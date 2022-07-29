Professional Profiles: WealthTrust Asset Management LLC, DBA Duncan McHugh Investments

www.emeraldcoastmagazine.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
AEO’s Supply Chain Platform Cozies Up to DHL E-Commerce
Click here to read the full article. Quiet Platforms is quickly expanding its resources and reach. The wholly owned subsidiary of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. on Tuesday announced a partnership with DHL eCommerce Solutions to offer a new delivery service available exclusively to retailers and brands in the Quiet Platforms network, including Peloton, Steve Madden, Li & Fung and Fanatics. The news comes as Amazon started offering same-day delivery for brands including Pacsun and Diesel, picking up orders from their stores and dropping them at the customer’s address. The date-definitive delivery service is slated to reach 93 percent of postal codes across...
Myers Industries raises financial outlook after strong second quarter
Myers Industries Inc. reported a strong second quarter on Tuesday and raised its financial outlook for the year. The Akron polymer and metal products maker and specialty tool distributor said it had net income of $15.8 million, or 43 cents per share, on revenue of $233.2 million for the quarter ending June 30....
Comments / 0