in the gulf near Dauphin Island’s west end beach. Mayor Jeff Collier says the incident happened on Sunday around 6 p.m. Authorities said the man was in his thirties. No additional information has been released at this time.
musicfestnews.com
Moon Crush 2023 Preliminary Line-Up Announced
Based at the Seascape Resort in Miramar Beach, Florida next April, the upcoming version of the “Music Vacation” festival will include a number of top names: JJ Grey and Mofro, the Avett Brothers, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Marcus King, Trampled By Turtles, Black Crowes and more to be added. The unique beach-based festival provides spacious reserved seating areas known as coves (Contained Outdoor Viewing Environment), available for groups of 2, 4, or 6. Food and drinks can be delivered directly to your cove. Coves may be purchased with local accommodations in a package as an option. There are also day passes available. Daytime outdoor activities like paddleboarding, ocean kayaking and fishing provide a real vacation experience for you , your friends and family.
wuwf.org
Northwest Florida is home to 24 food deserts
According to the USDA’s most recent food access research report, 12.8% of Americans — more than 39 million people — live in food deserts. A food desert can be defined as a geographic area where residents may have low income and low access to healthy foods. “A...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Alabama
A Gulf Shores restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken wings in Alabama. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state which included Hog Wild Beach & BBQ as the top choice for Alabama. "A favorite on Yelp, reviewers rave about...
WVNews
On the Gulf of Mexico, look to Gulf Shores, Ala., over Destin, Fla.
- Destin offers gorgeous beaches and one of the state’s largest water parks. Emerald green waters, sugary white-sand beaches and warm, salty breezes draw sun-seeking travelers to Destin, Florida, on the Gulf Coast. The resort area offers plenty to do: sand-castle-building classes, party boats, dolphin cruises and Big Kahuna’s, a massive water park that has slides, a lazy river, a wave pool and even a miniature golf course with several tumbling waterfalls.
Lane closures this week for Okaloosa Island travelers
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Multiple lane closures will impact drivers overnight for a geotechnical survey on Brooks Bridge in Fort Walton Beach. The main thoroughfare to Okaloosa Island from the West is expected to have a complete replacement in 2023. The Florida Department of Transportation will close lanes on the bridge and surrounding […]
Memphis woman’s arm nearly severed in boating accident
A trip with friends to Destin, Florida turned into a nightmare for a Memphis woman after her arm was nearly severed in a boating accident.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Five Floridians Made Millionaires By Mega Millions Drawing
Jackpot winner sold in the Chicago suburbs
waltonoutdoors.com
Walton County fishing report for Aug. 1
River: Crappie, bream and a few bass. Bay: Bay is teaming with baitfish. Surf/offshore: Trigger, amberjack. Click here for fishing forecast Bay and river report brought to you by Copeland’s. “Where the locals shop and the tourists are welcome.” Click here to find out more about Copeland’s.
Blue Marlin Grand Championship results, 568.4 pound blue marlin caught
ORANGE BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The 2022 Blue Marlin Grand Championship winners and final weigh-in numbers were released with a 568.4-pound blue marlin taking the title. The 500+ pound fish was caught by the team ‘It Just Takes Time’ and becomes the 10th different winner in 10 years of the Grand Championship event, according to […]
emeraldcoastmagazine.com
A Change in Latitude
Welcome to Latitude Margaritaville Watersound, a 55-and-better community inspired by the lyrics of legendary singer, songwriter and best-selling author Jimmy Buffett whose songs evoke a passion for tropical escape and relaxation. Latitude Margaritaville Watersound has captured the imagination of today’s vibrant 55-and-better homebuyers who are growing older … but not up.
Comments / 0